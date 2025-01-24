Like clockwork, Deep Seek Labs has launched a PR campaign on how their fire warning system could have prevented the California wildfires from the Live Exercise they happened to be running in the LA area at the time of the fires. Quite convenient to have a Chinese AI upstart running a fire detection Live Exercise in Los Angeles at the time of the Palisades fire.

https://www.deepseeklabs.com/

See my seven parts in the Deep Seek And Destroy Series here. I feel a little bit like a Hollywood script writer, because Deep Seek Labs has followed our predicted script so closely since the fires began in Palisades.

Our researchers are getting scarily good at predicting the future because our researchers predicted the Deep Seek Labs Live Exercise in the Los Angeles area would be parlayed into megabucks for Deep Seek Labs to put in California’s next AI fire prevention system.

Gavin Newsome and LA Mayor Karen Bass also made sure the controlled burn of Palisades would not be stopped by ensuring the 117 million-gallon reservoir in Palisades Highlands was empty during the fire.

It is only a matter of time until Gavin Newsome chooses Deep Seek Labs for California’s next AI fire prevention system. Our researchers held not one but two news gathering charrettes in Los Angeles predicting how the Berggruen Institute would do a controlled burn in the Pacific Palisades area.

A more religious following of the script we predicted for Deep Seek Labs trumpeting their AI Live Exercise experience with the wildfire is hard to imagine.

The California wildfires appear to be a controlled burn to create the winner of Deep Seek Labs in the area of AI fire detection.

We thought Deep Seek Labs would be embarrassed by our pinpoint predictions, but apparently not. The Chinese AI clone of Open AI now has its first big AI win on US soil precisely as predicted, and now billions will be funneled to them, just like Ukraine. In fact, Deep Seek might just be the DNC’s new Ukraine money funnel.