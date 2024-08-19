Never has Abandonment of Post and Dereliction of Duty been more indefensible than when three “AGR Snipers” left their post as Donald Trump took the stage to allow the “Open Assassin’s Roof” to kill a former President.

In a recent interview, the Congressman in charge of the Trump Assassination investigation where Congress returns from their recess after Labor Day, Representative Mike Kelly, shifted the blame from the local snipers who left their posts en masse when Trump took the stage to the Secret Service in a recent interview.

Rep. Mike Kelly seems to be investigating nothing, focusing entirely on blame-shifting. Rep. Kelly somehow avoids focusing on the critical actions that caused Trump almost to be killed and Cory Comperatore to be murdered, the three snipers that abandoned their protective guard posts when Trump took the stage.

The only appropriate descriptions are “Abandonment Of Post” and “Dereliction of Duty”.

In this case, we actually have Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol, who led the Mass Exodus of “AGR Snipers” leaving their posts, photographing the assailant at 4:26PM, 100 minutes before Trump took the stage. The precent for the Assassin’s “Open Roof” is being set.

Rather than marry the improbability of all the warnings coming from “AGR Snipers” coupled with the abandonment of their posts at the critical time Trump takes the stage, the Congressman in charge, Congressman Mike Kelly, engages in blame-shifting for who was supposed to be responsible for the roof. The roof is literally right in front of the “AGR Snipers.”

AGR Snipers are the ones who highlight Crooks shouldn’t be there again and again in the timeline. Doesn’t that make their Mass Exodus when Trump takes the stage even more suspect?

If an “AGR Sniper” identifies Crooks as a person of interest at 5:10 PM, and hour before Trump takes the stage walking around the AGR Building, doesn’t that put a premium on you being at your post to defend the President?

If an “AGR Sniper” sees the “Person of Interest” using a RangeFinder right in front of you forty minutes before Trump takes the stage, doesn’t that redouble your awareness of your duty to remain at your post?

If the shooter is spotted on YOUR roof at 5:52 PM, should you put your rifle out the window and shout “Hands Up Or I Will Shoot”? Isn’t that what you are there for?

Rep Kelly, in his Pittsburgh CBS affiliate interview, goes on to blame the Secret Service 400 feet away for needing to heed calls of spectators just a few feet below abandoned guard posts warning of Crooks on the Shooter’s Roof. In the CBS KDKA interview, Mike Kelly even attacks the Trump Campaign for choosing the Butler Farm Show site.

In the interview, Rep. Kelly seems completely unaware that three guardians stationed at their guard posts simultaneously fled their posts at the key moment Trump took the stage. This mass exodus of security responsibility could only be compared to Captain John Parker abandoning his post the evening President Lincoln was assassinated.

https://www.thevintagenews.com/2018/04/28/lincoln-bodyguard/

As history seems to repeat itself, Captain John Parker was not fired and actually continued to work in security in the White House after Lincoln was assassinated.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2021/05/02/lincoln-missing-bodyguard-assassination/

As unlikely a choice Captain Parker was for guarding Lincoln, it seems the Beaver County Deputies covering the Assassination Roof managed to find not one, but three John Parkers to simultaneously abandon their posts when Trump took the stage.

At least Captain John Parker might have the excuse of sneaking in to attend the play. The three Beaver County Deputies who left their post when Trump took the stage have no such excuse.

Representative Kelly makes excuses for the roof being too hot, as if to say outdoor, which justifies guards hiding inside on duty and abandoning their posts when the former President takes the stage.

In one of history's ironies, Lincoln’s regular bodyguard was named Crook, and Crook blamed Lincoln’s death on Captain John Parker. For the Trump Assassination, it would take one Thomas Crooks and three guards to abandon their posts to equal the Lincoln abandonment.

The unguarded Assassination Roof also draws an eerie parallel with the Washington, DC, bridge left open for John Wilkes Booth’s escape when the protocol for closing all bridges had been mastered during four years of the Civil War.

You may remember I predicted a Trump Assassination would be similar to a John Wilkes Booth assassin who takes advantage of an “open door” and an “open bridge”.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1825528974468096037

Now, true to form, Congress seems to be lining up apologists for the three John Parkers who abandoned their posts to enable the Trump Assassination. It is interesting to note in history that Captain John Parker at the White House after the Assassination was the probable source of rumors of the madness of Mary Todd Lincoln.

Mary Todd Lincoln was mourning the loss of both her son and her husband. Will the three John Parkers of the Trump Assassination now be promoted and assigned to guard Melania Trump? Secret Service may have ramped up the snipers after they discovered the Iran Plot on Trump’s Life (which really is the Pak ISI 111 Plot), but it is now clear those snipers were not there to PROTECT Trump.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/16/politics/iran-plot-assassinate-trump-secret-service/index.html

The Secret Service still believes a Pak ISI 111 bagman who was arrested the day before the Trump Assassination and wanted to kill Trump and promised a million dollars to assassins to carry out the murder is not related to the Trump Assassination! (See my Twenty Red Flags To Murder - An Assassin’s Digital Footprints To Killing Trump).

I attended a play at the Ford Theater in Washington, DC, and I thought about the Lincoln Assassination throughout the play.

https://www.history.com/topics/american-civil-war/john-wilkes-booth

I looked at the curtain sash that John Wilkes Booth grabbed to swing to the stage to utter his famous declaration, “Sic Semper Tyrannis” (Death To All Tyrants).

I thought about how all the abandoned posts, open doors, open bridges, and open roofs in Presidential Assassinations are just another form of theater, rehearsed again and again, and still, they never get it right.

If this were a performance of Hamlet, Claudius would have tripped in the Castle corridors, stumbled into King Hamlet’s chambers, poured the poison into King Hamlet’s ear, and then stumbled back into the corridors to promotion and adulation.

The “heroes” of the Trump Assassination who abandoned their posts need to be subpoenaed and questioned under lie detectors. Then we shall see who is Fair and who is Foul. As I have said before, one Mall Cop or a Walmart cop on the roof with a sun umbrella stops the Trump Assassination. They knew it would be hot.