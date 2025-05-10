George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
12h

It is very confusing but Pam Bondi is not Pam Bondi. Lin Wood keeps tabs on lots of people and their 2.0s. Photo of the original and next to it the 2.0. Also learn to check for Adam’s apples. If you have one then you also have a banana. Barbara Bush, Kamala 2, Laura Bush all had Adam’s apples as does Pam Bondi 2.0. These Cabinet appointments are mostly not real and are meant to EXPOSE these people. Bondi, Linda McMahon (Adam’s apple here too), and Dr. Oz are just three clear cut examples of people being exposed. The original Bondi was Jeb Bush’s Attorney General and was complicit in the Bush family trafficking operations. As for Epstein and P. Diddy, when all is revealed it is a horror show. There are children and infants involved, cannibalism too. Cannibalism was big in Hollywood and elsewhere. And if you think P. Diddy is in a jail cell in Manhattan, you’ve been played. Arrested in November 2022 and since been executed. Ratted out everyone he could. Class, repeat after me “if you went to Little Saint James, or P. Diddy’s soirées, or Branson’s Necker Island, or you were on Spielberg’s yacht or Geffens’s yacht, you are probably already executed.” People who know put their names on spreadsheets, arrested executed, arrested executed, arrested pending tribunal, arrested serving life. Hundreds of names.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
5h

Yes, astounding how quick this might become the downfall of this new administration.

There’s a good interview with Anneke Lucas about her abuse as a kid and then in puberty how one of the US robber baron’s grandsons groomed her to blackmail people in extravagant southern Europe elite decadent parties …. A pre-Epstein modus opperandi….

The wealth of the guilty creeps, probably (indeed some now daily in our News ) keeps them , at least still, somehow of the hook

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture