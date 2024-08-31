In this investigation into Thomas Crooks and his FBI grooming him into an Antifa Terrorist, I have accused the FBI of using NATO overseas operatives to groom Thomas Crooks through 700 encrypted messages from three different encrypted messaging platforms.

The FBI admits to the three overseas encrypted accounts and three overseas encrypted cryptocurrency accounts but has not admitted the involvement of NATO Operatives and two Antifa operatives. I have stated that those Antifa operatives are Maxwell Yearick and Kennon Hooper. Today, I name the probable NATO operatives who groomed Crooks as well.

In my post yesterday, “Thomas Crooks, American Antifa, Part Two,” you saw how Henry Dimmick, CEO of American Glass Research, not only directed traffic with a bullhorn before the Trump Assassination and on the Police Radio after it but three other Dimmick relatives held high-level Security and Intelligence positions with NATO.

A scriptwriter couldn’t have put more Dimmicks in NATO Intelligence and in Beaver County into the script, and yet, we have all these Dimmicks in NATO Intelligence and in Beaver County in the script.

I have worked on stories on how the FBI works with NATO to groom terrorists since 2011 and the Mohamed Mohamed case, but never have I seen a family like the Dimmicks be so involved in one grooming case.

We have already featured Henry Dimmick Jr., the David Lee Roth imitator CEO of American Glass Research, who is actively pursuing moving AGR to Delft, Holland.

Henry Dimmick Jr. is just one of a passel of Dimmicks from the Butler and Beaver County area who are moving AGR’s patents in bulletproof glass to NATO and the Atlantic Council.

It is very interesting that the shots would come from the AGR Building, and all the pre- and post-Trump Assassination cameras would be taken down before Trump’s arrival.

We even have a Rockefeller in the woodpile in Pennsylvania.

We literally have NATO and the Biden National Security Advisor Matt Dimmick, his sister Melinda Dimmick, and her husband Christopher Burelli as the most likely handlers of Crooks on his road to Antifa terrorism and bombing.

Yes, that’s right. Even the sister of National Security Advisor Matthew Dimmick may be involved in the grooming of Crooks as an international terrorist Antifa bomber.

https://thesimonscenter.org/arnsf/matt-dimmick-presents-on-russian-military-capabilities/

I am reasonably certain Thomas Crooks began his chats about bomb-making in 2019 when he was 15 years old with either Matthew Dimmick or his sister at NATO, hence the reason for the Proximus Belgian encrypted chat.

Matt Dimmick comes out of NATO’s “Russia, Russia, Russia” Eisenhower Institute of Maria Butina fame. Paul Whelan of recent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Shuttle Service fame, recruited Russians for this US State Department program while in Russia and in States like Colorado, Michigan, Florida, and Nevada.

You can see Matt Dimmick directly supported Joe Biden's Secret Service teams, was involved with intercepting bomb-making plots, worked for the Joint Chiefs and NATO, and was also involved with bomb-sniffing dogs. The metadata of this biographic paragraph of Matt Dimmick screams Butler, PA Trump Assassination. Again, we see NATO’s need to justify its vast annual funding injections from the United States through Mass Formation Psychosis events like the Crooks Shooting and Bombing.

Crooks’s most probable conversation partner in Germany was Matthew Dimmick's sister. This would explain the use of German encrypted chat platforms like Wire. Each NATO country manager promotes their own “backdoor chat app” to catch “bad guys” (read groomed fifteen-year-olds).

Her husband, Christopher Burelli, is from Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and I have no doubt at this point that Melinda and her husband, also in NATO Intelligence, know Sheriff Tony Guy of JTTF. I have outline Henry Kissinger being a founding architect of the NATO Oberammergau Spy School in the past, and the School role in Mass Formation Psychosis operations in the United States.

The third New Zealand chat app used with Crooks, probably MEGA, was probably chosen by Burelli to distance himself from his wife at NATO Spy School in near Garmish, Germany. I have covered the NATO Spy School’s involvement in the CoronaVirus Live Exercise in the past.

After the FBI’s near admission of guilt in groomer Thomas Crooks's last five years as an Antifa terrorist bomber, I feared I might not have a lot to write about in the rest of this American Antifa series. The FBI issued a statement yesterday that confirmed all the reporting I had done. Crooks was searching for terms like detonators and blasting caps as far back as 2019 when he was fifteen. I still contend Maxwell Yearick tried to get Yearick to bomb his school when he was eighteen, but that remains to be proven.

When the FBI admission of Crooks’s five years of encrypted app messaging with over 700 messages about bomb building coupled with his September searches for Trump locations after a million dollar bounty was put on Trump’s head in June of 2023, I was waiting for FBI Special Agent In Charge Rojek in Pittsburgh’s admission that they walked to Trump to his death in Butler.

https://www.fbi.gov/news/speeches/remarks-by-fbi-pittsburgh-special-agent-in-charge-kevin-rojek-at-press-briefing-on-the-investigation-of-the-butler-pennsylvania-assassination-attempt

If three different family members, all involved with NATO Intelligence, are in a conspiracy to groom Crooks as a terrorist bomber, the American people should know about that. Protecting the encrypted chat account creation dates along with the overseas encrypted accounts creates a false impression of Crooks as an international mastermind at the age of fifteen.

Again, the FBI denies the ping hits on July 8th at the Home Depot and maintains Crooks bought the ladder the day of the Trump Assassination. However, the FBI has not produced the bloody receipt or the picture of Crooks purchasing the ladder.

Again, I walked all the Crooks’s IP Address locations in the Butler, PA area that were not redacted only days after the Trump Assassination in a true spirit of sharing the information internationally and transparently. Forty-eight days after the Trump Assassination, the FBI has still not acknowledged these IP ping hits below for someone related to Thomas Crooks, most probably to protect their identity as FBI informants. We have no interest in telling half-truths to the American people like the FBI, so we will continue to include the IP hits in the mosaic of information we consider.

For more about Crooks’s and possibly Yearick’s metadata, check out my post “Walking The Crooks Metadata” here.

Chefs of the North Shore has constructed a list of fifty questions for the FBI.

I summarize those questions in this post.

Some have suggested the March 2024 IP Ping of a Crooks or Yearick vehicle was a Rockefeller Reunion. We have no evidence of that yet. Fredrica Rockefeller Dimmick was from Bourne, MA.

I couldn’t resist doing a “Rockefeller Patent Tour” poster, though.