It was podcast magic. Joe Rogan and Ian Carroll came within a guitar string pluck of solving all the JFK witness murders and suspicious Laurel Canyon murders outlined in Dave McGowan’s masterpiece about LSD's disruption of the 1960s music scene, “Weird Scenes From Laurel Canyon.”

Deep researcher Ian Carroll first mentioned McGowan’s “Weird Scenes” and delineated all the intelligence connections of the musicians descending on Laurel Canyon in the 1960s in Los Angeles simultaneously. Joe Rogan was soon to ask if there was any connections between the Laurel Canyon deaths and the JFK witness death list.

Here is my rumble video on the topic.

https://rumble.com/v6q9lia-joe-rogan-and-ian-carroll-make-the-big-jfk-to-laurel-canyon-death-list-conn.html

Right now, Manson author Tom O’Neil is telling a very different story on Netflix in his Chaos series.

He leaves out the need for someone to have a Top Secret Clearance to Santa Susana Nuclear Plant in his story for all the Laurel Canyon murders that happened after Manson was arrested on October 12th, 1969. The FBI and the CIA stated objectives from both the FBI’s Cointelpro documents and the CIA’s CHAOS documents from 1967 when the Haight Ashbury operation started to disrupt the antiwar movement with LSD.

These programs started with Manson and Family in Haight Ashbury in 1967 and moved to Laurel Canyon in 1968. How does Manson and Family have unfettered access to the Santa Susana Nuclear grounds without someone involved having a Top Secret Clearance?

This proves once again that you don’t need to worry about the critical metadata that proves guilt and innocence on Netflix.

I have countered that Charlie Manson was driving Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson’s Rolls Royce around while Dennis enjoyed Charlie Manson’s coterie of seventeen nubile, beautiful, young women.

Charlie Manson was Helter Sheltered, not Helter Skelter. Qatari Billionaire princes don’t live this extravagantly.

Many famous Laurel Canyon rockers, such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison, died at the age of twenty-seven.

The Laurel Canyon Death List, which includes Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Mama Cass, and many others, has fascinated music fans for decades.

https://vinylwriters.com/weird-scenes-inside-the-canyon-laurel-canyon-covert-ops-the-dark-heart-of-the-hippie-dream/

So, Ian Caroll’s conjuring up the intelligence connections of the Laurel Canyon rockers and their suspicious early deaths prompt Joe Rogan to make an LSD connection to Dr. Louis Jolyon West.

Dr “Jolly West,” who visited Jack Ruby in prison before he seemed to go crazy, and “Dr. Jolly” also provided many of the Laurel Canyon rockers with LSD.

Tom O’Neill covers Dr. Jolly giving out LSD at the Folger free clinic in Haight Ashbury that Charles Manson was based at.

Tom O’Neill maintains that “Dr. Jolly” was a long-term CIA employee running LSD experiments. Manson had his parole meetings with his parole officer, Roger Smith, at the Folger Free Health Clinic. How could the same doctor doping Jack Ruby be involved with the CIA doping all the Laurel Canyon rockers? Easy.

The CIA and Dr. Sidney Gottlieb were running LSD experiments out of Haight Ashbury in San Francisco called Operation Midnight Climax (and probably similar Laurel Canyon operations as well) to disrupt the music scene and the Vietnam antiwar movement.

https://vinylwriters.com/weird-scenes-inside-the-canyon-laurel-canyon-covert-ops-the-dark-heart-of-the-hippie-dream/

The Joe Rogan brilliant connection came forward. Rogan mentioned JFK assassination researcher David Lifton and Lifton’s compilation of JFK witness murders that is astronomically improbable.

Rogan had connected the JFK Witness Death List to the Laurel Canyon Death List. Was there any connection?

Well, if you have followed my series “Echoes of Laurel Canyon” or “Helter Sheltered” or any of my JFK writings, you will know I have said that can only be one serial murderer - Robert Allen Hale.

How many murders with a top-secret clearance whose fathers make ICBMs do you know in Dallas? The Hale had a motive to murder Kennedy to keep the Missile Race alive with the Soviet Union, and the Hales truly believed that JFK was a National Security Risk because JFK wanted to dial by the missile race.

How many of those serial murders in Dallas do you know who then picked up a guitar, changed their name to “Sunshine”, and then tried to make it on the Laurel Canyon music scene?

https://www.outsideonline.com/adventure-travel/destinations/north-america/papa-pilgrims-progress-dark-tale-alaskan-frontiersman/

Again, you need a Top Secret clearance to access his father’s Atlas rockets being tested at Santa Susana test range where Charles Manson was also driving his dune buggies with weapons being brandished. The case of the JFK Witness Murders and the Laurel Canyon Death List almost solves itself when you add the fact that the serial murderers in both locations needed a top-secret clearance.

Here is the Rumble video I did on the topic.

https://rumble.com/v6q9lia-joe-rogan-and-ian-carroll-make-the-big-jfk-to-laurel-canyon-death-list-conn.html

Here is the link to “Echoes of Laurel Canyon”.

Here is the link to the CIA’s LSD Operation in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Franciso.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0320212/mediaviewer/rm2143395072/?ref_=tt_ov_i

The LSD injection by the CIA into Haight Ashbury with Operation Climax is not in dispute. Now, the questions remain about Operation Chaos and the LSD injections into the Vietnam anti-war music scene of Laurel Canyon.

You can purchase the movie about the CIA’s injection of LSD into the antiwar music scene here.

https://www.amazon.com/Operation-Midnight-Climax-Caron-Bernstein/dp/B0002ZDPXC