George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
29m

That is why I said 2.0.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
1h

Who in their right mind would listen to anything Jill 2.0 has to say? This has to be a joke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture