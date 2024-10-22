In the last two weeks of the Election, with Citizen Journalists from all over the United States and Canada coming to the Swing States of Michigan and Ohio, my ability to do X Spaces has not only been removed, but our Twitter uploads are now 100x slower.

This seems to be the Deep State’s new AI strategy. Don’t totally censor; just make everything excruciatingly slow and not live. See this Twitter stream I did yesterday for my LiveStream on the David versus Goliath nature of the Deep State’s use of Massive AI versus our small Citizen Journalist uses of human and divinely inspired AI.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1848395812692500501

It has become blatantly obvious through the shutdown of X Spaces and the extremely slow X uploads, along with four years of YouTube bans and many other platforms, that freezing the voices of truth is the strategy now, not a total shutdown.

It seems the Deep State is doing everything in its power to make sure no Citizen Journalist mentions “Permissible Assistance”, the new Department of Defense Directive that lets the US military supply snipers to local law enforcement to slaughter peaceful protestors. For my Substack on Permissible Assistance, click here.

While DoD sniper assistance is now permissible to slaughter peaceful protestors, talking about Permissible Assistance certainly isn’t. Especially live.

So here in the last two weeks of the election, the Department of Defense has stacked the deck to stifle the Permissible Assistance machinations of snipers for protestors, and it also appears that the “go grab your gun and race to the Slaughter Pen” gang is being amplified.

See the post, “Don’t Go Full Retard”.

Given all the obstacles we have faced, our Permissible Assistance news gathering Charrette is underway, with our first Canadian Citizen Journalist arriving today.

Will our Canadian Citizen Journalists be frozen out at the border like at our March 2020 Pandemic Live Exercise Charrette? We have had attacks on our German Citizen Journalists while they were here in the US so nothing would surprise us at this point.

So far, the Permissible Assistance Charrette underway at the Farmhouse on the border between Michigan and Ohio Swing States is a combination of Wicked and Frozen, but we still expect to see breakthrough news insights like our previous Charrettes, no matter how Wicked the Deep State wants to get.

No matter how Wicked, no matter how deep the Freeze by the Deep State, our Permissible Assistance Charrette will deliver breakthrough news insights.