Dr. Judy Mikovits was interviewed by Dr. Paul Cottrell in 2021 about the history of Ft. Detrick developing vaccines countermeasures in America, and Mikovits testified she personally saw mouse viruses called XMRVs being dumped into a vat that was used for dispensing human vaccines.

Here is Dr. Mikovit’s slide, which she presented to Dr. Paul Cottrell in the interview. In the Vac-O-Matic slide, you can see mice falling into a vat called Mouse-O-Matic in red, pumping mouse viruses into a blue vat called vaccines.

You can then see a nurse drawing off a vaccine from the blue vaccine named Vaccines, and you can see another nurse with the blue vaccine about to inject a baby with the vaccines containing the mouse viruses.

You get the idea. Mouse XMRV viruses are being converted to XMRV vaccines to be injected into babies. I have spent a great deal of time with Dr. Mikovits, interviewing her on several occasions to ensure this is exactly the message she is communicating.

Journalist George Webb with Dr. Judy Mikovits in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dr. Mikovits's claim is, of course, very shocking. Shouldn’t we be doing this the other way around, collecting samples of sick babies and then testing vaccines against the mice? Dr. Mikovits told me she witnessed this happening at Ft. Detrick and, I believe, at Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she worked, which is now a Pfizer vaccine plant for CoronaVirus.

I have made many trips to Pfizer vaccine plants in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Pearl River, New York, to interview other workers there who might be able to validate this claim. I have also invited Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and James O’Keefe to help validate this claim. So far, neither JFK Jr. nor James O’Keefe has responded.