Beaver County Sheriff is in complete denial of all the details of the Trump Assassination. Sheriff Tony Guy’s Deputies went on National Television with ABC News to blame the unguarded Assassination Roof on the Secret Service, perhaps the biggest lie ever in any assassination story ever. The Beaver County SWAT team was fully responsible for the Assassination Roof, not Secret Service.

Beaver County Deputies also suppressed citing the alleged assassin Crooks at 4:26 PM, one hundred minutes before Trump took the stage. The Beaver County Deputies are also now denying there was any Home Depot Ladder bloody receipt in the pocket of Crooks, even though they discovered it.

The Beaver County Deputies on the SWAT Team also suppressed a bomb plot from the Trump Campaign. (See my previous Substack - “Bomb Plot Kept From Trump Before He Took The Stage”).