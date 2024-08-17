This article outlines the one-year journey of Matthew Crooks from ActBlue volunteer to Antifa sniper with twenty digital signposts, starting with the Pakistani bagman in Manhattan kicking off the project for training Antifa snipers to kill Trump. The Pakistani bagman promising a million dollars to snipers who will kill Trump is arrested a day before Trump’s Assassination attempt.

In 2023, two Antifa Assassins pocketed $5,000, spending cash and a million-dollar promise for a murder for hire from their meeting in the Summer with a Pakistani Intelligence Officer. We believe the two Antifa assassins to be Kennon Hooper and Maxwell Yearick, but this has not been confirmed at this time.

We believe this meeting occurred in early June 2023 at LaGuardia Airport in New York, the same place the snipers met the Pak ISI bagman a year later when the “sniper project” was complete.

We believe the Oversight Project IP Address information will bear this exact meeting date out in time.

The Pakistani Intelligence Officer was offering to pay a million-dollar bounty to kill President Donald Trump, and he didn’t seem to care how.

We don’t know the exact date of the execution meeting that the Trump Assassination was green-lit yet in 2023 since the Oversight Project has not released that information yet.

We do know a second meeting occurred a year later, on June 3rd, 2024, at LaGuardia Airport, where more money changed hands, and we believe more arrangements were made with three overseas, encrypted bank accounts.

The FBI has not yet released the creation dates or account balances for these three overseas encrypted accounts.

Asif Merchant was the Pakistani Intel Officer, and the identity of the two American hitmen are not known at this time. The information from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project has been sporadic and incremental, but I have chased down every electronic flag planting with “IP Pings” made in the Hit Money For Trump Assassination Case. And yes, I just threw out a pair of shoes I burned through chasing down the Butler, PA and Pittsburgh area “IP Pings” of these addresses.

We just know Beaver County in Pennsylvania instituted a Tactical Training Pilot Program the next month that Crooks seemed to be a part of, and we know the Assassin’s Red Flags, in terms of electronic markers, started moving in the direction of Matthew Crooks.

Needless to say, this million-dollar promise to kill was only the first in a series of Assassins Red Flags that led directly to Thomas Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the attempted Assassination of President Donald Trump. We are running down the lead from the Pakastani-owned G4S security organization and their connections for running Active Shooter Simulations in the United States. We have followed G4S for eight years.

Internet blogger Gus Quixote has also mentioned G4S connections to the NTOA, the National Tactical Officers Association, which Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol and his wife are members of. If a Trump Assassination “Rally Shooter” exercise was held just before the Trump Assassination, this may indicate a “live exercise” before a planned attack.

The Red Flags of Assassination are about twenty Red Milestones of Death on the way to the Trump Assassination, so they are important. The Red Flags are electronic pings and beacons from people we know who visited the home, place of work, and High School of Thomas Crooks, making these electron Red Flags important touchstones in the destiny of the Trump Assassination

Just as startling as the Assassins’ electronic Red Flag in Manhattan, there remain seven redacted Assassin Red Flags around Crooks’s home and place of business. Why? Crooks is dead. Our researchers have submitted that the nine different devices creating the electronic pings are actually seven shooting students’ phones and two shooting coaches going to Clairton Sportsmens Club for Tactical Training—sniper lessons.

Our initial reporting from Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, a DHS training mecca, two days after the Trump Assassination, was confirmed by numerous media outlets with Thomas Crooks's forty-three visits to the shooting range, beginning in August 2023 when the Tactical Training Club began. We have evidence of DHS paying for all the shooters as well.

With the new Manhattan Assassins’ electronic Red Flag taken into consideration, it looks like the Assassins rode from Manhattan to Washington, DC, at the end of June on the 30th and got approval for the plan.

From there, with the New York cash in hand from the Pakistani ISI bagman and the approvals from someone in Washington, DC, possibly DHS, since DHS money is then spent reimbursing shooting lessons, it appears the Assassins returned home to start the Tactical Training Pilot Program and groom a shooter—perhaps five or six shooters, given the number of electronic Red Flags plants in the Bethel Park, PA, area with nine different devices.

This sniper shooter and explosive training is very much in keeping with two Antifa operatives from Pittsburgh, one of whom is on the FBI Terrorist Watchlist, Maxwell Yearick.

His father’s White Van is the potential vehicle of interest from the Trump Assassination and could have played a role as a “team van” for the Tactical Training Club to get to the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club as a group on a regular basis.

The van that was towed had Arizona plates like Maxwell Yearick’s father’s White Van, and Butler, PA is a long way from Pennsylvania. Arizona plates would be noticable and memorable in Pennsylvania on any of the shooter trips to Clairton.

In any case, the digital footprints released by Senator Ron Johnson didn’t just jive with Crooks's home and work, with seven locations mysteriously redacted by the Oversight Project. The “Team Van” theory would accommodate these seven additional locations if they were other team members of the Clairton Tactical Training Pilot Progam, which began in August 2023.

A SERT (State Emergency Response Team) officer resembling Kennon Hooper is also filmed shortly after the aftermath of the Trump Assassination. The woman in this picture, a close associate of both Hooper and Yearick, died suddenly in 2021.

A blood trail possibly leads to the White Van at the Trump Assassination, and a video shows officers searching the White Van.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1824894407193358386

We also have Police Officers asking on the roof over a dead Crooks about a Van.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1824870562382102546

It seems all Red Flags, blood trails, and police pursuits lead to Yearick’s White Van, yet this White Van was towed to parts unknown, and the evidence is being suppressed.

When I am denied access to the actual fairgrounds like Butler, I often go to places with similar features, like WaterTower or the Slaughter Pen Bleachers from the Trump Assassination.

The jury of the American Public (and people all over the world) will demonstrate various physical models; I feel it is important to find very similar models in full scale for “courtroom demonstrations,” not computer animations.

Journalist George Webb demonstrates the “Slaughter Pen Bleachers” at a County Fair, similar to the actual “Slaughter Pen Bleachers” where David Dutch and James Coperhaver were shot at the Trump Assassination.

The FBI has suppressed much of the easy-to-produce evidence, including the Bloody Receipt for the Home Depot Five Foot Ladder and the picture of the purchase of that ladder at Home Depot.

The bullet marks on the JCB Hydraulic crane behind Trump should have several bullet marks, but those markings have also been suppressed for some reason. If one bullet hit the hydraulic line, several others must have also hit the JCB Telehandler. This would be an easy way of accounting for many of the shots from the shooter.

Will the White Van be the vehicle that links the Manhattan Assassins and twenty electronic Red Flags to the Trump Assassination attempt? We won’t know unless we subpoena all those involved and ask them for ourselves while all are under oath.

We will continue this story, but as for now, I am at the Substack limit. Return to the paid section for more. Given that the Assassins’ one million dollar Trump Bounty was promised in Manhattan, some researchers suggest a title of “Assassins Take Manhattan.”

Others suggest a title of “Manhattan Bounty, Butler County”.

Others suggest “Our Manhattan Project.”

Because the Pakistani Intelligence officer green-lighted the Trump Assassination with a million dollars in the Summer of 2023, some researchers suggested the title “Manhattan Green Light.”

And of course, the simple “Manhattan Assassins”.

The more technically oriented suggested “Red Flag Assassin”.

And the variations on the electronic Red Flag planting theme, ‘Red Flag, Red Blood”.

Some said less Manhattan, more Pennsylvania.

And others asked for a juxtaposition of the Manhattan and Washington, DC Red Flags.

“Twenty Red Flags To Murder” I think best sums up the evidence until now.