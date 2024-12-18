This isn’t the type of Luigi Mangione 2024 Calendar that most twenty-something Anime fans want to see with shirtless Luigi pics showing off his six-pack.

Luigi Mangione - probably a picture of Mangione climbing the steep Mt. Omine in Japan in April of 2024.

This Luigi Mangione 2024 Calendar here shows what we know so far leading up to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, most probably by Luigi Mangione.

I divided the Calendar into quarters for simplicity, with Luigi Mangione’s First Quarter being Asia trekking in Thailand and Japan, with a stop in Tokyo in February to have a group meal with a Japanese Poker Champion.

In Luigi’s Second Quarter, he starts April off by claiming the very steep Mt. Omine in Japan, and then returns to his condo in Honalulu to surf in May and June.

Then in Luigi’s Third Quarter, everything changes. On July 1st, we find his mother talking to him in San Francisco, supposed from 124 Montgomery Street which I have proven does not exist by going there.

We can only assume Luigi Mangione remained in San Francisco during July, August, and September because his mother started searching for him in November. I am unaware of any evidence that places him anywhere else, but I am actively seeking timestamps to fill this black hole.

In Luigi’s Fourth Quarter, we must again assume he is in San Francisco until November 18th, when his mother files a Missing Persons report on him in San Francisco after she traveled there looking for him. We know he will travel to New York City at the end of November to shoot United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. ChatGPT has colored add the Golden Gate Bridge to Manhattan, but imagine it is the Manhattan Tri-Borough Bridge in the December panel.

The NYPD sent shock waves today when it announced Luigi Mangione’s mother was in San Francisco at least from November 18th, when she filed the Missing Persons Report, to December 7th, when the NYPD called her in San Francisco to identify Luigi from photographs. I now realize I am retracing Luigi’s mother’s steps here in San Francisco.

We will try to fill in the blanks from here, but that is the rough outline of the Luigi Mangione 2024 Calendar up until now. I welcome any evidence to update the Calendar, but it appears to me Luigi was involved in some covert action he didn’t want his family or friends to know about. I have pointed to the extremely suspicious death of Suchir Baliji, who blew the whistle on a multi-trillion dollar intellectual theft scheme at Open AI/ChatGPT in October, and he was dead the next month in November.

Questions remain, as well, about Luigi Mangione 3D-printed his pistol from a very rare gun used by assassins in World War II and the Cuban Revolutions by Manuel Benitez.

We will continue to follow up on this story on the street with shoe leather here in San Francisco this week.