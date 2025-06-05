In 2021, I went on a tour of all the US State Department USAID PREDICT universities in America, hiding their Gain of Function research behind an academic cover to help Donie O’Sullivan of CNN and Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes see that Gain of Function was not a conspiracy theory. Gain of Function was actually the story of CoronaVirus - military experiments in reducing immunity, and military experiments to replace immunity. Here is the September 2023 update to that article written in 2021.

If you have followed RFK Jr. on the campaign trail recently (June 2023), you might recognize many of the USAID exposés he quotes now. In June 2023, RFK Jr. called out USAID PREDICT as the CIA front organization that the CIA was using for gain-of-function bioagents research.

We want to remind our readers and RFK JR. of the BioAgent Odyssey we have made to all the US Universities doing Gain of Function for the CIA behind the USAID PREDICT diplomatic cover. We would like to see this level of detail exposed in the investigations at HHS.

RFK Jr. recent campaign stump speeches echo our research group’s interaction with Donie O’Sullivan and CNN in March 2020, where we explained that USAID PREDICT was the cover program Gain of Function bioagents.

Four years later now after our Potomac Group’s original reporting in March of 2020, RFK Jr. is hitting on the idea of the CIA's involvement with the military Live Exercise that became known as the Coronavirus pandemic.

We are now collaborating closely with RFK Jr.’s research group in Santa Monica, California, and we greatly appreciate all the verification and validation that comes from this group.

Our researchers strongly feel that our research goes deeper and stays true to the original cause of telling the whole and complete truth about the use of bioagents against the American people, but having the Secretary of Health and Human Services on our side cannot be a bad thing.

RFK Jr is now saying that the CIA most certainly ran the live exercise we call Coronavirus, and most certainly did the gain-of-function engineering in cooperation with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This sort of validation and verification from well-known figures is invaluable to our citizen journalist reporting, but we do want to emphasize that we get to the details of who the individuals are that are involved.

While this kind of validation and verification from such a famous person is appreciated from my 2020 work, our researchers moved on in 2021 to much deeper research. Two examples of this research are my books, BioAgent UTMB and Slaughter Pen, Texas.

We think you will enjoy reading these two books here because we pick up right where Bobby Kennedy Jr. leaves off for a fascinating odyssey into the subject of US bioagents.

When I wrote “Bioagent UTMB” in March 2021, I was in a friendly debate with another citizen scientist named Dr. Paul Cottrell, Ph D, over which American universities were the key universities used in engineering the coronavirus.

In BioAgent UTMB, we don’t just go to the University of Texas Medical Branch to look at their collaboration with Wuhan, we also look at the University of North Carolina, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin, and the foreign university labs like the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

In March 2020, I told Donie O’Sullivan of CNN that the key university involved with a USAID PREDICT program with the Wuhan lab was the University of North Carolina, with Ralph Baric’s work there.

Even though ChatGPT doesn’t seem to know UW, UPMC, UNC, and UTMB are, we sure do know where the Gain of Function was farmed out to American Universities because we burned our shoe leather there. We also helped out Texas State legislators who didn’t know Gain of Function was being done at UTMB and lab leak training for UTMB.

However, as I began to follow the money trail along with the bids for coronavirus, two Texas locations became critical in the development of the WHO getting a foothold on American soil with American universities develop, and gain of function viruses - a lab called Tex-Med and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

The University of Texas Medical Branch did the training for the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab for leak prevention in both Galveston, Texas and in Wuhan Lab. documents about the extensive collaboration between UTMB and Wuhan were destroyed, sure sign of a cover-up.

I also went to the Texas State house in Austin to pursue the UTMB-Wihan documents before they were destroyed.

The other BSL-4 lab in Texas, Texas Biomedical or just Tex-Med, was unbelievably in private hands, and therefore the documents are not subject to public review. I nicknamed the Tex-Med private, BSL-4, gain of function lab, “Slaughter Pen, Texas”.

