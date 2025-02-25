I have been very clear about one thing since I started writing about the CIA in Hollywood.

The Charles Manson and the Manson Family were paid actors on a movie lot, just like Bogart and Bacall were under movie contracts at Warner Brothers.

This “Manson Helter Shelter” theory, where the Hollywood studios pamper the Manson Family, is in direct contrast to books like “Chaos, Charles Manson, and the Secret History of the Sixties,” written by Tom O’Neill, which implied the Manson Family was part of a CIA mind control program called MK-ULTRA.

Helter Shelter is a movie about a pampered cast playing a drug cult in the 1960s anti-war movement. All the cast members are sheltered and protected. No one is at risk.

Helter Shelter is State-sponsored. There is no chaos with Helter Shelter. There is madness and craziness. There is no Helter Skelter.

Helter Shelter counterculture cast was put together to condemn the anti-war movement by smearing the movement with drugs and violence.

It is Helter Shelter from Day One. Helter Skelter was all fake. You can start by reading my seventeen-part series on the CIA and Hollywood for the background that led up to the Helter Skelter fakery. And you get the real story of Helter Shelter along the way.

