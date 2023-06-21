When I first heard about the Titanic Submarine, I must admit, I was skeptical. I immediately thought of Ghislaine Maxwell and her TerraMar submarine, promising to chart the unclaimed ocean floor for mining, oil, and gas extraction for Billionaire Les Wexner and friends in the Rothschild circles.

The mainstream media seems to be content with tortuous, round the clock coverage of search vessels nowhere near where the Billionaire were lost on #TitanicSub.

Right off the bat, the ill-fated OceanGate's mission of being a “Billionaire Tourism” enterprise seemed like a philanthropic cover for grabbing swaths of the ocean for a firm that touted future passengers of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates with a Rothschild on its Board.

Many chuckled at the name OceanGate when a Rothschild first appeared on the Board, renaming it on the spot - “OceanGrab”. Ghislaine Maxwell seemed to bust with energy as the spokeswoman for the big ocean-grabbing adventure, couched in terms of being an environmental endeavor.

Ghislaine even recommended a PR stunt of recovering Amelia Earhard’s plane in the Pacific Ocean.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/14/style/ghislaine-maxwell-terramar-boats-jeffrey-epstein.html

Of course, there is the obligatory, completely predictive Simpson’s episode of this whole psy-op done years ago.

We will cover how Ghislane Maxwell’s efforts at the UN led to the new UN High Seas Treaty, opening up the depths of the oceans to offshore, surreptitious drilling and mining that is the exclusive expertise of two brothers named Rales in Pennsylvania, but for now, let’s examine the Deep State connections of the ill-fated Billionaire crew of the #TitanicSub.

My first quick Google search of the Pakistani Billionaire on the #TitanicSub yielded a World Economic Forum close associate of the King of England and his Prince’s Trust Foundation. Shahzada Dawood, one of the richest men in Pakistan, had a cell tower business specializing in biometric tracking called Engro Enfrastructure and an AI oil and mining company called Engro EmpericAI doing an interpretation of exploration data.

Dawood has put up 5,000 biometric cell towers in the short space of five years - a truly remarkable feat from a standing start.

Still, Shahzada Dawood was a poor substitute for Ghislaine Maxwell as claimant to all the riches of the deep for the Crown. For those counting Deep State connections to the Crown, add in the point Shahzada scores for renouncing his Pakistani citizenship and becoming a Maltese citizen, usually done to avoid taxes but sometimes undertaken to join the Euro-Elite.

And, of course, with the information that has been presented so far, you would expect the father of Dawood to be the number one contributor to the COVID vaccination response in February 2020, and you would be right. Hussain Dawood, the father of Shahzada, was indeed the lead contributor to the COVID vaccination response in Pakistan with the Hussein Dawood Pledge.

So the Deep Staters are everywhere you look in this story. At this point, bringing Ghislaine Maxwell back in the story as an ocean land grabber might be a welcome relief. Ghislaine in a jumpsuit jumping into her Terra-Mar exploring cut a more Amelia Earhard-like panache that the Dawood doling out billions for COVID vaccines. Shahzada Dawood was the key man in Asia for vaccinating youth with the British Asia Trust and the Prince’s Trust as well.

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a41822053/the-princes-trust-facts/

Shahzada Dawood was the Crown’s man in Asia for youth vaccination.

Still, Ghislaine Maxwell somehow held the screen better, diverting attention from the gold and black gold divers of the deep. The only difference now is that Ghislaine’s jumpsuit is orange now instead of blue, so they had to get a stand-in it seemed. I had done several stories in 2017 about Pakistan’s biometric tracking system called NADRA, and here was Dawood’s CEO tweeting out about how great it was. Deep State all the way.

Ghislaine was at least more well-known and colorful and “claim it all” advocate for the British Crown and Mossad. Ghislaine had no reservations about waltzing into the United Nations and saying everything offshore over a territorial 12-mile limit should be fair game for the BP or Royal Dutch Shell with a healthy Mossad commission to boot.

Even the casual ocean land grabber would be going after the treasure trove of UN and

US military seismic data for ocean exploitation. The SOSUS sonabouy network of the US Navy would just be starters for Ghislane, and then the other international seismic sources would be next. The British Billionaire Hamish Harding on the ghost Titanic sub had already accumulated enough data to make Pole explorer Robert Byrd proud.

But the odd story of a “British citizen of an oil soaked Arab country” Billionaire bio was a bit off putting for a start for those doing a remake of Master and Commander for those doing the Hollywood reels.

The British Billionaire on the doomed sub was equally uninspiring even though he had circumnavigated both Poles for the Crown and its Charter Corporation, and Billionaire Harding had claimed space for all Britain with a ride in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket above the Karman Line, 327,360 feet up in space.

Still, Harding, will all his adventuring exploits, couldn’t match the chutzpah of Ghislaine in front of the UN. The Brit Billionaire even cast out an eerie warning that he and his globe mapping would be a victim of Mossad land grab operation in the deep.

Ghislane Maxwell had even lectured the United Nations with treaty change recommendations using the “environmental hammer” to refashion longstanding international agreements about sovereign countries’ territorial waters. Les Wexner again seemed to be the key beneficiary.

The only change in the “Titanic Sub” Saga was that James Cameron of Titanic blockbuster fame was added to punch up the script for an “Apollo 13 meets Jurrasic Park” type of where Billionaire tourism turns into a Billionaire nightmare.

Our group research group in Windber, Pennsylvania was already working on another Les Wexner project, wondering what art treasurers Les Wexner was storing on the side of a Pennsylvania mountain with his two Wall Street budding Steven and Mitchell Rales.

Mitchell Rales, who already oversees the National Gallery of Art, built a private art museum in Potomac, Maryland larger than any National Gallery with his Chinese supermodel wife.

Mitchell and Steven Rales seem to be secreting the “Mossad Collection” into the hillside at Windber, PA with the Rales being the purchasers of the Cecil Rhodes Charter Corporation, based on a Charter given by Queen Victoria.

Oh, we almost forgot. Mitchell Rales and Steven Rales’s father had a Mossad connected bank with Queen Noor of Jordon, a small detail easily forgotten at their afternoon Devonshire teas together in Berkshire.

Adding to the “Mossad art” intrigue, Les Wexner not only had a “Victoria’s Secret” (is that really Queen Victoria’s Secret?) factory in Windber, PA, Steve Rales's daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox, a WMD expert and agent with the CIA, also boasts a career of posing as an international art dealer in China, India, and Africa.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/10/books/amaryllis-fox-life-undercover-cia.html

Of course, CIA Agent and International Art Dealer Amaryllis Fox also is not only the daughter-in-law of Steven Rales, but also the daughter-in-law of Presidential Candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Wexner also seemed to be using Windber as an art stash with his Rales Brothers associates but also as a staging area to supply Israel and Mossad with weapons around the world. Mossad seems to be using Windber for much more than an art store, utilizing the nearby Johnstown, PA airport for the rapid deployment staging area. Was Les Wexner “factory” in Windber really making women’s lingerie?

Jeff Epstein, of course, made Les Wexner’s Columbus, Ohio location famous for the same purpose, and I have interviewed insiders who have indicated the same operations occurred under diplomatic immunity from Wright Paterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Tomorrow, in Windber, Pennsylvania will converge on Windber to follow up on this story. For now, if you haven’t read my substack of how Mossad was meeting with Robert Malone’s boss the morning of September 11th to declare Continuity of Government, here is the link.

Needless to say, all tge Rothschild underling Billionaire dying at see completely quashed my scoop story about the Trump family being the victim of Anthrax letter bombs from Kansas - a completely suppresses story by the mainstream media.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Notes -

The Rales Family has not only the Charter Corporation of Cecil Rhodes from the original Charter of Queen Victoria, but also the Colfax Corporation has been actively acquiring undersea mining, welding, and gas handling companies for undersea oil and gas exploration as well as mining. Colfax has also spun off a biotech division called ESAB and renamed itself Envio.

https://ir.enovis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/enovis-formerly-colfax-completes-spin-esab-corporation