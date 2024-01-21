https://apple.news/ATgnb4No5QVWkxSvymSTtdw

In March 2020, I led a group of citizen journalists near Washington, DC called the Potomac Group that extensively researched and then reported that NATO, the Wellcome Trust, and the US State Department/CIA were executing a military and diplomatic takeover of the WHO through a series of pandemics called Disease X.

Our Potomac Group outed a bid rigging scheme for DARPA ADEPT, and we exposed the WHO R&D Blueprint which outlined in a predictable series of Disease X pandemics to enable a military command and control structure to be established inside the WHO.

This foretelling by our Potomac Group of a military takeover of the WHO by a NATO force in all but name appears to be taking place before out eyes. It appears the WHO is fulfilling our March 2020 prediction-that the WHO would acquire an enforcement arm similar to the US Department of State’s Armed Diplomatic Security Services, reporting directing to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

In March2020, we predicted a series of Disease X outbreaks from a WHO predictive document called the R&D Blueprint. The WHO has now admitted the first Disease X was CoronaVirus as our Potomac Group stated in March 2020. And the Disease X “live exercises” now seem to be transitioning to something far more deadly now. For this time round in 2024 with the next Disease X, the WEF says that Disease X will be twenty times more deadly.

A perfect use of Disease X is to consolidated possessions around the world for empires or regain possessions for fallen empires. In 2020, I wrote a book called “Royal Dutch Virus” that outlined how the Royal Dutch Shell oil and gas company’ planned to retain their access to the Malacca Straits and their oil fields in Indonesia through the use of bioagents as a force multiplier.

I wrote several other books about the Erasmus Lab including “Spray It Dutch” to highlight how the Dutch Royal Family was using bioweapons to hold on to their possessions around the world including Dutch Indonesian holdings.

The idea of using bioagents to maintain control of empires and control elections is not new, especially when those Royal possessions are halfway around the world in the Strait of Malacca. And that location, of course, is the first time in a millennium that H5N1 Avian Flu jumps to infect and kill humans in 1997.

Near Medan, Sumatra, is the first time ever H5NI infected and killed humans, and the H5N1 outbreak in this key strategic Malacca Strait was followed closely by yet another outbreak of weaponized H5N1 in Hong Kong in 1997. The year 1997 was a popular year for never before human infecting viruses killed humans in critical possessions of the Dutch and English empires and possessions with the same “humanized version” of H5N1 striking in the Malacca Strait and Hong Kong, China.

I have stated a similar “sword and shield” for defense with bioagents and vaccines was mandated for the British Commonwealth in the defense strategy of Hong Kong before 1999 when Hong Kong was turned over to the Chinese. Hong Kong has been the frequent test center for new novel bioagents in the past.

A 1000 to one force multiplier is needed because Hong Kong Island is surrounded and completely outnumbered, so the only defense for Hong Kong is a sword and shield biodefense where only defenders have an effective vaccine for a released bioagent. Hong Kong also had a breakout of weaponized H5N1 virus in 1997.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14575073/

I happened to arrive in Hong Kong in August of 1997 during the middle of a monsoon. The British Airways plane that landed just before us almost went into Victoria Harbor, skidding off the runway. Little did I know I was flying into a first of its kind, H5N1 pandemic.

With Trump looking like he will clinch the nomination soon, is the WEF’s only answer for Trump now Disease X?

Now it appears weaponized influenza of the H5N1 type might be released as the next “Disease X”, more than 26 years later. I have written about Fouchier and Kawaoka preparing a Disease X for just this purpose for four years now.

You may remember these dangerous Gain of Function research projects were restarted by key intelligence agency insiders for Trump Election Campaign in 2020.

Through Gain of Function research that Ron Fouchier did with five key genes in H51N1 and the H5N1 alterations made by Yoshihiro Kawaoka of the University of Wisconsin did with seven genes, this pair of Gain of Function scientists showed the world how to weaponize the H5N1 Avian Flu virus in 2012.

I have repeatedly stated since 2018, that ex-Soviet bioengineers have been hired in Ukraine by criminal billionaire Igor Kolomoisky to release these pathogens of the world, triggering a waterfall of billions of dollars in biodefense contracts in the US and the UK.

I have also pointed out how Fouchier and Kawaoka have taken the most pathogenic genes from the deadly H1N1 “Great Influenza” that killed 30 million people and then spliced those genes to H5N1 to increase its pathogenicity. The PR8 gene and protein is just one example of this dangerous H5N1 weaponization, first pointed out by Dr. Paul Cottrell in February of 2020 from manipulations of Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina.

Not only the PR8 gene is a dangerous insertion from H1N1 in H5N1, but the same is true for the NS1 protein in H5N1.

Will an H5N1 Disease C lockdown Trump’s campaign and followers again in 2024? We will continue to track these developments along crucial new investigative findings as events unfold in this 2024 election year.

Our Potomac research group in March 2020 called out the first Disease X, and the predictive documents from Wellcome Trust and the WHO - the WHO R&D Blueprint.

Journalist George Webb has been reporting on the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s “Virus Vaccine Game” since 2017.

Journalist George Webb informed Donnie O’Sullivan that the CoronaVirus was a joint venture between the US State Department’s USAID PREDICT Program and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in March of 2020.

Neighborhood News held a two-week news gathering charrette at the site of the grave of a Navy aviator who died of H7N9, but we did not find the smoking gun to weaponization for aerosol transmissibility.

Journalist George Webb predicted Fourth Psychological Operations at Ft. Bragg would conduct a hoax Insurrection on January 6th, 2021, naming Captain Emily Rainey as the ringleader before the event.

George Webb and Neighborhood News conducted numerous news gathering charrettes in Piketon, Ohio - the site that should have received dismantled Russian nuclear warheads and bioweapons, but didn’t. These nukes and bios instead ended up in Ukraine for brokering by the DNC.