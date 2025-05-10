Since the untimely and suspicious death of my ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, whom I called Task Force because of her formidable investigative skills, I have not taken on any new murder or child rape cases.

But sometimes you must comment when your Attorney General promotes a lie that would make your deceased investigative partner turn over in her grave. Pam Bondi is saying Jeff Epstein filmed himself with “ten of thousands of little kids with Epstein” filming sex porn.

Pam Bondi added that Epstein was in “the tens of thousands of videos with little kids” for good measure. It is difficult to believe a sex criminal would incriminate themselves tens of thousands of times in videos.

After eight years of our investigators going to all the Epstein compromise locations for interviews of key people at transit points, we have never interviewed one person or seen one deposition of a small child being involved with Jeff Epstein. Zero.

My ex-research partner, ex-cop Jenny Moore, who fought harder for real child victims than any cop, found Epstein targeted young girls in the 14 to 17-year-old range as they became sexually pubescent.

Jenny’s good friend, FBI legend Robyn Gritz, reminds us that there are no arrests in the Epstein case this morning.

Why haven’t the promised Epstein files been released? Why can’t the faces of the child victims be blurred if they exist?

Why can’t a dozen or so blurred child videos with Epstein's face clearly visible be released?

My ex-cop research partner, Task Force, is dead. Many of the Epstein victims are dead.

Robyn Gritz, however, still speaks for the Task Force and the Epstein victims, and I must heed her call for complete transparency on this subject today.

We have reported for eight years that Epstein lured young hopeful models and actresses, ages from thirteen to eighteen, with free room and board at his properties with the lure of making them Victoria's Secret or L Brands models.

Part of investigating is dealing with the fact set, not preconceived notions. The video testimonies of the victims and court documents have to take precedence over “Epstein must have been with little kids” feelings.

We are doing everything we can to collect the entire fact set. We have also added a Child Sex Victim investigator to our Michigan Neighborhood News Team. Penny “LA” Shepherd is a long-time research and case file representative in child sex and murder cases.

I began work on the Long Island Serial Killers (LISK) and the Delphi Girl Murders before my research partner, Task Force, was dead suspiciously at the age of 52.

However, when the Attorney General Pam Bondi ignores the facts in the Epstein case and generates a tall tale that would make Paul Bunyan lumberjacks blush, the facts must be presented.

In the LISK case in 2017, I clearly presented the pattern of teenage girls, reaching sexual pubescence, rebelling against their parents’ rules, taking up residence in one of Epstein’s luxury mansions to be then refined and cultured for presentation in compromise operations with business executives and government officials.

I called this the “Home For Wayward Girls” syndrome, because that is what the doctor who drugged the women in the LISK case called the girls staying in the beachhouse on Long Island. This “Home For Wayward Girls” macabre joke is the running thread through all the Epstein compromise operations run by the US State Department.

Many of the girls were pursuing modelling and acting careers while living at Epstein mansion locations. These women had access to sports cars, and were not “little kids”.

George Webb, near the Fetah Gulen compound in Saylorsburg, PA, at his “Home For Wayward Girls” armed compound during the Long Island Serial Killer investigation.

One of these Epstein women became the Chief Science Officer for the Epstein Foundation, then the CSO for the Gates Foundation, and is now the Chief Science Officer at the WHO! If you don’t talk, you are rewarded. If you talk, you end up dead.

I worked the Long Island Serial Killer case because it led to State Sponsorship with the key doctor doing the drugging of the young women before gang rape, and then disposing of the bodies to decompose in the Oak Beach Marsh for eighteen months on Long Island.

The bones of the victims were then moved to shallow, sandy graves after the murder victims’ flesh had decomposed away in the briny marsh.

I believe the evidence trail leads directly to Jeff Epstein on Long Island, and the modus operandi is using young women who are just a few years younger than eighteen years old in a gang rape entrapment, or the murder of the young woman if she is over eighteen.

We were initially very encouraged by Attorney General Pam Bondi's statement that she would release the file of Epstein entrapment and compromise operations to move the proof of this case forward to a resolution. However, Pam Bondi has inexplicably put out a false cover for the Epstein compromise operations, saying Epstein used “Tens of Thousands of Little Kid Videos,” which we know to be untrue.

The only possible explanation is that Pam Bondi was read into the Epstein compromise program at the US State Department, and she is now trying to protect the sexual compromise program through a wild misdirection.

Conspiracy theorist websites, of course, glommed on to the wild Epstein misdirection, reminiscent of the Robert David Steele stories of children being chained together underground at a secret space program base on the moon.

Citizen Journalism takes a different path, actually going to the crime sites and interviewing locals. I have visited the Epstein locations on Little Saint James Island, New York locations in Manhattan and Long Island, and also the Palm Beach locations in Florida associated with Epstein, interviewing people at key transit points along the way. There are oodles of witnesses who testify to teenage girls around the age of seventeen or eighteen. There are no “little kid” witnesses.

James O’Keefe seems to support and believe the reports of “tens of thousands of little kids” videos. I have also tracked down locations that James O’Keefe has used in his sensational reports, such as Brooklyn Pizza shops, where " high-level Pfizer executives” hang out to fight over iPads with James.

In the Citizen Journalism community, we develop stories by interviewing locals and fact-checking at the locations in question. This includes attending “MS-13 Gang Victims” funerals on Long Island, New York. I spent Easter Sunday in 2017 in Central Islip, Long Island, attending a LISK murderer's funeral.

All Epstein reports and lawsuits have been focused on young women who were recruited at fourteen or fifteen, groomed for a year or two, then presented as legal eighteen-year-olds at the Epstein compromise locations. This usually involved Epstein allowing the women to stay rent-free at his luxury locations as they pursued modelling and acting careers.

Even the most recent lawsuit, brought in September of 2024, reiterates this pattern of teenage girls, reaching sexual pubescence, rebelling against their parents’ rules, taking up residence in one of Epstein’s luxury mansions to then be refined and cultured for presentation in compromise operations with business executives and government officials.

https://www.courthousenews.com/eight-epstein-victims-sue-fbi-over-failure-to-investigate-sex-abuse-tips-as-early-as-1996/

It is inconceivable that Pam Bondi did not know this because she had the Epstein case for years as the Florida Attorney General before she became the US Attorney General. Bondi seems to be protecting the Epstein case now with the “tens of thousands of little kids” video story. It is painful to watch. Sorry, Pam Bondi. None of the facts match your cover story.