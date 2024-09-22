An old Chicago Outfit gangster term was “dropping a dime” on someone, meaning removing their protection so a crime family from another city could take out a competitor to Al Capone in Chicago. We have covered how Chicago Mob Fixer Sidney Korshak dropped a lot of dimes in Hollywood to help the Chicago Outfit take over Tinsel Town with the help of FBI Informant T-10, Ronald Reagan.

See “Echoes Of Laurel Canyon - How the CIA and the Chicago Mob Took Hollywood.”

We expect mobsters like Al Capone and their fixers like Sidney Korshak to '“drop dimes” (arrange for someone’s death) on their criminal opponents in trade union wars and the like.

We have seen how the Justice Department has been already weaponized against Trump with the sham indictments everywhere you turn, but this “dime drop” by Garland is a new low. It is Willful Negligence and Dereliction of Duty that almost got a President killed.

We don’t expect the nation’s Top Cop to be “dropping dimes” though. But we now know that’s exactly what Attorney General Merrick Garland did in the first attempted Assassination of Donald Trump.

I go into the mob history of “dime dropping” here because other Trump Assassination investigators have gone to great lengths to undermine my credibility in this area, even suggesting I went into Google Patents and patent records to suggest I falsified my father’s invention to end “dime dropping” for everyone on earth!

I had a lot of exposure to the Cleveland Teamsters when I was a kid. My dad went to old Guadalcanal World War II buddies who worked for the Teamsters in 1965 to get money for transistors to build the first mockups and working models for the cordless phone. His “partner,” Jack Shaffer, was arrested for jimmying pay phone boxes for dimes and served felony time. Jack worked for Cleveland Teamsters boss, Jackie Presser.

Jack Shaffer was also a racetrack tout at Cleveland’s Thistledown Rack Track, where I spent all too many afternoons with Jack as a kid while my Dad was working on the cordless phone invention.

My Dad got his $200 bucks for parts and spent money to support our family while he worked on the invention, and he knew it was Cleveland Teamster money. Jack Shaffer wanted to use my dad’s invention to place last-second, illegal bets at racetracks with bookies who hadn’t seen the race results yet.

This is how “dimes are really dropped in the crime world.

Teamster boss Jackie Presser was dating the sister of my Dad’s “partner”, Jack Shaffer, and Presser took a personal interest in coming by our house to see how the cordless phone invention was coming along. Every once in a while, Presser would bring by an “investor” Hollywood star like Douglas Fairbanks Jr., which my older sister remembers very vividly. Yes, Hollywood. Hollywood and Ronald Reagan SuperAgent Lew Wasserman, who got his start booking acts in Cleveland for Teamster mobster hangouts, used his actors as straw buyers for mob fronts and speculative investments.

My dad’s invention would put the expression “dropping dimes” into the lexicon of forgotten gangster lingo. I never thought, almost sixty years later, that I would be using that expression to describe the Attorney General of the United States removing the guard from a former President of the United States, but that’s exactly what Attorney General Merrick Garland did in Butler, Pennsylvania.

How do we know that? The direct, recorded testimony of Sheriff Tony Guy of Butler, Pennsylvania is how we know, who told me directly and a Twitter audience of thousands that his Beaver County Deputies, who abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage in Butler, PA, “reported to the DOJ.”

The Top Cop in the United States at the DOJ is Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The buck stops at Merrick Garland’s desk at the DOJ, pure, plain, and simple.

Is it anyone wonder, a week later, Attorney General Merrick Garland hasn’t charged the second Trump assassin with Attempted Assassination? After dropping a dime on Trump in Butler, PA, it would be bad form for Merrick Garland to rat out a co-conspirator in the second Trump Assassination attempt.

I am at my Substack limit, so I will have to continue this discussion in this post after the first portion of my article is sent. Thank you all for your support.