You can’t get more stunning validation of our group’s reporting on Ft. Detrick Gain of Function experiments, which sought to aerosolize deadly pathogens like Ebola. Senator Rand Paul brought the goods with a Slasher slashing motion to emphasize the point.

A contractor intentionally slashed a scientist working on Ebola, where Senator Paul said that pathogen was being aerosolized. Ebola is normally only spread through direct human contact. This Senatorial validation culminates eight years of our reporting exactly this at Ft. Detrick.

We not only have held four news gathering charrettes near Ft. Detrick, we have exposed front companies as well that have passed these secrets to Israel and Muslim countries like Pakistan.

We have named names for eight years, tracing the deceit all the way back to 9/11.

Secretary Kennedy also acknowledged that pathogens were being aerosolized at Ft. Detrick and surrounding labs, and he testified that he would soon visit the labs in the Ft. Detrick complex with Kristi Noem of DHS.

The reporting could not be more exacting, and despite our best efforts to expose them, many of the accurate details about Ft. Detrick's double dealing remain hidden from the public.

We have also had forty-nine news gathering chariots with journalists from all over the world to show how these old pathogens of war are being repurposed to subjugate dissenting voices around the globe.

We are not quitting anytime soon. We are working directly with the founders of Bobby Kennedy Jr. Children’s Health Defense in Santa Monica, his home location, and we are not letting up now.

My recent speaking engagement in Santa Monica was with the person who was directly responsible for accompanying Robert Kennedy Jr. on all talks during the pandemic in the Los Angeles area.

We have been reporting on Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir on their lockdown pathogens and vaccines for three years before the CoronaVirus Live Exercise.

I have written over fifty articles on aerosolization of pathogens at Ft. Detrick alone.

My ex-cop research partner and I made many trips to Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir to interview whistleblowers with information before her suspicious death in August of 2018.

We will keep exposing the machinations at Ft. Detrick as they now try to hide those aerosolizing GOF experiments at foreign and US university labs like the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

We reported NATO’s Defender 20 in March 2020 real time to show the CoronaVirus Live Exercise.