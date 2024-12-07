We now know the United Healthcare CEO Killer, I call him Oswaldo, has left New York City from the George Washington Bus Station in Upper Manhattan; we just don’t know where.

Police say they have now found the jacket of the killer, portending they will probably find the Empire of Pain Killer’s shoes by the time he gets to Chicago.

Meanwhile, insane New Yorkers are having a lookalike contest today to confuse law enforcement from tracking the Empire of Pain Killer.

Finally, the FBI has a Wanted Poster out.

Since we know NYPD and the FBI is so far behind, why don’t we help them out a little. Let’s start with the last known location of the Empire of Pain Killer, the George Washington Bus Terminal in Northwest Manhattan.

Betting markets now have the odds the Empire of Pain Killer is arrested within the week at 42%.

We know the bus lines from the GW Station runs to Washington, DC, Paterson, New Jersey, and New Haven, Connecticut, so we took the liberty of outlining some safe houses we have visited in the past few years to help law enforcement.

Will he go in the direction I speculated where he spent Thanksgiving and where he obtained a vintage World War II OSS silencer assassination pistol? That would be back to Yale at New Haven, Connecticut.

Well, if Oswaldo is a General Dynamics assassin like IB Hale and Robert Allen Hale in the JFK assassination, perhaps he will go to a General Dynamics submarine location in Connecticut, like BWXT, that makes the fuel rods, or to the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

Maybe Oswaldo will go to 123 Gennesse Street in Paterson, New Jersey, where we outed a Pak-ISI safe house mosque in 2017?

We don’t know if CIA Yalies have access to Pak-ISI safe houses, but we are just trying to help law enforcement that has received hundreds of billions of dollars in Department of Homeland Security funding to stop terrorism since 9/11. We are just looking for Yalie Failie Oswaldo riding buses in daylight, not for Muslim terrorists hiding in mosques. Perhaps Oswaldo went to Gulen’s safe house hotel in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania?

Michael Flynn’s cohort, Fetah Gulen, cached weapons against the American people at the Gulen Compound, so perhaps Oswaldo could spend a few nights there.

Fetah Gulen’s Saylorburg Compound has to be more comfortable than the 103rd Street Hostel, and the American Gladio Compound would welcome Oswaldo with open arms.

Perhaps on the way to Pittsburgh, the Empire of Pain Killer could stop at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA.

Maybe Oswaldo will keep rolling to the Army War College in Carlisle, PA, as this is a NATO Live Exercise to protect the Sackler Family’s Empire of Pain oxycontin torture by making sure health insurers keep paying for addicts' oxycontin.

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz is still targeting new healthcare CEOs who want to check oxycontin addicts, so maybe we should check the bus station for her next recommended victim, which is Kim A Keck of Blue Cross Blue Shield in Chicago.

Perhaps we should help law enforcement and the FBI by setting up a Citizen Journalists' stakeout between Oswaldo and Blue Cross Blue Shield Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, where Keck’s office is.

The Chicago Mob is on the same Randolph Street as Blue Cross Blue Shield.

We have taken you many times to Rahm Emanuel’s HQ in the Wrigley Building, one block from Sidney Korshak’s headquarters of the Chicago Mob. Oh yeah, Blue Cross Blue Shield Headquarters is steps away.

Perhaps we can stop Oswaldo before he meets with Linwood Kaine, the Antifa son of Senator Tim Kaine in DC, or before he can meet his other Antifa buddy, Maxwell Yearick, and get a ride in the White Van we have all forgotten about.

Who knows, maybe Oswaldo is meeting with all of Maxwell Yearick’s best Yalie dropout club buddies, right along with James Alefantis and all the other Yale dropouts? Perhaps we should be looking at the Pittsburgh Amtrak station or Toledo?

Maybe Oswaldo is on the DARPA Nuclear Frontier bus we stopped in Pittsburgh, PA.

Or maybe Oswaldo has made it as far as Toledo. If so, I am going to keep working the Antifa network as the most logical place offering Oswaldo a Safe House.

We have Citizen Journalists all along the way, and we have done eight years of stories on the Washington, DC to Chicago route. Somehow, we think Oswaldo killed the guy trying to cut back on the Sackler’s Empire of Pain oxycontin trillion-dollar enterprise, so we guess Oswald is heading toward Chicago and Randolph Street.

https://www.amazon.com/Empire-Pain-History-Sackler-Dynasty/dp/0385545681

Why does it seem that every time a healthcare CEO cracks down on the Sackler’s Empire of Pain, a School of Assassins Yale Fail dropout shoots that CEO on the streets of New York and gets away after thousands of cameras film him?

Just hang around the Chicago Mob HQ on Randolph Street. You will be seeing Oswaldo any minute now.