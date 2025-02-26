Charlie Manson drove a Rolls Royce around of the most popular band in the world at the time - the Beach Boys. Does that sound like crazy Helter Skelter mind control or Helter Shelter State Sponsorship of an infiltrator into the anti-war movement music scene?

Charlie Manson was surrounded by beautiful young women living at a movie ranch. Is that a Helter Shelter infiltration camp or a crazy, crazy Helter Skelter MK-ULTRA programming camp?