Here in Santa Monica, California, a much different picture is forming of Luigi Mangione. For the last four years, he worked for TrueCar, a used car assurance website.

So far, the picture of Luigi that is emerging is he is a very technically savvy “Big Data” data analyst who loves to surf. No evidence of a healthcare malcontent has surfaced, quoting Ted Kcyzinski’s anti-government screeds. Some of my readers don’t like the publishing of the facts of Luigi Mangione, but other researchers have also found his family made their money with Lorien Health Care and ten elderly care facilities in the Baltimore area.

In fact, there is lots of evidence that Mangione “phoned it in” for a while working from the surf beaches of Hawaii.

And his $800,000 condo in Honolulu provides proof that he loved those crispy waves daily.

Luigi Manigione’s parents one not one but two Country Clubs in Towson, Maryland, so there is no doubt he could afford the relatively modest condo in Honolulu.

So, Luigi Magione is not a slackness-rich kid who didn’t apply himself in his Ivy League berth when he got to college. However, Karl Marx's diatribes and healthcare warrior screeds are nowhere in sight if you talk to his coworkers or dig into his background for the last four years.

Luigi Mangione’s life soundtrack sounds more like the Beach Boys, with “Surfin Safari” being the first track on the playlist, with one of his pictures being a mountain hike in Hawaii showing off six pack abs.

We wrote last week that when his jacket didn’t match the killer’s, he could be playing the role of a rabbit, an operative meant to be caught after leading law enforcement away from the true operatives of an operation.

We even speculated he was on a bus headed for Pittsburgh, and I created three different graphics of Mangione (I called him Oswaldo at the time), at various bus stops in Pennsylvania.

I even included the DARPA “Nuclear Bus” in Pittsburgh to emphasize how he might be a DARPA “rabbit.”

Mangione was apprehended on the bus in Pennsylvania on the way to Pittsburgh after a stop in Altoona for a McDonald’s hamburger. Our bet is Mangione ate more tuna in Waikiki than burgers in Altoona. What the Mangione story lacks now is a motive for reforming Healthcare. One commenter a possible cause from his twenty year old surfing buddy in Hawaii being sick, from the book “Delay, Deny, Defend”.

Unfortunately, I read the book, and the only mention of Hawaii in it is an 84-year-old woman in Hilo.

The murder of the United Healthcare CEO may have the reverse impact of making sure a lot of pain prescriptions get filled for oxycontin for mean streets like Los Angeles, already overrun with drugs. I saw an overdose on the bus I rode on last night near LAX airport. We will continue to follow the Luigi Mangione story, but his story lacks the Benitez motive I discussed in my substack yesterday.

In my next substack, I will discuss how the Luigi Magione lacks a connection to the Benitez Gun.

For Nancy Pelosi’s connections to her Baltimore gangster father, we are still researching.