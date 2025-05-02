In my previous Substack articles, I have covered Henry Kissinger’s Club of Rome speeches in 1968 on population control and his National Security Memo 200 of 1974.

The Club of Rome famously produced the work, “Limits to Growth,” which encouraged lower birth rates and, by many accounts, recommended strategies for “delayed adolescence” to reduce birth rates.

https://www.nixonlibrary.gov/sites/default/files/virtuallibrary/documents/nssm/nssm_200.pdf

But Kissinger was hard at work on population control long before the Club of Rome in 1968. Henry Kissinger, as the Eminence Grise of the Rockefellers, had been working on strategies for the “population problem” as a Harvard professor and his “Harvard International Seminar” series since 1950, particularly for David Rockefeller.

Part of Kissinger’s strategy was to reprogram youth to embrace “delayed adolescence.” Advertisers, movie studio chiefs, and television programmers were encouraged to shift programming to the “Me Generation” to encourage this. Delayed adolescence was also encouraged through the intelligence agencies’ introduction of “sex, drugs, and rock and roll,” particularly LSD. See my “Echoes of Laurel Canyon” series.

The longer adulthood could be delayed through prolonged adolescence, the lower the birth rate. And that strategy seems to have worked very effectively.

This birth rate chart from 1960 to 2020 shows this strategy's effectiveness. Birthrates declined even more from 2020 to now, with the military Live Exercise known as Coronavirus.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/20/health/us-birth-rate-fertility-final-data-2023#:~:text=There%20were%2055%20births%20for,any%20other%20year%20on%20record.&text=The%20US%20fertility%20rate%20has,the%20Great%20Recession%20of%202008.

As long as “sex, drugs, and rock and roll” were accompanied by birth control and reconstructive hip replacements, adolescence could effectively be delayed indefinitely.

In addition to selling the “Forever Teenager” dream, pregnancy was almost vilified. The leading Hollywood studio pushing this idea was Paramount Studios, run by Sidney Korshak and his close friend Henry Kissinger, with front man Robert Evans carrying out the programming strategies. One of Robert Evans’ first movies was “Rosemary’s Baby” by Roman Polanski, which portrayed a pregnant woman giving birth to Satan’s child.

Real-life pregnancy was also cast in a burdensome light with doctored photographs of Roman Polanski’s wife, Sharon Tate, making Tate look balloon-sized from her pregnancy.

This was a far cry from her cavorting around Europe in English sports cars among the glitterati. The message was clear. Come home from your glamorous life in Europe, and then get horribly tortured and murdered with your baby.

Now, we have live through a lifetime of “Me Generation” programming through the latest CoronaVirus military Live Exercise that has reduced birth rates to an all time low to the point where Elon Musk seems personally trying to reverse the trend himself. President Donald Trump is considering a “Baby Bonus” to encourage birth rates.

The big question now is what with Jill Biden to her later this week at the bellwether Milken Conference of Rick Bright’s “Entity of Excitement” fame. The last “Entity of Excitement” Milken Conference plummeted birth rates to all-time lows. What will this week's “Entity of Excitement” bring as Jill Biden launches her “Women’s Health Network”?