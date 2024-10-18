It is difficult to believe after three Trump Assassination attempts, there are some followers of Ivan Raiklin, an advocate of vigilante raids on Federal judges, who want to ensure VIP Rally goers can carry loaded shotguns and pistols into close quarters VIP areas of Trump political rallies.

Not only would these Raiklin supporters stop a Thomas Crooks type of assassin from a weapons check on the perimeter of a Trump Rally, but they would also ensure a person with a forged VIP pass with a loaded pistol and shotgun toter would get a front-row seat and access to backstage VIP areas.

Meanwhile, the DNC and Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan have released their “October Surprise” of evidence that supposedly incriminates Donald Trump for J6. Judge Chutkan apparently missed out trial and acquittal of Trump in the J6 matter in February.

Literally, the lowering of weapons check restrictions for VIPs could make former Donald Trump the conductor of an orchestra pit full of loaded shotguns and loaded pistols. Some even advocate for the right for VIPs to have high-capacity magazines in the VIP area for AR-15 style rifles.

While our Neighborhood News group in Michigan has been going to spots where known operatives have brought foreign snipers into the country, these Raiklin advocates are trying to ensure no perimeter checks occur for anyone with a VIP badge to Trump events.

Our Neighborhood News group has also gone to numerous Trump events here in Michigan to ensure that there was strong perimeter security in the wake of Thomas Crooks getting to an abandoned rooftop to shoot the former President.

We warned of a Trump Assassination event coming out of Las Vegas on five separate occasions at sniper recruiter Paul Whelan’s Nevada airport before a recent Las Vegas resident tried to take a loaded shotgun and loaded pistol into a VIP area with a foreign passport in Indio, California. Now the Las Vegas resident is suing the Indio Sheriff for stopping him with a loaded shotgun and loaded pistol in his car.

Vem Yenovkian AKA Vem Steinberg AKA Vem Miller was pulled over 100 yards from a Trump VIP area with illegal loaded guns in his car, and when pulled over with a suspicious, homemade license plate, then admitted he had illegal guns in his car.

Vem Yenovkian AKA Vem Steinberg AKA Vem Miller has made a circuit of the YouTube channels protesting his temporary detention for bringing illegal, loaded weapons into a Trump Rally VIP area with a great deal of support from Ivan Raiklin, a man who advocates for “Live SWATTing Federal Judges” that issue rulings he doesn’t like.

We have researched an illegal weapons ring in Las Vegas connected to arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and Manoug Yenovkian, so a Yenovkian using three different passports with three different names is disconcerting to us. Removing local police protections for former President Trump at the outer and inner perimeter of Trump events only seems to remove safeguards from the Trump Campaign.

It is surprising that Patriot groups would so quickly run to the aid of someone who has spent his entire career in the midst of Hollywood elites who want to see former President Trump dead by any means necessary.

To add insult to injury, Vem Yenovkian AKA Vem Steinberg AKA Vem Miller is suing the Riverside County Sheriff for stopping him from bringing illegal loaded weapons into a VIP area of a Trump event. And some Patriot groups are supporting this even though Vem Yenovkian tried to sneak the loaded weapons into the Trump VIP area with three different passports with three different names.

Some believe this gun smuggling attempt was a failed Trump Assassination attempt now being turned into a cause celeb for gun rights.

Ivan Raiklin discussed the possible assassination of Trump twelve days before the Indio attempt, and as I mention before, Raiklin is the individual who wants to conduct vigilante posse raids on the houses of sitting Federal judges.

The Yenovkian Family maintains a Foundation in Las Vegas. One of their family philanthropies is actually a Foundation for Retarded people. Not making this up.

We believe Narine is Vem Yenovkian's younger sister.

It is not known if the Trump Attempted Assassination Psyop is a ruse to create money for this Yenovkian Family Foundation.

Indeed, I have accused some Patriot groups of going “full retard” on this news story in supporting Yenovkian. Still, it appears Yenovkian has a charitable foundation to accept donations in Las Vegas right now, with operators standing by.

If Patriot groups are successful in removing gun checks at Trump rallies, former President Trump may find himself conducting a symphony of weapons around him at orchestra pit distance from him in the VIP area.

Unbelievably, after the first two Trump Assassination attempts, we predicted the Chicago Mob would try to kill Trump in Indio before the election with someone coming from Las Vegas, which appears to have transpired. While we applaud Sheriff Bianco for taking heed of our warnings, it is disheartening to see these Patriot groups trying to remove the safety guards from former President Trump.

Journalist George Webb leads a group of international researchers who believe that more good work can be done with camera phones and citizen journalism than a group of vigilantes with guns.

Many of Vem Yenovkian’s lawsuits have been against financial institutions.

Raiklin threatening Riverside County Sheriff Bianco now.

