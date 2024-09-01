Mathew Dimmick, straight from Biden’s Russian desk, leads the CIA recruitment of US mercenary snipers through an organization known as Spirit of America.

Both Kennon Hooper and Maxwell Yearick may have been involved with Spirit of Ameica all the way back to the CIA overthrow of Ukraine in 2014.

We are researching whether Thomas Crooks was dangled opportunities for mercenary sniper assignments in Ukraine currently. Yesterday, we outlines the four Dimmicks with NATO Intelligence connections involved in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Our researchers are also looking into ties for fund raising with Joel Osteen’s Church in Houston, and finding of mercenary US snipers in Ukraine for very long distance target sniper assignments.

More specifically, our researchers are looking at the funding supporting Matthew Crooks demolition training at Demolition Ranch in San Antonio, Texas.

Thomas Crooks wore the Demolition Ranch T-Shirt when he shot President Donald Trump.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/business/demolition-ranch-shirt-trump-shooter/index.html

Our researchers are currently cross checking overseas encrypted crypto accounts and overseas chat platforms used by Spirit of America and Matthew Dimmick to recruit and pay US mercenary snipers in Ukraine.

Here Matt Dimmick of Spirit In America talks about the progress of the war against Russia like a battlefield commander.

This Ukraine briefing of a “slow go” in Ukraine was used to approve Sheriff Tony Guy’s Tactical Training program at Clairton Sportmen’s Club and other shooting clubs around the United States.

Thomas Crooks had forty three training sessions paid for by the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security in the program, beginning in August 2023.

Demolition Ranch in San Antonio, Texas also conducts advanced explosives training. Explosives are used by snipers to create roadblocks to ambush moving convoys into sitting duck positions.

In Congressional testimony, we found that Thomas Crooks’s apartment was whitwashed of all explosive taggants, chemical tracers which could identified the source of Crooks’s explosives such as Demolition Ranch.

Congressmen also questioned why Crooks’s silverware was removed, and his house was steam cleaned to resemble a medical lab.

Congressmen have not pursued the creation dates of overseas encrypted crypto accounts yet, or the amounts in those accounts. We are at the substack limit here, but we will continue to research the NATO sniper and explosives training of Thomas Crooks.

American Journalist in Ukraine George Eliason predicted US mercenary snipers in Ukraine would return to the US under the Antifa cover to disrupt election operations in 2024.

We believe the 60,000 Antifa supporters that rallied in Chicago at the DNC were a convention in a convention for Ukraine snipers posing as Antifa now in the US for US election operations.

Our research group is currently researching whether Thomas Crooks went to Ukraine on any sniper missions, or just was preparing for sniper missions in Ukraine.

Some of our researchers presented evidence that Crooks may have been a bomb-making instructor in the Pittsburgh area for the Ukraine mercenary program. We are following up on these leads.