George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Sandra Stone
May 14

George, you are my hero. I would have never thought the Nazis came up with LSD.

Warren Monty Quesnell
May 15

“Lyndon LaRouche turned out to be right.”

“May his memory Live Forever.”

Sergey Glasyev

(Sergey Glazyev is a Russian politician and economist, a member of the National Financial Council of the Bank of Russia, and a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He is presently the Commissioner for Integration and Macroeconomics within the Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union).

In light of Vladimir Putin’s appointment of the economist Andre Belousov as the Minister of Defense and Sergei Shoigu as the Secretary of the Security Council , and given the existential threat of the NATO/collective west’s proxy wars vs the BRICS’, BRI, and the SCO, (whom have adopted the key tenets of the 19th Century “American System of Political Economy”); take heed of Mr. Glazyev’s tribute to the world renowned Economist Lyndon LaRouche on the Centenary of his birth, 20220908.

https://larouchepub.com/pr/2022/20220916_glazyev_praises_larouche_on_centenary.html

