Let the Games begin for the 2024 Presidential Election season! This is the time of year we begin tracking the DNC for bringing in foreign operatives by the DNC to be inserted into the GOP campaigns. Hillary sycophants like CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan are dusting off their “Trump Russia, Trump Russia” screeds with new datelines. Clinton operatives are sharpening their stiletto knives for the DNC Convention backstabbing of Biden. Yes, it is politics time in America again.
Will Cofer Black of the CIA, the man who turned his Sudanese pipeline partner into the world’s most feared terrorist, Osama Bin Laden, do yet another false flag to interfere with US Elections? Perhaps Cofer Black’s Emergent BioSolutions in his black bag of virus vaccine game tricks, although his Saudi CIA partner is now dead.
Emergent BioSolutions CEO, Saudi Intel operative Faud El-Hibri is now dead.
Another CoronaThrax Live Exercise perhaps? Perhaps a FluThrax for a change of pace. I took the liberty of returning to Michigan this week to revisit some of the old DNC tricks and tricksters to provide a few possible options for what we can expect in the coming year.
For a video about Emergent BioSolutions, see my most recent show with Peter Duke.
https://rumble.com/v44rggf-emergent-anthrax-solutions.html
Our Michigan tour starts out with a return to Emergent BioSolutions in Lansing, Michigan which brought us the Anthrax vaccine from their Sudanese and Saudi Intelligence owners which just completed another massive $75 Million vaccine stockpiling order with BARDA chief, Rick “Entity of Excitement” Bright. Based on the metadata of the vaccine stockpiling, we might expect another lockdown with an Anthrax derivative like another CoronaThrax or FluThrax (Anthrax with an Influenza spike).
Of course, another Lockdown might be too obvious of a strategy to be rerun in 2024. Everyone sees it coming. Lockdowns, social distancing, masks, mail-in ballots, miraculous comebacks after the polls close at 3 AM, etc. We know the routine from 2020. So perhaps the DNC will go back to the 2016 tactics of filling up the Trump campaign (or RFK Jr.?) with enough OCONUS Lures (Outside of the Continental United States) to fill up a Trump Moscow Miss Universe Pageant?
I have to admit, OCONUS Lures are a lot more fun than pandemic viruses with pathogenic backbones like CoronaThrax. If you succumb to an OCONUS Lure, it is kind of your own fault. And that makes OCONUS Lures a more sporting dirty trick of the DNC. Russian Spy Girl Maria Butina even posed with sports rifles.
I personally hope the DNC goes in this direction because people are really tired of that spikey ball of CoronaVirus. For one thing, the Russian girls brought in by the DNC and CIA used up a lot of Terabytes, even more Terabytes than Imran Awan sent to Rahm Emanuel’s Anthrax lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Maria Butina’s American University team filled up 12 Terabytes of thumb drives and hard drives.
We never got to see Russian spy girl Butina’s hard drives of 12 Terabytes of data, but I know that had to be more interesting than Imran Awan’s CoronaThrax files. And of course, who can forget the original sexy Russian spy girl, Anna Chapman, that worked the New York political party scene?
Anna Chapman was the Maria Butina precursor working with a team of twelve Russians including two scientists at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, doing furin cleavage sites for cancer cells. But no one noticed those furin cleavage sites at all.
Even Anna Chapman and Maria Butina’s lovable handler, the Russian Ambassador Kislyak, was more fun than any of the CoronaThrax Gang.
So here is for hoping we have OCONUS Lure Election interference this time round. I again took the liberty to revisit the Russian Spy Girls brought into the United States by long-time Clinton operative and US State Department Diplomatic Security Services Officer Paul Whelan. Whelan used several Ann Arbor businesses for Russian Spy girl agents like Alexandra Krylova.
Anna Krylova, a History Professor from Duke, seemed to be collecting all the thumb drives and hard drives from Alexandra Krylova and eleven other Russian travelers after their three-week tour through twelve states of Republican informal gatherings and fundraisers in 2014 and 2016. We can only wonder what was on all those thumb drives and hard drives at the end of the tour. How the twelve Russian spy girls like Alexandra Krylova keep getting let into the US around election time every election year remains a mystery.
But I thought I would make a trip to Tyler Technologies where the Krylovas worked, a company that specializes in software for maintaining Top Secret Clearances for US DoD contractors. In fact, we had a five-day news gathering Charrette less than a mile from the Krylovas’ desk at Tyler Technology, just so they knew we knew.
We will see what 2024 brings in terms of DNC hijinks, but no matter what, our researchers around the world are ready for anything.
I wrote about about Anthrax false flags in 2021 in my book, “BioAgent UTMB”
. Here os the link.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Many thanks George for everything you do. Your work is finally getting the recognition it deserves. No one has done any harder journalistic hands on,on the scene investigation what you have done.. It needs to be praised.
Keep up the great work.
rodguy911