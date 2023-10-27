I decided to write “Final Solution Virus” after I read the book, “The Last Nazi” by Stanley Pottinger of the CIA with a book he wrote for Henry Kissinger and other elites. “The Last Nazi” was a veiled utopian dream of a selective deadly virus that could be interrupted only by a vaccine controlled by elites.

Detailed summary

The author explains that he conceived his book Final Solution Virus after reading Stanley Pottinger’s 2003 thriller The Last Nazi, whose plot imagines a tailor-made pathogen that only a select elite can stop with a proprietary vaccine. Drawing parallels to real history, he argues the novel is a thinly veiled allegory for the U.S. anthrax program that began at Fort Detrick under microbiologist William C. Patrick III.

Patrick’s five-decade career, the chapter says, traces every American inflection point in biowarfare: from designing lethal anthrax munitions, to warning Congress about terrorist threats, to lobbying for billion-dollar counter-measure budgets—and finally consulting after the 2001 anthrax-letter attacks.

The text contends that each cycle of fear generated new vaccine contracts, first for Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, New York (1950s-Gulf War) and later for BioPort in Lansing, Michigan, whose six-shot BioThrax regimen became mandatory for U.S. troops in the 1990s. AmazonWikipediaContract PharmaWikipedia

After President Richard Nixon publicly ended America’s offensive germ program in 1969, the author claims the CIA merely hid the stockpiles—keeping Patrick in place at Fort Detrick. Successive “threat spikes” followed: the first Gulf War (when a Soviet defector warned of massive biocapabilities), the 1993 Civex ’93 anthrax drill in New York, the 1999 testimony of ex-Biopreparat chief Ken Alibek, and the 2001 “Amerithrax” scare in which Patrick’s protégé Steven Hatfill became an FBI suspect.

The chapter further alleges that U.S. intelligence recycled wartime biowarfare precedents—such as OSS plots against Nazi banker Hjalmar Schacht and IG Farben’s camp experiments—into a modern “CoronaThrax” concept that disguises attenuated anthrax inside a viral shell.

The author closes with a personal anecdote about a former State-Department bio-lab officer, Ken Hale, whom he says once drove five hours to threaten his family over these revelations. WikipediaInternet ArchiveJames Martin CenterWIREDInternet ArchiveWikipedia

Profiles of key people

Stanley Pottinger is a former U.S. Justice-Department official turned novelist whose thriller The Last Nazi describes a designer virus controlled by a secret cabal—an idea the author of this chapter sees as a blueprint for real-world pathogen control by elites. Pottinger has long moved in Republican foreign-policy circles and has co-authored geopolitical white papers, including one for Henry Kissinger’s consulting network. His fiction often blends Cold-War legal experience with speculative biothreat scenarios. The novel’s portrayal of a vaccine-gated society directly inspired the title Final Solution Virus. Amazon

Henry Kissinger, German-born U.S. secretary of state (1973-77) and Nobel laureate, cultivated an elite policy milieu that Pottinger once served; the chapter implies Kissinger’s circles were receptive to “selective-virus” fantasies. Kissinger championed realpolitik détente while authorizing covert operations that critics call morally dubious. His post-government consulting firm remains influential in biotech and defense, keeping him symbolically present in debates over dual-use research. Though not linked to anthrax programs, Kissinger personifies the power networks the author believes would ration any “final-solution” vaccine. Wikipedia

William C. Patrick III (1926-2010) ran the U.S. Army’s offensive germ program at Fort Detrick in the 1950s–60s, patented weaponised anthrax devices, and later became the Pentagon’s favourite private consultant on bioterrorism. After Nixon halted offensive work, Patrick warned Congress about terrorist spores, briefed the CIA on Saddam Hussein, and wrote many planning documents used in domestic drills. Critics say he profited at every stage—helping create the threat, selling the fear, then advising on the antidote. His protégés and playbooks echo through every anthrax scare from Gulf-War vaccine mandates to the 2001 Amerithrax investigation. Wikipedia

Richard Nixon ended U.S. offensive bioweapons with his 25 November 1969 “Statement on Chemical and Biological Defense Policies,” ordering all stockpiles destroyed and limiting future work to defense. That speech is now viewed as a watershed in global arms control. The chapter maintains, however, that CIA operators simply re-classified or concealed key programs, keeping Patrick’s expertise alive. Nixon’s ban thus marks both a public renunciation and, paradoxically, the start of a more clandestine era. Wikipedia

George H. W. Bush, sworn in as 41st U.S. president on 20 January 1989, oversaw the Gulf War that triggered renewed anthrax-vaccine urgency. Under his watch, U.S. intelligence publicised a top-level Soviet defection claiming vast Biopreparat stockpiles, stoking congressional funding drives. The author casts Bush’s term as the moment when Cold-War germ fears migrated squarely into Middle-East threat narratives. Bush’s broader national-security legacy frames the early 1990s biothreat boom. bush41.org

Ken Alibek (Kanatjan Alibekov) defected from the Soviet Union in 1992 after directing Biopreparat’s anthrax research, later testifying before U.S. committees and giving a seminal 1999 interview on Soviet biowarfare doctrine. He warned that ton-scale anthrax production capability existed in Russia and might leak to rogue states, prompting calls for a “Manhattan-style” vaccine project. Alibek’s disclosures reinforced Patrick’s arguments for civilian preparedness and defense spending. Today he runs biotech ventures but remains a touchstone for discussions on Soviet legacy pathogens. James Martin Center

William Colby, CIA director from 1973 to 1976 and an OSS veteran, once revealed in interviews that the wartime OSS had contemplated biowarfare operations—including an alleged poisoning plot against banker Hjalmar Schacht. Colby’s openness during the Church Committee hearings shaped public awareness of covert programs. His testimony still fuels claims that U.S. intelligence retained a biowarfare mindset despite post-1969 renunciations. The chapter cites Colby to argue that the CIA’s interest in bugs predates the Cold War. Wikipedia

Hjalmar Schacht (1877-1970) served as Hitler’s Reichsbank president and economics minister; Allied intelligence saw him as a key Nazi financier. An OSS-era rumor claimed agents tried to assassinate him with a biological toxin—an anecdote the author uses to trace U.S. biowarfare ideation back to World War II. Schacht survived, later standing trial at Nuremberg and being acquitted. His name thus links early banking power, Nazi crimes, and speculative germ plots. Internet Archive

Steven Hatfill is a U.S. virologist who trained under Patrick at Fort Detrick and became an FBI “person of interest” during the 2001 anthrax-letter case before being exonerated and winning a settlement. The author pairs Hatfill with Patrick as mentor and disciple in modern anthrax scares. Hatfill’s ordeal illustrates how expert communities overlap with suspect pools in biocrime investigations. His subsequent advocacy for stronger lab security keeps him in the spotlight. WIRED

Ken Hale, described by the author as a former Navy officer and State-Department bio-lab employee, allegedly threatened the writer’s family over ongoing anthrax reporting. No independent documentation of the incident exists in open sources. The anecdote is included to illustrate personal risk in exposing clandestine programs. Its veracity remains unverified outside the author’s account.

Profiles of key organisations and sites

Fort Detrick, Maryland, began as the U.S. Army’s center for offensive biological-weapons R&D in 1943 and became home to William Patrick’s anthrax projects. After Nixon’s 1969 renunciation it shifted to defensive work under USAMRIID, yet many original scientists stayed on as consultants. Fort Detrick remains a hub for biodefense and high-containment labs. Its dual legacy underpins debates about blurred lines between offense and defense. Wikipedia

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) coordinated foreign-intelligence collection and, according to the chapter, shielded hidden germ stocks after 1969; William Colby’s OSS background and later directorship lend historical context to that claim. Publicly, the CIA disavows any offensive bioweapons role, but its biodefense contracts and analytic programs continue. Episodes such as the 2001 Amerithrax investigation kept the agency involved in attribution analysis. Its secrecy fuels persistent speculation about covert pathogen work. Wikipedia

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) bankrolls the Strategic National Stockpile and mandated the Anthrax Vaccine Immunization Program (AVIP) for troops in 1998, relying on BioPort’s BioThrax. Earlier, a Pentagon poster highlighted anthrax’s “stealth” qualities—imagery cited here as emblematic of threat messaging. DoD also oversaw more than 200 domestic vulnerability tests during the Cold War, sustaining institutional expertise in aerosol release. Its funding decisions tie military readiness directly to the commercial vaccine market. PBSWIRED

Lederle Laboratories—established in Pearl River, New York, in 1906—produced the first licensed human anthrax vaccine in 1954 and quickly became the Pentagon’s go-to contractor during early Cold-War drills. Its Pearl River campus later passed through Wyeth to Pfizer but still functions as a major vaccine R&D site. The chapter notes that once fermentation vats are used for anthrax production they must be mothballed or destroyed, underscoring latent dual-use risk. Lederle’s quick-turnaround contract for Gulf-War doses exemplifies how legacy facilities can be re-tasked in crises. Contract PharmaPfizer

BioPort Corporation bought the aging Michigan anthrax-vaccine plant in 1998, rebranded as Emergent BioSolutions, and secured exclusive DoD contracts even while failing repeated FDA inspections. Controversy over safety, squalene adjuvants, and financial irregularities led to production shutdowns, legal challenges, and troop refusals. Despite this, BioPort’s six-shot BioThrax series remained the only FDA-licensed option until 2008, illustrating market capture by a single supplier. The episode epitomises the profit loop the author attributes to Patrick’s legacy. WikipediaWIRED

Pearl River Vaccine Plant—the same Lederle site—figures in recent exposés by Project Veritas, but its anthrax history predates modern undercover videos. The facility’s long-running production lines highlight how infrastructure endures while ownership and disease targets change. Today it manufactures pneumococcal and RSV candidates for Pfizer. Its past underscores why bio-security audits remain critical at heritage plants. Pfizer

BioPreparat was the massive Soviet civilian front that hid military biowarfare plants capable of tonne-scale anthrax output; Ken Alibek directed one such site before defecting. U.S. intelligence cites Biopreparat to justify continued defensive programs and vaccine stockpiles. Post-Cold-War cooperative-threat-reduction funds attempted to repurpose its labs, with mixed success. Its legacy still shapes non-proliferation diplomacy. James Martin Center

Civex ’93 was an HHS-sponsored tabletop in November 1993 that imagined aerosol anthrax in the New York subway, stunning officials with projected mass panic and morbidity. Lessons from Civex fed directly into later urban drills and funding for first-responder gear. The exercise also solidified William Patrick’s prestige as a scenario designer. It is frequently cited in policy literature as the moment civilian planners “woke up” to bioterror. Internet Archive

Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the CIA’s WWII predecessor, reportedly contemplated poisoning Nazi economic czar Hjalmar Schacht with anthrax or another toxin—a little-known anecdote preserved in biowarfare histories. While the mission’s outcome is disputed, the episode shows U.S. willingness to consider biological sabotage early on. OSS veterans like William Colby carried that institutional memory into Cold-War intelligence structures. The story provides historical pedigree for later clandestine pathogen programs. Internet Archive

IG Farben, once Europe’s largest chemical conglomerate, financed and conducted medical experiments—including anthrax and typhus drug trials—on Auschwitz prisoners through its Bayer division. These war crimes established a grim precedent for industrialised biology serving genocidal aims. Post-war breakup of IG Farben birthed modern pharma giants but left an enduring cautionary tale about corporate complicity. The author invokes the company to stress how profit and pathology can intertwine.

Introduction

“The Last Nazi” to me seem to describe the story of Ft. Detrick, a pathogen called Anthrax, and a particular bioagent scientist named William Patrick III. Patrick had started his career at the United States Laboratory at Ft. Detrick developing Anthrax bioweapons, and then he leveraged the next thirty years of his career with Anthrax.

A Department of Defense poster explains the stealth nature of the Anthrax Bacterium pathogen used as a bioweapon.

William Patrick III’s career, in fact, can be described as creating Anthrax weapons, then describing how they could be deployed as terrorist weapons, then describing how despotic leaders like Saddam Hussein had Anthrax capability, and then profiting from the eventual “terrorist” deployment of the weapon with decades of research on Anthrax countermeasures.

Indeed, William Patrick III’s career seemed to be the five decade story of American bioweapons all rolled up in one man working for the CIA. And from the earliest days, anthrax toxins meant vaccine profiteering injecting US service personnel to real or more often concocted Anthrax threats.

A company named Lederle in New York City was the only vaccine company willing to make an anthrax vaccine on short notice before the first Gulf War.

Lederle had been in the anthrax vaccine business since 1955 from its Pearl River, New York location.

Pearl River’s vaccine plant manufacturing location was later to be made famous by Jordon Walker and James O’Keefe in January of 2023. I visited the plant twice which O’Keefe and Project Veritas seemed to missed along with the plant’s anthrax vaccine history. (Once vats are used to make anthrax vaccines, they need to be mothballed or destroyed).

William Patrick III’s preferred Anthrax vaccine, made at a decrepit factory in Lansing, Michigan almost fifty years after William Patrick’s start at Ft. Detrick, would end up in every arm of American servicemen and women for almost a decade, starting in January of 1991 before the bombing of Saddam Hussein suspect biolabs.

Bio-Port vaccine was administered over a six-shot course to every serviceman and woman in the nineties and early 2000s with a raft of side effects, eventually calling a halt to the ineffective vaccine.

Richard Nixon announce the US would discontinue the use of bioweapon development in 1969. The CIA and William Patrick III promptly just hide the bioweapons from Nixon.

Bill Patrick III would be there at every inflection point in the US bioweapons program from hiding bioweapons for the CIA at Ft. Detrick.

When President GHW Bush was elected in 1989, the obligatory Russian defector appeared to say how extensive the Soviet bioweapons program was.

William Patrick was there as well for Civil Exercise 1993 or Civex ‘93, which simulated an anthrax attack. Following the first World Trade Center attack after Bill Clinton had only been President for 35 days, there was strong support for Civex ‘93 as an anti-terrorist training exercise.

Bill Patrick was also there again to interview Ken Alibek, the defector Soviet scientist who ran Russia’s BioPreparat Anthrax program in 1999, again stoking the Congression calls for a Manhattan project for an anthrax vaccine.

By no means did Bill Patrick start the use of bioweapons by the United States. CIA Director William Colby had revealed the OSS use of a bioweapon in the early 1940s against Hitler’s banker, Hjalmar Schacht, which spawned huge biowarfare testing in IG Farben test and death camps.

But you would always be correct if you placed William Patrick III along with his protege Steven Hatfill at the sent at the center of anthrax scares like the 9/11 anthrax scare in October of 2001.

So far the reader might think the real “Final Solution Pathogen” is anthrax, and the “Final Solution Virus” is not the real objective at all. I can assure the reader the viruses will make their appearance on the mass formation psychosis stage in the American psyche after 9/11 with a project known as CoronaThrax.

Epilogue -

I must say I’m one of the few people in the world that’s actually had a ex-State Department official who worked at a highly advanced biolab threaten to “Jonestown” my whole family. Ex-Navy officer Ken Hale drove five hours on a Saturday night to the small island I was living on from the US Navy base to carry out his threat. I have definitely ruffled some feathers with this reporting.