Are Old Nationalist Chinese Opium Trade Families Teaming Up With Rothschild Energy For Not Only A New Belt And Road, But A New Money Belt And Golden Road?

Is a group of CCP insiders breaking off a part of China as a Wild West “Green Zone” for profiteering without restraint? Is Chairman Xi leading a group of Western-savvy CCP members that are carving out everything west of Wuhan as their own private treasure trove? Would Chairman Xi pick up right where his ancestors left off, trading with the “black sheep” American pilots flying the treacherous “Hump” into Western China?

The “Hump” is just one drug route from present-day Myanmar(formerly Burma).

Privateering OSS and CIA pilots flew weapons over the Hump to Nationalist Chinese Army, returning with opium in payment for the weapons in the Chinese Civil War years of 1945-1949.

A three-hundred-year drug trade to China exists with the Western nations and, more recently, with the United States OSS and CIA intelligence services after World War II.

Is Chairman Xi, along with ten legacy families of the historical Western China drug trade, now diversifying into high-tech investments like supercomputing and biotech?

Journalist George Webb visits the home of the Flying Tigers in Venice, Florida, coincidentally also used by the 9/11 hijackers to learn to fly.

Some would argue that this drug trade with the West with China never stopped, only to be moved adroitly by the US State Department and the likes of Henry Kissinger to avoid the prying eyes of public opinion.

Journalist George Webb wrote extensively about Henry Kissinger’s partnership with Klaus Schwab not just with Rothschild Energy and its front companies like Burisma, but he also wrote extensively about the key Swiss pharmaceutical families and drug trade.

Students of Kissinger and Allen Dulles charge that the Korean and Vietnam Wars were drug wars from beginning to end in Vietnam, first for the French and then for the Americans.

From Wikipedia, Mao is credited with moving China’s Western drug trade south of the border.

To those who say Henry Kissinger is a mastermind for the Rothschild Energy and Banking Cartel, and now these investments of these profits have simply been moved to China and Wuhan specifically, I can tell you there is a bit more to the story. But you would be on the right track.

All roads seem to lead to the Rothschild Energy investments in Wuhan, including Burisma frontmen Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and their encrypted Blackberrys.

The “Chairman” in Hunter Biden’s emails Chairman Ye of CEFC, the Chinese Energy giant, or Chairmain Xi, the Chairman of the Communist Party?

Or was Chairman Ye a placeholder for Chairman Xi all along?

Journalist George Webb was validated and corroborated by Tony Bobulinski for the May 2017 story which reported the Bidens conducted energy deals with China and Russia on encrypted Blackberry devices, not their laptops.

Peter Duke and I have frequently discussed all the players in the Hunter Biden emails on “The Duke Report,” including Chairman Ye and Igor Kolomoisky.

Even popular media documentaries like “My Son Hunter” now feature Rothschild Energy's bad guy, Igor Kolomoisky, on film, albeit with a funny, fake name.

Huge investments are made in Wuhan with Rothschild Energy Partnerships in infrastructure, supercomputing, and biotechnology in projects with names like “Wuhan Cloud” and “BioLake.”

We will be covering these Rothschild Energy partnerships with Xi’s ten Western China families in the next post.

At this point, we are at the limit for the Substack email.

Alexandre de Rothschild is the key business partner of Hunter Biden’s CEFC Chairman client, Ye Jianming.

Alexandre de Rothschild has taken over for David de Rothschild in

China as of 2017.

Many Chinese writers are currently either encouraging or questioning the huge Rothschild investments in China.

Rothschilds have long employed the agency of Jardin Matheson in Hong Kong, going back to the time of the original Pottinger Opium concessions. Jardin Matheson is still in business today in Hong Kong, and HSBC is one of its many cousins in Hong Kong banking.

Many in China blame the Rothschild banking empire on its turbulent history. Some say Xi is forcing The House of Rothschild to invest its China profits in Wuhan joint ventures.

The Rothschild banking empire has signed a series of interlocking agreements with Chinese banks, the most significant being the Bank of China.

The Bush family has a long relationship with Chairmain Xi with CIIC.

The Rothschilds signed an investment cooperation deal with Chairman Xi in 2008.

David de Rothschild was a fixture at the Chinese Investment Initiative in 2008.

Rothschild’s New World Development Company has been involved in many of the infrastructure projects in China, leading to a subtle control over some aspects of the decision made by Chairman Xi.

Joseph Stalin famously told Mao not to cross the Yangtze River in his battle with the Chinese Nationals for fear Rothschild infrastructure investments would be destroyed. Rothschild interests would later help to finance the first bridge over the Yangtze at Wuhan.

Mao was told by Stalin not to cross the Yangtze at Nanking for fear of Rothschild infrastructure investments being destroyed.

Despite Stalin’s warnings not to cross the Yangtze in 1949, Mao crossed the Yangtze at Wuhan as well. The first Rothschild investment was in the Wuhan Bridge in 1953 and the Nanking Bridge later in 1955.