Now comes the shocking news: there was an impending bomb plot against Trump before he took the stage on July 13th in Butler, PA. The famous “bike guy” with the abandoned bike in the middle of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit responsibility area says both the ATF and the FBI held him in a suspected bomb plot against Trump.

The suspected Bike Bomber identified only as Mr. Evans, also said the “Bomb Squad” first interrogated him for about an hour before ATF and then the FBI.

This suspected Bike Bomber threat is yet another deadly threat withheld from the Secret Service and President Donald Trump before he took the stage in Butler, PA, at the Fairgrounds.

Potential Antifa operatives were also spotted probing the fence line before the Trump Event with large backpacks that looked potentially like bombs that could be remotely detonated.

The Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, headed up by Greg Nicol at the Rally, has not provided any details about these suspected bomb threats against Trump to the press through interviews or press conferences.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Tony Guy denied any knowledge whatsoever of what his Beaver Counter Emergency Service SWAT Unit was doing in Butler, PA, during the Trump event. Tony Guy's claim seems preposterous, as a Sheriff wouldn’t know where his SWAT team was during a Presidential visit.

Instead, Mr. Nicol has just chosen to blame the Secret Service, along with his wife, for the shooter roof sniper perch where Beaver County ESU had total responsibility.

This latest revelation about an impending bomb plot, in addition to the sniper threat that was allowed to get eight shots off at the President, hitting Trump, killing Cory Comperatore, and wounding David Dutch and James Coperhaver, has increased calls for subpoenas and a full investigation into the matter.

Questions remain about whether Antifa operative Kennon Hooper and Maxwell Yearick were at the rally to place the Trump Bomb close to Trump’s podium, with initial blood samples from a bleeding hand in a bathroom sink in the Beaver County Command Center leading to Maxwell Yearick.

The suspected Bicycle Bomb was placed conspicuously in the American Glass Research parking lot in the blue dot above. Questions remain as to why a simple cordon or caution tape wasn’t strung around the AGR building to prevent such deep penetrations of potential bombers.

In previous posts, I have talked about how Antifa will often place a “white rabbit” for authorities to chase, like the suspected Bike Bomb, to open up opportunities for the real bombers to penetrate defenses.

The preposterousness of a homeless individual riding cross country to leave a bike on the doorstep of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit seemed like a classic “White Rabbit” operation.

For certain, many questions remain about when the Beaver County Emergency Service Unit first received bomb threats. Many reports came in from an abandoned White Van on 15 Lawrence Street near a Sheetz Convenience Store, across the street from American Glass Research. This White Van was searched by police, and eye witnesses reported police standing back from the White Van, expecting an explosion.

The White Van was towed from the Trump Assassination site, and the White Van’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Some witnesses from the nearby Sheetz Convenience Store reported that the White Van was searched by K-9 dogs as early as 5PM, a full hour before Trump spoke.

The exact arrival time of the K-9 unit has not been released from Beaver County ESU at this time. Until then, the mystery of the White Van continues. I investigated in Monaca Township for almost week for a possible dump site for the White Van, know this was where Beaver County ESU and K-9 units were based.

Our researchers have not been able to locate the White Van at this time, but we have located over 100 vehicles at the bottom of the Ohio River near the Beaver County Sheriff Headquarters with the help of Adventures With A Purpose diving club.

We also believe the White Van was ised for transporting several youth sniper trainees to Clairton Sportsmen’s Club. Crooks went along with other DHS sponsored sniper trainees there on more than 43 occasions.

We believe several of the occupants of the White Van triggered advertising “pings” at homes of Clairton trainees, and these locations have been redacted by DHS on the map above.

Regarding Sheriff Tony Guy’s preposterous claims he did not know where his SWAT team was on Trump Assassination weekend, we have only satire.

Tony Guy claims to be a take charge Sheriff on the Campaign Trail, but when it comes to taking responsibility for his SWAT team, it is all Buck Pass.

Such preposterous claims, like a Sheriff doesn’t know where his SWAT team is, can only be answered with satire.

Tony Guy seems to really know how to Pass The Buck Hard.

Many investigators agree there is much more to the Trump Assassination story.

The drone kill questions of Crooks death still remain. The US Army sniper I sat with during the Trump Assassination attempt said the last shot had a “low coefficient of energy” of that of a drone gun or even a camera gun.

A large drone can be seen in the area of the water tower.

The drone is definitely on the move in the Dave Stewart video. In this substack post, you can read my post about the “low coefficient of energy” shot that killed Crooks.