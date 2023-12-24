The Anthrax 9/11 attack was a 100 megaton direct hit on our Constitution, ushering in the Patriot Act.

But more importantly, Anthrax 9/11 catapulted our country into the BioAgent Age where locking down every town in America seems reasonable twenty years latter with Corona 9/11.

The two BioAgent events, Anthrax 9/11 and Corona 9/11, had the end result of making Americans hostages in their own country, even though they did not have the sensational explosion of a nuclear weapon.

I grew up in an American where we could be annihilated by Russian nuclear missiles at any moment, yet I went to the library and to school, not fearing my neighbors and schoolmates.

Yet Americans don’t generally believe these polemic changes to American life are State sponsored as they do with the Manhattan Project.

We build museums to show the tens of thousands of scientists and construction workers erecting huge monstrosities of assembly, processing, and testing facilities in secret locations for years to subdue an enemy on an island half way around the globe.

But most Americans don’t believe a Manhattan Project a bioagent equivalent occurred after World War II.

I started my investigation into to this topic in earnest in 2017 with a trip to visit whistleblowers at the last nuclear reservation in the United States in Piketon, Ohio. Their story was simple.

The dismantled Russian nukes and highly enriched uranium that was supposed to arrive in Piketon from Russian a program called Megatons to Megawatts wasn’t getting there to Piketon.

One trucking family had even completely wiped out by murdering all of the only other local Piketon trucking family in an apparent attempt to bury the “the uranium isn’t getting here” secret.

I talked about Lex Wexner and Jeff Epstein’s Mega Group diverting these weapons for suitcase nukes that could be used to intimidate government leaders into lucrative energy contracts - a nuclear hostaging if you will. Seymour Hersh wrote about Israel’s nuclear project called the “Samson Option”, and we were showing the far more realistic and effective suitcase nuke option - the “Samsonite Option”.

I was joined a little later that year by a female ex-cop researcher who told me the Ukrainians I found found in Piketon weren’t just there for nukes. The Mega Group, led at that time by a cadre of businessmen like Avi Braverman, Lex Wexner and Jeff Epstein, were actually a Mossad front acquiring WMD like suitcase nukes and deadly bioagents for Israel.

The ex-cop researcher, Jenny Moore, informed me that Danny Rothschild, an ex-Mossad General, led both nuclear and bioagent efforts.

Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, was in a position to know with her police work in and around Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She also informed me that Rahm Emanuel’s father regularly bombed British occupiers of Palestine, and Rahm Emanuel himself had a bio lab in Pakistan.

Jenny Moore reported a lockdown with bioagents was coming in America from this Faisalabad lab that we later found was developing Anthrax and CoronaVirus with the Pakistani government’s DARPA called DESTO. I believe these deadly pathogens were being combining to aerosolize Anthrax as a selective bioweapon.

Even after this prediction quite possibly came true with the CoronaVirus “live exercise”, most Americans still believe lone bomber scientist did the Anthrax 9/11 bombings, and this wasn’t a culmination of a State sponsored program of fear to get the Patriot Act.

Over the last seven years, we have laid out the key players in Congress, the encrypted communications, and the international partners.

I am here in the Nevada desert near the site of the original nuclear bomb tests. The exact same site was used in a biologicalManhattan Project in the 1990s to aerosolize Anthrax called Project Bacchus which accused Anthrax Bomber Steven Hatfill participated in with his mentor, William Patrick IIi. But for now, I am at the Substack email limit.

George Webb spent four days in Nevada researching Project Bacchus and Project Blackjack near Nellis Air Force Base.

We will bring you more on this “BioManhattan Project In the Desert” in the next substack here in Nevada.

For more on William Patrick III of Ft. Detrick Anthrax fame, see this substack I posted a few weeks ago about William Patrick III.

Notes of Task Force, AKA Jenny Moore