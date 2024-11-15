The recent news of FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, sending 350 semi-trailer trucks with equipment to the small Michigan town of Oscoda has spawned many entertaining conspiracy theories, including the obligatory UFO explanations.

https://www.truenorthradionetwork.com/news/fema-not-dumping-350-semi--trailers-at-oscoda-airport/article_6642227c-a072-11ef-9844-ef00da543720.html

Our research indicated that Paul Whelan of the US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services would retrieve the weapons cached around his three Kalashnikov weapons arsenals by Kalita Air Freight to Oscoda Air Force Base, but now the zone has been flooded with the 350 Semi-Trailer story.

We predicted Kalita Air Freight planes would be used to retrieve Whelan’s weapons to Oscoda, and we went to the tarmac of Willow Run Airport to film the Kalita CIA Cargo planes at Whelan’s previous airport location. Oscoda AFB and Grayling mercenary training base have been used for three decades at the planned interdiction base of the Michigan Militia.

Unfortunately, none of them start with the genesis of the FBI's and DHS's original plans to disrupt the operations of the Michigan Militia. The FBI and later DHS have been on a thirty-year mission to disrupt the Michigan Militia, the most prominent militia in the country.

Norm Olson founded the Michigan Militia in 1991 in Northern Michigan, and the group was infiltrated by Timothy McVeigh of OKC Bombing fame in 1995. Terry Nichols was also arrested as a co-conspirator. The OKC bombing created a mass formation psychosis in the American psyche that white supremacist militia men were building bombs to blow up Federal Buildings.

Disrupting State militias has always been the core mission of the FBI and later DHS. However, FEMA was explicitly formed to prevent statewide militias from entering the emergency management business.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_militia_movement

Emergency operations by State militia allowed for a socially approved organization of State militias, and the Federal Government moved specifically to remove this reason for being for Militias to prevent their organization.

You can easily surmise the FBI and DHS's strategy to infiltrate the “militia movement” by going to such FBI mouthpiece websites like the Southern Poverty Law Center.

You can clearly see that January 6th was an FBI “Trust Operation” meant to entrap the leadership of militia organizations. We have covered how Nancy Pelosi and her daughter have partnered with Gavin McInnis of the Proud Boys to create an entrapment organization from the ground up to mimic the Oath Keepers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proud_Boys

The police officers who died after the January 6th attacks may have had associations with Oath Keepers. It should be noted that no police officers were killed on January 6th despite a massive MSM disinformation campaign asserting police were killed on January 6th..

The FBI and DHS's mission is to disrupt any State militia from forming, even though militia is expressly provided for in the Constitution.

This article will be continued - I have to check out of my hotel here in Las Vegas, where I believe DHS should make its temporary headquarters to respond to the real crisis at the Border rather than made-up scenarios like the kidnapping of the Michigan governor.

We can build new Super Bowl Football and baseball stadiums in Las Vegas. Why not the new Headquarters for the Department of Homeland Security instead of their new planned Mega-headquarters in Anacostia in Washington, DC?

The Las Vegas Airport seems to be used only by a US Armed Diplomatic Security Services operative named Paul Whelan for his two arsenals in Las Vegas: Arsenal and New Century Arms.

We have covered how Wayne Harris, an Anthrax pilot from the First Gulf War, was part of a plan to use Oscoda Air Force Base to dust convoys of Michigan Militia heading to the State Capitol in Lansing.

His son, Eric Harris, was later one of the shooters in the Columbine Shooting in Littleton, Colorado. Paul Whelan followed the Harris family to Colorado from Oscoda to conduct live shooting exercises at Columbine High School before the Columbine Shooting in 1999. I believe the entire “mass shooter” mass formation psychosis events came out of the effectiveness of the OKC Bombing mass formation psychosis.

FEMA has denied any connection to any plans for Oscoda.

I believe all the Border Agencies, such as ICE and CBP, should move their Headquarters to the Tuscon area near the Border, and enforcement agencies like ATF and DEA should do so as well instead of building bigger, shinier headquarters buildings in Washington, DC.

We speculated Paul Whelan’s gun caching program moved from Ypsilanti Airport to Oscoda, but we have not been able to confirm that speculation.