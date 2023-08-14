Forward

With all the August 2023 activities of Hillary Clinton’s Armed Diplomatic Security Service personnel in the “Mosquito Belt” of the Caribbean and Central America going on, especially the Dutch Antilles island of Bonaire, I thought I would republish my February 2021 book, “Spray It In Dutch” for paid subscribers. I have done a lot of work on Bill Gates British GMO mosquitoes in Florida, and that topic is covered as well.

Ron Fouchier of the Erasmus Lab has admitted to dangerous to gain of function experiments with the deadly Spanish flu of 1918.

I wrote my first booklet about the Erasmus Lab and their Gain of Function work in Rotterdam in April 2020 entitled “NATO’s Little Shop Of Horrors”. Here is a short ChatGPT4 summary of the April 2020 booklet.

As you can tell by the title, the booklet was a very critical review of their work with SAR and MERS in the Arab Spring Wars, and the same bioweapons preparation seed to be occurring in weaponizing bird flu.

(See “Something Is Rotten In Rotterdam” chapter).

Over the past seven years, I have tracked the investments in Dutch bioagents to Royal Dutch Shell, substantially owned by the Royal Dutch Family. I wrote the book, “Royal Dutch Virus” in 2021 to outline this long history of petroleum companies in bioagent development.

I have outlined extensive bioagent developments in Apartheid South Africa, Winnipeg, Canada, and Bonaire, Dutch Antilles. I have also documented the extensive involvement of Henry Kissinger with bioagents, using the Royal Dutch Family’s diplomatic immunity to commune the business of bioagent development through NATO couriers. I wrote the book, “Deep State Mate” in 2021 to document these connections.

I have outlined how the small nation of Netherlands and the Erasmus Lab has entered into decade long research, development, testing program with much larger nation like China. I have documented how Marion Koopmansvhas been the program manager for the SARS/MERS program with China, I wrote the book, “NATO’s Little Shop Of Viruses” to document this Dutch-Chinese bioagent development program.

One such magical Dutch Antilles tourist location for scuba diving and sun tanning in the Dutch Antilles of the coast of Venezuela is the island of Bonaire, seemingly an unlikely place for the internecine exchanges of spy craft for insect-borne bioagents.

But Bonaire has its own oil corporation with several major oil terminals that have just been rested from Venezuela including the massive BOPEC terminal. And oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell have always dabbled in bioagents to protect their oil and gas fields.

We have focused over the last three and a half years on a Dutch Ambassador named Virginia Benassi to Bonaire that seems to be receiving all the bids for mRNA technology in the Summer of 2019 called DARPA ADEPT.

Bonaire has been the Dutch island in the Caribbean where the interests of the Royal Dutch Shell and NATO coincide to do dangerous, mosquito-vectored disease research into infectious diseases like malaria, Zika, West Nile Fever, Dengue Fever, and several others. Whether the Dutch Ambassador Benassis are connected with NATO, Wellcome Trust, and WHO Virginia Benassi received all the mRNA bids before the pandemic, remains to be seen. Virginia Benassi is best known for discovering a new, novel mosquito-borne virus in China in 2009 along with being on the worldwide steering committees for Zika, Ebola, and CoronaVirus.

So here is “Spray It In Dutch”, February 2021.

Spray It In Dutch Feb 2021

Ron Fouchier of the Erasmus Lab Admits To Resurrecting The 1918 Spanish Flu, Making It More Pathogenic Through Gain Of Function Serial Passaging

It’s Looking More And More Like CoronaVirus Was An Attempt To Aerosolize Cancer And HIV

By George Webb

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevensalzberg/2022/08/15/scientists-have-re-created-the-deadly-1918-flu-virus-why/?sh=2056f9db3190

Preface

Who Is Aerosolizing Deadly Pathogens?

Bob Malone’s good friend, Chad Roy at the Tulane Monkey Lab, makes a living, aerosolizing anthrax and testing them on monkeys.

First Impressions Are Usually Not Completely Correct, But They Point You In The Right Direction

Researcher Paul Cottrell Ph.D. has predicted the CoronaSpike protein may ignite HIV and block a key cancer suppressor called P53.

The SARS CoV-2 spike-directed non-neutralizing polyclonal antibodies cross-react with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) gp41 - PubMed



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34649114/

Introduction - Erasmus Lab Does Gain Of Function LIKE Bringing Back Spanish Flu, And Nobody Notices

Human beings have a remarkable ability to form initial reactions to new people, situations, and information. The human mind quickly compares the new person being introduced to them or a new situation being introduced to them, and they make first impressions in their mind quickly to not waste time. OK, let’s do a quick test by showing you a new person, a new laboratory, and a new headline.

Ok, you meet this guy named Ron Fouchier at this Erasmus Lab in Holland, and the New York Times is saying his lab is making the deadly flu more deadly by making it airborne. At first impression, this seems like an incredibly bad idea. It seems like the only people interested in this kind of work are defense contractors working to make a better bioweapon that kills people in a wider area.

So you dig a little more to find out more about the Erasmus Lab. The Erasmus Lab was also doing Gain of Function on the GP41 protein that researcher Paul Cottrell had warned about reigniting HIV and blocking the P-53 cancer suppressor protein.

Journalist George Webb at the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Obama White House cut funding for aerosolizing deadly pathogens at the Erasmus Lab in 2014, citing it is too dangerous and could cause a worldwide pandemic.

You may not agree with many of the Obama Administration's decisions, but your first impressions are, in this regard, fairly sensible. Erasmus Lab Gain of Function scientist Ron Fouchier is joined in weaponizing the Spanish Flu which killed millions by Yoshihiro Kawaoka at the University of Wisconsin.

Ron Fouicher at the Erasmus Lab made lethal H5N1 avian flu easily transmissible between ferrets.

From the 2014 New York Times article, you learn Ron Fouchier at the Erasmus Lab used ferrets to make the deadly avian flu more transmissible. Now you are on the lookout for ferret experiments, and you certainly are probably thinking twice about adopting any lab ferrets as pets.

Herfst at Erasmus Lab created a breathing chamber to pass viruses from one ferret to another.

Now you learn that this scientist named Her-fst created two chambers for ferrets to pass the deadly viruses between each other. You note the Her-fst name as being foreign, reminding you he is probably Dutch, but beyond that, you want to see what they dreamed up to pass the deadly pathogens between ferrets.

The “Erasmus Chamber” was created to pass deadly pathogens between ferrets.

The “Erasmus Chamber” may sort of remind you of the Nazi gas chambers, and you may wonder about that Her-fst name a little more, but you tell yourself there has got to be a good reason that someone is aerosolizing deadly pathogens. Aerosols aren’t the only Erasmus specialty. Mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas are exploited as well to vector disease.

Erasmus maintains an active mosquito-borne infectious disease program in the Dutch Antilles that is a testing ground for South American vectored disease like Zika virus.

You see Josh Lederberg, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, asking whether avian flu will be the next pandemic. And then you ask yourself why again is the Erasmus Lab aerosolizing deadly pathogens with ferrets again.

Ron Fouchier rarely travels to the Erasmus Lab, instead, he delegates work to underlings like Her-fst.

Josh Lederberg, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, warned of an avian flu pandemic in 2007.

You may or may not make the first impression that the Erasmus Lab seems to be working on some strange Stangelovian dream of releasing an aerosolized version of a deadly pathogen on the world, but your antennae are up for anything coming out of the Erasmus Lab now.

Researcher “Task Force” believed NATO had a decade-long program with USAID to weaponize the influenza virus. Two years after her death, we would find that she was right with the CIA’s Michael Callahan in Wuhan with USAID PREDICT.

Another strange twist to the CoronaVirus story is that weapons labs test bioweapons intended for humans on animals first. Animals are used to amplify the virus in many cases, using their dead bodies or manure to communicate the virus. The very close relative to ferrets is mink which belongs to the same genus. In fact, ferrets are a species in the mink family.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/08/health/avian-flu-mink-h5n1.html?auth=login-google1tap&login=google1tap

For this reason, any outbreak at a mink farm draws attention as a possible bioweapons testing hotspot because of the extremely crowded conditions on mink farms and given how easily the CoronaVirus is transmitted between minks and ferrets.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/17/spain-to-cull-nearly-100000-mink-in-coronavirus-outbreak

Indeed, six different European populations have culled their mink populations, and the minks may have been guinea pigs for a new mutation called Cluster-5 before their death. Incredibly, these mutations can then be fed back into the human population, potentially rendering vaccines useless.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/17/spain-to-cull-nearly-100000-mink-in-coronavirus-outbreak

The Netherlands has begun a partial cull of its mink population. We don’t know if the Erasmus Lab used minks to amplify the virus.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/here-s-why-denmark-culled-17-million-minks-now-plans-n1249610

Denmark has completely culled their entire population of minks, whether they were infected with CoronaVirus or not.

In the next chapter, we will talk a little about how telling the whole story sometimes changes first impressions. If you know minks can be used to amplify bioweapons and mink manure can be used as a bioweapon, you might be able to see that a huge cull of minks as a bioweapon experiment has gone out of control. Worse yet, the huge amplification of a bioweapon through dead carcasses of minks.

I wrote about the Erasmus Lab as “NATO’s Little Shop Of Horrors” which I had to change to “NATO’s Little Shop Of Viruses” for publication in April of 2020.

In the next chapter, we will ask why Bill Gates is selling vaccines and promoting pandemic simulations so much. We ask the question if he has something to gain from the release of bioweapons and then being the provider of the emergency vaccine.

The condemnation of the Erasmus Lab for Gain of Function weaponizing was universal in 2012 for increasing the pathogenicity of Influenza.

In April 2020, I was already questioning how Erasmus Lab may have engineered a nanoparticle for the Live Exercise in Wuhan in “NATO’s Little Shop Of Horrors”. Unbelievably, Marion Koopman of the Erasmus Lab was named to the committee by the WHO to investigate the outbreak of COVID!

Erasmus even withheld the MERS vaccine from the general public after they miraculously discovered that the virus had made its deadly migration through the Arab Spring revolutions inside a camel. None other than Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Lab made that discovery.

We will see in the next chapter how NATO and the US intelligence community rinse money through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that allows the Erasmus Lab to continue operations.

Chapter One

What’s Bill Gates Doing Selling Vaccines?

You know Bill Gates is a Microsoft billionaire selling software. You are now told he is a virus/vaccine expert. What’s your reaction?

In October 2019, Bill Gates’ Foundation hosted a CoronaVirus pandemic simulation exercise in New York called “Event 201”.

I know what you are thinking. Right now, you are hoping Bill Gates and his Foundation isn’t a sponsor of the Erasmus Lab, but it turns out he is. But suspend that thought for just a moment. Pretend that you don’t know Bill Gates funds the lab that is aerosolizing deadly pathogens for deadly, pandemic-causing flu while holding worldwide simulations of deadly pandemic influenzas. Erase all that from your mind, and just take this test.

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2013/08/opp1086560

Most people associate Bill Gates with Microsoft Windows, and whether it is “fair” or not, most people think of the pains they have suffered upgrading Microsoft Windows or losing all their work due to a Windows program glitch or a Window computer virus”. Some Microsoft Windows users harbor a feeling of “force migrations” to upgraded versions of the Windows operating system, only to find many of the printer or peripheral drivers they need aren’t ready or their mission-critical software is not supported yet. Now Microsoft seems to want to move from its mixed success with computers to programming the human being.’

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation initiatives into the human brain's inner workings include the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

Most Microsoft users don’t have the reaction to Bill Gates that Apple users had with Steve Jobs. There is no awe or worship for making their user experience great. Most longtime Windows users think the operating system has to be something that is a necessary evil to get work done. Most Windows users think “That’s just the way it is, so deal with it”. After all, Microsoft is the only game in town for most mission-critical software outside of the creative arts and personal applications. Microsoft has a monopoly.

So when Bill Gates Foundation sponsored Event 201 at the same time research from Bill Gates Foundation-sponsored MIT research was released about using microneedles and quantum dots to track vaccinations, most people found the pairing of these two events a little bit creepy.

Bill and Milinda Gates sponsored research concerning microneedles that left trackable quantum dots giving most people pause as a “1984” type of scenario.

Erasmus sister lab in the United States, UPMC, used microneedles in their COVID vaccine.

https://www.meadvilletribune.com/coronavirus/full-story-pitts-covid-19-vaccine-successful-in-trials/article_07c7279e-7532-11ea-897f-4fbd583299da.html

Microneedles dissolve into the skin, leaving a quantum dot that can be read with a modified cell phone.

Modified cell phones can read microdots to see if a person has been vaccinated.

I have spent my entire career in technology, and I am a promoter of solid technology that moves the world forward. Microsoft was my biggest customer for almost a decade. I am not trying to denigrate Bill Gates here. My only point is most people don’t want the person who brought them a painful series of forced operating system migrations to now bring them a forced series of vaccination migrations.

That’s how first impressions work. People take in the idea, and then they form a first impression. When you combine this knowledge with what you know about Bill Gates sponsoring the aerosolizing of deadly pathogens and sponsoring worldwide pandemic exercises, you start wondering if Professor Her-fst at the Erasmus Lab plays golf with Bill Gates. In the next chapter, I am going to ask you to do the first impression test with information about the source of the CoronaVirus.

Chapter Two

Do Governments Ever Lie?

I lived in Washington, DC for five years and was on Capitol Hill every day for most of that time. I was able to meet with leads and whistleblowers ever week to help me get to the bottom of stories. When a Biden adviser dropped an encrypted device in my lap and told me all the covert actions of Hillary Clinton were done on them, I took notice. But none of the rest of Washington did. Or anyone else for that matter. What did it matter that these Blackberrys could orchestrate a band of Hillary Clinton’s Armed Diplomatic Security Services flying monkeys with bioagents to affect lockdowns or worse?

I have since found key evidence since like the star of the Pfizer Org Chart with James O’Keefe, Jordon Walker, was the person who wrote the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper which resurrected the dangerous and failed drug Remdesiver in May of 2020, before he was even a doctor.

Again, this critical proof of illegitimacy and fraud was ignored. America watched about 80 million views of James O’Keefe and Jordon Walker, but only 18,000 people witnessed me giving James O’Keefe the BCG Remdesivir whitepaper in January 2023. And the critical evidence to reverse the Remdesivir resurrection slipped through the fingers of the US media.

I count the tens of thousands of lives that could be saved every month since I reported this story in January of 2023, but to no avail with James O’Keefe, Project Veritas, or Robert Malone who praised the Pfizer Org Chart initially.

So I want to present to you the recent news about the source of the CoronaVirus in China since it may cause our nuclear winter and some have said it may cause World War III. It’s worth looking at the source, the truth. It’s like finding out the facts of a news story, rather than taking the first facts of a story, and then speculating about the rest.

George Webb book buyers take selfies of his books and post them to social media before they are banned as an act of defiance toward censorship.

You may also want to know that I have had several books banned from Amazon.com for covering this topic, some books after I completely rewrote them and removed key names. You may consider capturing your book in a selfie on your iPad or your paperback so the censors don’t win.

I believe in first-hand reporting, not speculation from afar.

As a news reporter, I like to hang back and collect the facts. Most of the folks that follow my work say I take in too many facts. I analyze the metadata of a news story. I look at the financial connections and the past histories of the individuals involved in a story. For instance, I call out the fact that many of the January 6th, 2021 Capitol “rioters” were FBI informants. Your first impressions when you see the rioters breaking windows at the Capitol is, “Man, those Trump people are crazy.” But when you find out the key individuals involved are FBI informants or Antifa, it changes your first impression to “Hey, this “riot” was staged by the FBI”.

George Webb was present next to where Ashli Babbit was shot, before, during, and after the shooting.

When Antifa operative John E. Sullivan was immediately interviewed by CNN after the Capitol “riot”, many impartial observers concluded the “riot” was a staged event.

As a journalist, I correctly called out that Sullivan was an Antifa operative, and I was later proven correct that both the leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were FBI Informants.

Journalist George Webb correctly predicted that the leaders of both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers were FBI Informants, leaving many to conclude that the Capitol “riot” was staged.

So now you know a little about me and my journalistic style. I take some of the first impressions you create in your mind when you first see a news story, and then I give you additional information to help you fully understand what is going on. This is known in a courtroom as telling “the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.

Now let’s look at the latest news on the CoronaVirus and the recent month-long World Health Organization investigation into the CoronaVirus. We will start with the lead scientist named Peter Daszak who has worked fifteen years with China with bat viruses for a company called EcoHealth Alliance in the next chapter.

Chapter Three

The Source Of The CoronaVirus - COVID19

Peter Daszak, who leads a company called EcoHealth Alliance, recently interviewed with a Chinese state-run television network named CGTG. In the March 2020 interview, Daszak discounts the “lab leak” theory of the source of the CoronaVirus and focuses on “frozen ferret” food being shipped into Wuhan from neighboring countries, curiously excluding Chinese sources.

The reader’s first reaction after learning about the Erasmus Lab infecting and killing ferrets is “I hope the Erasmus Lab isn’t sending their dead frozen ferrets to Wuhan’s labs.”

Peter Daszak admits long-term relationships with Erasmus Lab’s Marion Koopmans and her deputy Ron Fouchier in an interview with Chinese state television.

The World Health Organization’s expert team sent to Wuhan for a month-long mission to find the source of the CoronaVirus suspects that rabbits or ferrets may be the source of the CoronaVirus (SARS-2 COVID19).

I know what your thinking - please don’t have a bunch of people on the “expert team” looking for the source of the CoronaVirus that were from the Erasmus Lab. Sorry to disappoint, but there were several people from the Erasmus that went to find out how the deadly CoronaVirus was aerosolized in Wuhan. And you probably won’t be surprised to find out they concluded ferrets were the source of the CoronaVirus. If you work day after day with ferrets working on aerosolizing deadly pathogens, you would think ferrets were the cause of the Wuhan CoronaVirus too. Daszak may even have inside knowledge the rest of the world doesn’t.

We as news consumers tend to believe “expert teams” for reliable sources like the “World Health Organization”. They have in-built credibility. If they say it’s rabbit or ferrets, it’s probably rabbits or ferrets. Already you are thinking the Erasmus Lab tried rabbits, but ferrets worked better.

But if I told you the Erasmus Lab that works with the Wuhan lab has been warned for the better part of a decade not to work on aerosolizing deadly pathogens, and they use ferrets in their CoronaVirus research, your opinion becomes more informed. You start visualizing the Erasmus Lab sending dead frozen ferrets to the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the nearby fish market if they don’t want to make the frozen ferret pickups so obvious.

The World Health Organization expert team concluded that the deadly CoronaVirus may have come from the Wuhan market from frozen ferrets or rabbits.

You see the pictures of the Wuhan fresh market, and you don’t see any frozen anything, just a messenger cyclist going somewhere through the crowd. You don’t know if he has an ice chest on the back of his motorcycle, but you are looking for signs of refrigeration at the Wuhan market. Is the market just a post office box for the frozen ferret deliveries to the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Or maybe we just can’t see the frozen ferret stand in this picture?

Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance was in Wuhan for one month studying the source of the CoronaVirus in February of 2021.

Peter Daszak, the EcoHealth Alliance expert who spent fifteen years in China working with bat viruses, believes the frozen ferret or rabbit shipments to the Wuhan market were the sources of the CoronaVirus. This “frozen food from another country” theory would entail refrigerated transportation and warehousing to Wuhan for cold storage in Wuhan at an open-air, fish market.

In a New York Times interview, Daszak is pointing to frozen ferret shipments from Vietnam and other nearby countries as the source of the CoronaVirus tainted meat.

The part of the Daszak NYT interview that struck me is that Daszak seemed to have foreknowledge that the frozen ferrets or rabbits were the cause and that Daszak immediately ruled out a lab that has been aerosolizing deadly pathogens using ferrets as a source of the CoronaVirus! Not many Vietnamese frozen food vendors aerosolize deadly pandemics by using ferrets. Why not start with the Erasmus Lab as a possible source because Peter Daszak knows the Erasmus lab uses ferrets to aerosolize deadly pathogens.

I submit Daszak could only know that ferrets are the source if Daszak knows the original source of the frozen ferrets was the Erasmus bioweapons lab. Daszak seems to be looking for an intermediate shipping pickup location to pin them as the source of the CoronaVirus. Daszak seems sure ferrets are the source of the CoronaVirus because he knows that the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Holland is the source of the ferrets.

Let’s look at another person now who was on the WHO expert team. Marion Koopmans is from the Erasmus Lab in Holland that has long been warned of aerosolizing deadly pathogens. Their “gain of function” work was even halted for three years in 2015 as being too dangerous to experiment with. But the Erasmus Lab reinstated this deadly research in March of 2019.

Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Lab was on the WHO expert team that went to Wuhan in February of 2021 to find the source of the CoronaVirus.

At this point, a lot of people may be thinking that putting Koopmans from the Erasmus lab is a little like putting Peter Strzok in charge of finding Hillary Clinton’s emails - you know they are not going to find anything. But let’s give Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Lab the benefit of the doubt. She says the Wuhan fish market is “not the whole story”. She seems to have knowledge that the Wuhan seafood market is an open-air seafood market with no refrigerated ferret stands.

And she knows her lab aerosolizes deadly pathogens with ferrets. So when Peter Daszak says he thinks frozen ferrets being shipped to the Wuhan fish market is the likely source, she doesn’t include her lab as a possible source of the ferrets that aerosolize deadly pathogens, she just says that “the seafood market isn’t the whole story”.

I believe that Peter Daszak, Marion Koopmans, and Ron Fouchier all know where the ferrets came from that started the Wuhan CoronaVirus outbreak. The ferrets came from the lab that aerosolized deadly pathogens. And Bill Gates paid for it.

Chapter Four

The Real CoronaVirus Outbreak In 2012

During the World Health Organization press conference about the source of the CoronaVirus in March of 2021, Marion Koopmans and WHO Director Tedros did not mention that the first outbreak of CoronaVirus COVID-19 strain was actually in March of 2012 in a cave in Western China.

The pathogen that killed Mojiang miners from a mysterious pneumonia virus was 96% similar to the SARS-COV-2 genome RATG13.

Several news outlets posts bats hanging upside down in caves in Yunan Province where the miners worked. Immediately, this fact undermined the Daszak-Koopmans-Fouchier cover story that the Wuhan CoronaVirus broke out in Wuhan in October of 2019. Daszak was force to admit he had been working with the Chinese scientist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who was bringing these bats to Wuhan.

The discovery of a 96% similar virus in the caves of Yunan Province in China, 1000 miles away from Wuhan, force Peter Daszak to also admit he had been working with the “Bat Lady”, Zengli, for fifteen years.

The woman scientist who was bringing the bats to Wuhan from the Yunan Province was named Shi Zengli, otherwise known as the Bat Lady now around the world.

Peter Daszak was forced to admit he had worked with Shi Zengli, the “Bat Lady”, after the discovery of the 96% similar CoronaVirus in Yunan Province.

The long-distance from the bat caves where the Mojiang miners died to Wuhan precluded telling the first cover story for the outbreak, which was a pig ate an infected bat, and then the pig was taken to the Wuhan seafood market. Investigators found that bats were not sold at the Wuhan seafood market, so the pig was a necessary addition to the chain from getting the infected bats to the Wuhan market.

After the 96% strain of CoronaVirus was found in Mojiang, the early cover stories of a bat being eaten in the local Wuhan food chain faded away quickly. The possibility of bioweapons testing in Southwestern China over the better part of a decade became a distinct possibility.

The fact the young graduate student work worked with the Mojiang miners and capture the samples worked with the national hero of Chinese science helped his credibility greatly.

The scientist who wrote about the Mojiang miner case worked with the national science hero of China, Zhong Nanshan.

The possibility that the Erasmus Lab and in turn Fouchier and Koopmans along with Peter Daszak and Zengli have been testing variants of CoronaVirus for the better part of a decade became the most logical explanation of the events.

End Notes

George Webb wrote about bioweapons testing startups invested in by Bill Gates and tested by Jeff Epstein in Haiti and Africa in his book, “The CoronaMan Cometh”.

George Webb wrote the book, “NATO’s Little Shop Of Viruses” about the Erasmus Lab located in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

NATO’s Little Shop Of Viruses is about the NATO Erasmus Lab.

George Webb identified the special relations the Erasmus Lab has with the Secretary General of the United Nations through Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Lab and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Lab is the direct attache to the Secretary General of the United Nations. Ferrets and minks were both tested by the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

The Erasmus Lab was also involved in key work aerosolizing Ebola.

The Erasmus Lab was also involved in the aerosolizing of Ebola.

George Webb identified members of a US State Department ‘rescue mission” using Armed Diplomatic Security Service in October of 2019. The State Department later confirmed the mission, but said the mission occurred three months late in january of 2020.

WHO experts looking for the source of the CoronaVirus have ignored allegations by the Chinese Foreign Ministry accusing US military athletes of bringing the virus to Wuhan.

World Health Organization investigators also seem to have ignored the WuXi Lab in Wuhan as a possible source of the CoronaVirus outbreak despite the lab being funded by NATO.

The WuXi Lab in Wuhan has been ignored by WHO investigators.

Henry Kissinger has a long history of using the Dutch Royal Family and Royal Dutch Shell for diplomatic cover for bioweapons programs with NATO.

Henry Kissinger has long used Holland as a covert location for bioweapons development.

It is also interesting that all of the World Health Organization proposals go to one Italian family who Henry Kissinger picked to run his NATO spy school in Oberammergau, Germany.

All WHO proposals go one NATO spy school family with ties to Henry Kissinger.

Don’t think Kissinger believes vaccinations are an instrument of foreign policy?

Henry Kissinger believes vaccinations are an instrument of foreign policy.

The daughter of Henry Kissinger’s bioweapons partner in Argentina is now the Queen of Netherlands.

Marion Koopman’s seems to be preparing a cover story that three Wuhan Institute of Virology workers ate ferrets from any palace but her own Erasmus Lab that aerosolized deadly pathogens.

Journalist George Webb has been tracking Bill Gates and Jeff Epstein’s testing of bioweapons in Haiti and Africa for five years.

A current member of the State Department working as a NATO liaison at the Pentagon has destroyed George Webb’s only source of income through Patreon and banned four of his books on Amazon. This State Department employee arranged for smears on CNN and 60 Minutes of Journalist George Webb, ignoring the fact he correctly reported the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US military personnel at the October 2019 Wuhan Games of bringing the virus to Wuhan.

China clearly suspects US State Department employees of bringing the Wuhan CoronaVirus to China.

Journalist George Webb why NATO Spymaster Guiseppe Benassi brought Chinese dancers to 15 European capitols over a six year periods. Webb identified the Chinese dancers as potential “superspreaders” for experimental NATO virus collaborations coming out of China.

WHO Chief Tedros has said “all theories are on the table” concerning the source of the CoronaVirus.

George Webb has consulted with leading experts and authors on the source of the CoronaVirus.

George Webb was right about a secret government lockdown program using viruses.

Journalist George Webb traced the outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in Maryland to a leak from Ft. Detrick, Maryland in August of 2019. He believes a diplomatic mission to Wuhan from Ft. Belvoir, Virginia may have inadvertently brought the virus to Wuhan, quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Journalist George Webb and the US State Department only disagree on the timing of the US State Department mission to rescue Erasmus Lab and EcoHealth Alliance scientists from Wuhan.

Fort Belvoir, Virginia soldiers and Bethesda Naval Hospital are frequently involved in experimental vaccination programs including CoronaVirus.

A large proportion of the athletes fell ill with CoronaVirus symptoms at the NATO Wuhan Games in October of 2019, making it a possible “superspreader event” with over 300,000 attendees.

Even CNN reported over thirteen strains of CoronaVirus in Wuhan in December of 2019, an outrageously fast mutation cycle if the first cases were in mid november 2019.

George Webb reported that Ft. Detrick discontinued tracking couriers of deadly pathogens at the same time there was an accidental release from the pathogen lab.

George Webb has reported suspicious CIA dealing with factions of the Chinese government to broker bioweapons secrets in exchange for political contributions for Mitt Romney in 2011 and 2012.

George Webb questioned the selfishness of US State Department employees not sharing test results with the Chinese government to help find the source of the CoronaVirus.

George Webb’s book “Somewhere Under The Lockdown” was banned as the result of two State Department employees complaining to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Peter Strzok has been linked to a CIA bioweapons front named AFGRO.

George Webb’s deceased research partner Jenny Moore, who he nicknamed Task Force, researched the US Army based involved in force experimental vaccinations.