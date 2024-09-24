I just had a researcher ask me if I was mad about a particular news story. I told her I was mad about all the news stories that affected every man, woman, and child in the world for the rest of their lives.

Yes, I am madly in love with these “this affects everyone forever” news stories. They are really the only news stories worth reporting. Disappearing dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio, is not news. It is a distraction to entrap people into appearing like racists.

For me to read the research that one of our German researchers wrote at 7 AM their time, I need to be up at 3 AM East Coast time. My goal is to produce a written piece that you can read in three minutes, summarising my five hours of reading the morning’s research, primarily from Europe but also from some early risers on the East Coast.

We have lots of researchers in Germany. We have many researchers in Eastern Europe in this time zone and from countries of the former Yugoslavia in our “Melania Network.”

These researchers are tired of seeing the former First Lady being cast as a prostitute, etc., and they are very motivated to see the truth get to the press in the United States about European issues that also affect Americans. I love our “Melania Network,” and spent a lot of time cultivating our newsgroup in Slovenia.

And yes, the same is true for Ukrainian refugees now living in Austria, Croatia, Poland, and Hungary; I met along the way, and of course, the people from those countries hosting the refugees. The refugees won’t talk about Zelensky.

Genuine Ukrainian refugees talk about the forced draft and how their kids will never see their fathers again if they don’t leave. We have spent a lot of time building a trusted, face-to-face network of people who can about the real news.

So yes, I am madly in love with getting that news out every morning. Am I mad that a $150,000 bounty to kill Trump magically appears from Routh after he is in jail? No, but I am skeptical.

Why? It crowds out the real one million dollar bounty to kill Trump with two Iranian hitmen on the loose in the US who say their goal is to kill Trump. I get mad when people say I'm making this up.

Did I really hack into the FBI’s Most Wanted system and put these Iranian hitment there.

Did I really hack into all these news agencies and backdate news stories to push my agenda?

Did I really fake the FBI Miami press conference where the SAIC says he lost track of both Iranian hitmen that arrived in the US separately? Isn’t this starting to sound like 9/11 hijackers to you?

I can’t choose what news people want to consume. If people want to focus on a $150K note that Routh wrote before he did the assassination that was found after he was arrested that screams, “Lone gunman, lone gunman, the lone gunman,” fine.

The two Iranian assassins on the loose aren’t Lone Gunman. If people think Routh is more of a threat in jail, I can’t change that. If people don’t want the best of our international news network every morning, that’s fine.

I just don’t think the people lifting our research every morning should accuse me of Fake News. And when they steal my stuff for sixty days, they finally publish one-tenth of the story and then say I stole it from them; yes, that makes me a little mad. But we are too busy to be mad for very long. We have news to get to.