In the Summer of 2020, author George Webb visited every one of the five Normandy invasion beaches and most of the French towns involved in the breakout from the beachheads. In this series, George Webb explores why we are now funding the very same Nazi elements in Ukraine we fought in World War II.

Modern Presidential scholars will tell you Eisenhower was a clear-thinking mastermind when he launched the D-Day Invasion on June 6th, 1944. The same scholars will tell you he descended into conspiracy theory after two terms as President of the United States.

Two Dulles brothers, one heading up the US State Department and the other quickly consolidation power at the CIA, would even coin the phrase “conspiracy theorist” a few years later with Ike’s memorable “military industrial complex “ and the Kennedy Assassination in mind.

Think about the unmitigated temerity of Eisenhower wanting to know about the Guatemalan Invasion before the Dulles “planners”. Kennedy would show a similar lack of respect for the Dulles “planners” at the Bay of Pigs.

Other conspiracy theorists, like Eisenhower and Kennedy, warned of Nazi scientists infiltrating the governments top military laboratories, creating a military industrial complex for a “Fourth Reich” and not for the benefit of the American people.

Even those these “conspiracy theories” are born out ever more with each new release of US Government documents, we still laughed until very recently at the idea of the US Congress openly funding the sons of the Third Reich’s most celebrated contractors. Conspiracy theory no more! Welcome to Davos 2022!

So, when Klaus Schwab, son of Hitler’s top war contractor, recently hosted a gaggle of US Senators to seal a $40 Billion aid package to Ukraine which includes a large contingent of Neo-Nazi battalions like the Azov Battalion, we are not to worry.

Journalist George Webb wrote the book, “Schwab Me No More” in 2021 about how the US Congress was funding a dark weapons mercenary army under the control of Klaus Schwab and Igor Kolomoisky of Ukraine.

I wrote extensively in 2021 about Klaus Schwab’s father being involved in the manufacture of flamethrowers for the Third Reich, and sort of being the first landing spot in Switzerland for escaping Nazi scientists.

I also wrote about Klaus continuing the nuclear smuggling family tradition with the South African apartheid regime.

Now it seems with Klaus Schwab’s recent success with US Senators in Davos, Switzerland, the need to be covert about such programs is over. The US Congress has passed three monstrous aid packages to Ukraine ($17B, $33 B, and $40), much of which will go to Schwab and Kolomoisky.

Much of these US Congressional aid packages, like the IMF bailouts of Ukraine and World Bank aid packages to Ukraine, go directly to a Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky and his Privat Bank. Now, the Eisenhower and Kennedy conspiracy theorists finally can rest in peace in their graves. Their predictions came true. We truly are openly funding Neo-Nazi groups out of the US Congress in the open.

So, there seems to be no need for the term conspiracy theory now. Perhaps the term is obsolete. Conspiracy theory seems to be more like the word “egg” in predicting a chicken. No, an egg is not a chicken, but it is an awfully good predictor of a chicken.

And speaking of excellent predictions of chicken, my 2021 book about Klaus Schwab’s biowarfare capabilities with Kolomoisky ring truer now more than ever. Now the building of the Klaus Schwab, Kolomoisky mercenary Neo-Nazi armies is out in the open, we can now call conspiracy theories about Schwab and Kolomoisky “highly predictive genetic codes for loss of sovereignty and future bioagent warfare”.

Our Joint Chiefs of Staff all tell us that biowarfare is the new high ground for warfare. So it just makes sense that we should outsource this capability to Klaus Schwab and Kolomoisky through a series of US State Department “live exercises”. Let’s compromise on the term “conspiracy theory”.

And yes, this is a multi-generational business.

We can learn from the theory of the egg and the chicken. Allow MSM to call my Schwab and Kolomoisky reporting “conspiracy theory” for 21 days, the incubation period from egg to chicken After the Schwab-Kolomoisky plans are hatched, we can then call them “highly predictive models for loss of sovereignty”.