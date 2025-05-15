I am getting a lot of criticism for exposing the connections between Jeff Epstein and his trafficking of high school girls in New York for Saudi Royals visiting the UN. I tied these visits to the disappearance and murders of over a dozen women on Long Island in 2017. I faced the same criticism when I published the “Try To Remember, A King Can Dismember” article after the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

There seemed to be a concerted effort being made by Pam Bondi and James O’Keefe to disconnect the Epstein rapes and murders from the Saudi Royals since Donald Trump is visiting Saudi Arabia now. This is not necessary. I have always been very careful to distinguish the CIA activity from the conspiratorial Saudi Royals and their attempted assassination of the Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, in Las Vegas in 2017.

But covering up the Epstein-Saudi link and the child trafficking in Europe by the Jean Luc Brunel network does no one any good. Denying the Epstein-Saudi link defeats investigative journalism to solving the rapes and murders in the Epstein case.

In 2017, I covered how UAE Ambassador Otaiba managed a mini-Miss Universe parade of girls in the same hotel where the Las Vegas Shooting occurred a few years later, with the same girls being murdered in that shooting.

Isn’t it very coincidental that the same young women from Santa Monica, California, whom Ambassador Otaiba paraded for Saudi Royals at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, were murdered at the same hotel a few years later during the MBS assassination attempt at the Las Vegas Shooting?

The current czar over the Malibu and Pacific Palisades fires, Casey Wasserman, is good friends with Ambassador Otaiba.

Why was Debbie Wasserman-Schultz spy on Capitol Hill taking Middle East sheiks with Ambassador Otaiba to strip clubs in Washington, DC and New York. The Imran Awan legal defense team even petitioned the Court for longer range trips by Imran so he could drive with Otaiba and Congressman Andre Carson to the Humpty Dumpty strip club in New York.

Otaiba has giant mansions in Malibu and Virginia for hosting parties, and the UAE Embassy even burned down in Washington, DC in 2017 when I tried to obtain DNA evidence at that site. How do we get to the bottom of the Epstein-Saudi compromise operations if we won’t allow the evidence or distract from the evidence with fabrications of “tens of thousands of little kid videos” nonsense from Little St. James Island?

If we keep distracting from the evidence, we aren’t going to crack the Epstein case. Publish the Epstein files Pam Bondi. Publish a few of the “little kid videos with Epstein” with blurring for the kids’ faces.

Who fights for the murdered girls of Santa Monica at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting? The murdered Santa Monica girls were the bait to murder MBS. I outed the George Bush hunchman Michael Morell’s connection to Ambassador Otaiba in 2017.

The CIA sex parties for Saudi Royals are just gang rapes, then end in murders. We have identified the key individuals involved for years.

It is time to publish the Epstein Files.