George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Carolyn
12h

Kissinger was deeply involved in all of this. All the presidents knew. I would say all congress people knew.

DL
12h

George,

Bless you for your courage and pattern recognition...

Eisenhower wanted to warn US citizens about the MICC.

Military

Industrial

CONgressional

Complex

CONgressional was omitted from his speech.

The missing, hush-hush link in the organized crime wave that is W,DC, is CONgress.

Glad-handing, back-stabbing, thieving self-servants

May 20, 2025

3:25pm

