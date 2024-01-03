Let the Games begin for the 2024 Presidential Election season! This is the time of year we begin tracking the DNC for bringing in foreign operatives by the DNC to be inserted into the GOP campaigns. Hillary sycophants like CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan are dusting off their “Trump Russia, Trump Russia” screeds with new datelines. Clinton operatives are sharpening their stiletto knives for the DNC Convention backstabbing of Biden. Yes, it is politics time in America again.

Will Cofer Black of the CIA, the man who turned his Sudanese pipeline partner into the world’s most feared terrorist, Osama Bin Laden, do yet another false flag to interfere with US Elections? Perhaps Cofer Black’s Emergent BioSolutions in his black bag of virus vaccine game tricks, although his Saudi CIA partner is now dead.

Emergent BioSolutions CEO, Saudi Intel operative Faud El-Hibri is now dead.

Another CoronaThrax Live Exercise perhaps? Perhaps a FluThrax for a change of pace. I took the liberty of returning to Michigan this week to revisit some of the old DNC tricks and tricksters to provide a few possible options for what we can expect in the coming year.

For a video about Emergent BioSolutions, see my most recent show with Peter Duke.

https://rumble.com/v44rggf-emergent-anthrax-solutions.html

Our Michigan tour starts out with a return to Emergent BioSolutions in Lansing, Michigan which brought us the Anthrax vaccine from their Sudanese and Saudi Intelligence owners which just completed another massive $75 Million vaccine stockpiling order with BARDA chief, Rick “Entity of Excitement” Bright. Based on the metadata of the vaccine stockpiling, we might expect another lockdown with an Anthrax derivative like another CoronaThrax or FluThrax (Anthrax with an Influenza spike).

Of course, another Lockdown might be too obvious of a strategy to be rerun in 2024. Everyone sees it coming. Lockdowns, social distancing, masks, mail-in ballots, miraculous comebacks after the polls close at 3 AM, etc. We know the routine from 2020. So perhaps the DNC will go back to the 2016 tactics of filling up the Trump campaign (or RFK Jr.?) with enough OCONUS Lures (Outside of the Continental United States) to fill up a Trump Moscow Miss Universe Pageant?

I have to admit, OCONUS Lures are a lot more fun than pandemic viruses with pathogenic backbones like CoronaThrax. If you succumb to an OCONUS Lure, it is kind of your own fault. And that makes OCONUS Lures a more sporting dirty trick of the DNC. Russian Spy Girl Maria Butina even posed with sports rifles.

I personally hope the DNC goes in this direction because people are really tired of that spikey ball of CoronaVirus. For one thing, the Russian girls brought in by the DNC and CIA used up a lot of Terabytes, even more Terabytes than Imran Awan sent to Rahm Emanuel’s Anthrax lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Maria Butina’s American University team filled up 12 Terabytes of thumb drives and hard drives.

We never got to see Russian spy girl Butina’s hard drives of 12 Terabytes of data, but I know that had to be more interesting than Imran Awan’s CoronaThrax files. And of course, who can forget the original sexy Russian spy girl, Anna Chapman, that worked the New York political party scene?

Anna Chapman was the Maria Butina precursor working with a team of twelve Russians including two scientists at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, doing furin cleavage sites for cancer cells. But no one noticed those furin cleavage sites at all.

Even Anna Chapman and Maria Butina’s lovable handler, the Russian Ambassador Kislyak, was more fun than any of the CoronaThrax Gang.

So here is for hoping we have OCONUS Lure Election interference this time round. I again took the liberty to revisit the Russian Spy Girls brought into the United States by long-time Clinton operative and US State Department Diplomatic Security Services Officer Paul Whelan. Whelan used several Ann Arbor businesses for Russian Spy girl agents like Alexandra Krylova.

Anna Krylova, a History Professor from Duke, seemed to be collecting all the thumb drives and hard drives from Alexandra Krylova and eleven other Russian travelers after their three-week tour through twelve states of Republican informal gatherings and fundraisers in 2014 and 2016. We can only wonder what was on all those thumb drives and hard drives at the end of the tour. How the twelve Russian spy girls like Alexandra Krylova keep getting let into the US around election time every election year remains a mystery.

But I thought I would make a trip to Tyler Technologies where the Krylovas worked, a company that specializes in software for maintaining Top Secret Clearances for US DoD contractors. In fact, we had a five-day news gathering Charrette less than a mile from the Krylovas’ desk at Tyler Technology, just so they knew we knew.

We will see what 2024 brings in terms of DNC hijinks, but no matter what, our researchers around the world are ready for anything.

I wrote about about Anthrax false flags in 2021 in my book, “BioAgent UTMB”

. Here os the link.