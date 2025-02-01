Over the last eight years, I have written about “Continuity of Government” and how Dick Cheney wrote a series of COG exercises that would gradually transfer the power of government to the Intelligence Agencies and specifically the ODNI, the Office of Director of National Intelligence, effectively nullifying the Constitution.

The part of the recent downing of an American Airlines flight by a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac all media seems to have missed is the event was on a Continuity of Government training exercise.

We know this Black Hawk helicopter did the standard terrorist intercept protocol for a jet hijacked by terrorists three times before the fourth final crash. This first “terrorist intercept” training mission has been characterized as a near miss. That is incorrect. This is a standard intercept protocol for a hijacked aircraft.

If the Black Hawk indeed had a near miss, this would be evidence on the Flight Data Recorder. The Flight Data Recorder has been found in the Potomac, and it will show this was a standard practice “intercept run.”

The “erratic movements” toward a third plane are not erratic movements at all. This again is standard protocol for a perpendicular of the “hijacked plane” so the shootdown debris lands in the Potomac River instead of hitting houses or Government buildings.

Again, the “erratic movements” of the Black Hawk at the fourth and final plane are simply the Black Hawk taking one final attack run. At this point, I believe the Flight Data Record will show the pilot lost control of the Black Hawk through the drone mode of his Black Hawk. The Flight Data Recorder will show shock by the pilot that he no longer has control of his helicopter.

If the three training “terrorist intercepts.” of airliners by the Black Hawk weren’t routine, then there would have been a struggle with the pilot of those on board the helicopter. Everyone involved in the first three intercept missions is performing these missions as routine COG exercises.

We have covered Continuity of Government exercises in the past, written by Vice President Richard Cheney before 9/11 to create the Department of Homeland Security and the ODNI, the new control seat of the US Government. For instance, January 6th was a key exercise to shutdown all Government institutions to enable martial law.

We also covered how the Anthrax scare of 9/11 allowed Dick Cheney to rescind the Gain of Function development of bioagents.

Cheney calculated a contrived attack for every Constitution provision he wanted to lay waste to, and these plans are laid out quite well in the book “Raven Rock”.

With Dick Cheney’s retirement, the current custodian of these COG “attacks” is ex-CIA Director John Brennan. Brennan is currently fighting tooth and nail to prevent Tulsi Gabbard from being named the ODNI, thus exposing all these contrived COG attacks.

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fmr-cia-director-john-brennan-on-msnbc-claims-tulsi-gabbard-will-intentionally-withhold-intelligence-from-trump/

An equal amount of resistance is being applied to the confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI Director for the same reasons.

And even RFK Jr.’s confirmation as HHS Secretary overlaps these COG plans because of the use of military bioagents in military Live Exercises to control countermeasure vaccines from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, DTRA.

RFK Jr. has been the key advocate for how intelligence agencies have used military countermeasures like DARPA ADEPT, mRNA, as an experimental gene therapy on the American people.

We will continue to monitor John Brennan’s activities over the coming days. I am in Southern California, not far from his operational headquarters, but I have no plans to go there or intrude on him in any way. I am very happy, and I am not suicidal. We will continue covering this story.