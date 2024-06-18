Tom Hanks went to Normandy a few days ago to say that our generation, while we have paid a lot in Ukraine in terms of National treasure, should still take a lesson from Normandy in World War Two to understand the full measure of sacrifice.

But as they say in Hollywood, truth is the first casualty. Tom Hanks and Spielberg have garnered over six million views of the Tom Hanks Normany interview, while our research group’s week in Normandy in 2022 amounted to less than fifty thousand views.

Spielberg and Hanks used the survivors of Normandy as props at the Normandy ceremonies last week as examples of men who were willing to risk everything for democracy, and we would certainly agree. My father fought in the US Army at Guadalcanal, New Georgia, and Bougainville in vicious, close-quarter combat. But that doesn’t mean that support for the Ukraine War is a measure of your heroism.

The charges of war crimes against Kolomoisky and the Azov Brigade were not first made by our Normandy research group. The Azov Brigade war crimes charges were made by the Organization For Security Of Co-operation in Europe.

Something changed in the OSCE’s reporting between 2014 and Tom Hanks sitting in front of a Normandy graveyard in 2024.

Our research group went to Normandy to tell this story in 2022. No lives were worth dying for the Zelensky, Kolomoisky, and the Azov Brigade, American, British, French, or German. (all those nationalities were represented in our research group’s two forays to Normandy).

Our Florida research group helped expose Zelensky’s Florida mansion at the outset of the Ukraine War in a video with over 500K views.

We exposed Zelensky’s Florida mansion and Biden’s getaway on Keewaydin Island as a gift from the Ukrainians. I did not go to Zelensky’s mansion on the Italian Coast at Forte di Marmi, but our European researcher exposed it nonetheless with several news programs.

Journalist George Webb with Florida researchers at Joe Biden’s Beach Bungalow on Keewaydin Island in Florida in 2022.

Our Normandy research group also called out Kolomoisky and his Azov Brigade atrocities and his puppeteering of Zelensky early on in the Ukraine War. When I traveled to the Ukraine border in 2022, our Eastern European researchers also called out the oil/gas and mining partnership with Zelensky’s father.

That mission to Ukraine in 2022 was a real Saving Private Gonzalo Lira. Many nights were spent sleeping on trains, waking up bleary-eyed at border crossings. We also exposed Igor Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade meddling in bioagents with the rapid expansion of Biolabs there in Ukraine at the same time as Azov’s repression of the Donbas. I urged Gonzalo Lira to leave Ukraine on this show with Zero Dark Tony and Gonzo Lira because of Kolomoisky’s Azov secret police. Unfortunately, Gonzalo died in their Azov prison.

You can see the battle being waged here by Spielberg and Hollywood versus the factual, on-the-ground reporting of our research groups. Hollywood appeals to emotion are very powerful, and logic tends to get swept up in the tide of the bloody waters of Omaha Beach.

But I can tell you from the first-hand experience of our researchers and myself, who were at the front lines of this war and visited the private takings of this war in Ukraine, that the facts are entirely the opposite. This Ukraine War is to prop up a regime that is one of the worst offenders of human rights and war crimes atrocities. We even did a little fact-checking on Spielberg for Saving Private Ryan.

I proudly wore the 101st Airborne shirt (a gift from a French researcher) all week, and we interviewed French reenactors who each had adopted one American’s life to study and communicate with family members in the United States to make sure they had the story right.

And we came back to the United States to tell you the story of a real American Front Line Doctor from the 101st Airborne to fight against virus vaccine tyranny right here in Michigan and Texas with patients all over the United States searching for Ivermectin at the most trying time in our recent history.

In citizen journalism, we are taking on a prominent opponent, Spielberg, and the Hollywood machine in the battle of fact versus fiction. But we think our chances are pretty good this summer because our citizen journalist soldiers have spent time in the trenches. It is not a movie for us.

2022 Normandy Production Notes -

At Pegasus Bridge with the researchers that made it happen.

Kolomoisky coverage since 2019 -

Our researchers have provided background for my many shows on Kolomoisky corruption with Zelensky on the Jeff Prather Show.

We exposed the Miami and Italy mansions of Zelensky at the outset of the Ukraine war.

Our German researchers have provided key insights into Kolomoisky’s expansion plans into the old Jewish Pale, promised to Jews by Katherine the Great, from the Black Sea to the Baltic. This land grab is Kolomoisky’s true end game, and Zelensky is just a chess piece in this bigger game.

Our researchers connected Burisma in Ukraine to the NATO ambitions of creating a new Zionist homeland in Ukraine and beyond.

The efforts to save Gonzalo Lira were in vain. He died at the hands of Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade. This isn’t Hollywood. This was real.