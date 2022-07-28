Journalist George Webb has accused the US State Department of remarketing attenuated bioweapons from the old Soviet Union.

I have accused the US State Department of selling attenuated bioweapons from the old Soviet Union for the purpose of State-run “track and trace” programs to regimes all around the world including the United States. But it could be a whole lot worse. The Soviets had a slow-kill Anthrax that act like a silent smart bomb.

What we could have witnessed at the Wuhan Military Games was a demonstration of this technology, and this technology can possibly be “dialed up” to produce the number of desired deaths. And it could be that in the future, only those issued with the prophylactic drug Remdesivir will survive. We could be witnessing the biological Hiroshima of our time, right before our eyes.

Most historians agree Pearl Harbor marked the US entry into World War II, and the US dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima was essentially the end of that war. The probably with the atomic bomb was that it was dumb. It killed everyone in its destructive radius. And it was loud and made a big cloud that went for miles, high into the sky, causing everyone to flee the scene. What if weapons designers could make it selective - targeting only Deplorables? What if they could make it contagious, so Deplorables would also take out their kids and kin? What if they made it silent, so Deplorable would even know it was happening?

Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, chaired the Lancet Commission for two years of intense investigation on the source of CoronaVirus. He concluded the CoronaVirus escaped from a U.S. bio laboratory.

But despite both the US State Department and the Chinese Foreign Ministry both agreeing that the “Wuhan Boom”, or the largest initial cluster of CoronaVirus, was at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, the mainstream media just keeps pretending it didn’t happen.

Viruses move with humans, so pandemic outbreaks are modeled around transportation centers. Interestingly, even though China has the most extensive high-speed rail system in the world, most of the CoronaVirus spread around the world from Wuhan was from planes leaving Tianhe Airport in Wuhan.

The spread pattern of CoronaVirus matches a plane transportation spread, not a train or automobile pattern.

The mega event where up to a third of 10,000 foreign athletes got sick, and then returned home a week later, was the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

This superspreader event is literally the potentially 10,000 sick athletes getting on planes “Elephant In The Room”. Despite up to 10,000 sick athletes getting on planes going back to over 100 countries, the mainstream press wants to say fish vendors at the Wuhan Seafood Market spread CoronaVirus all over the world. The symbol of the Military Games even resembled a nuclear plume being carried away by four different planes.

Mainstream media has relied on the “Snohomish County Man” story, saying one traveler from mid-January from Wuhan to the State of Washington started the outbreak in the United States. But blood samples from the Red Cross show that potentially millions of Americans were already infected by CoronaVirus in December of 2019.

A simultaneous explosion in 100 different countries is logically explained by 10,000 sick athletes getting on planes at the epicenter of a pandemic and then flying to 100 home countries, not by fishmongers peddling their catches at a market where many people never even left the neighborhood. And if the epicenter of Cornavirus was the seafood market, more local cases would have emerged than remote cases, but the exact opposite occurred.

The Johns Hopkins map above shows the obvious “plane pattern”. The Wuhan circle is greatly oversized. The clusters are tightly organized around the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Tianhe Airport, and the Wuhan hospitals along Metro Line 2. Mainstream media expects us to believe no one in Wuhan ever got on any other subway than Metro Line 2 or got on an inner city high-speed rail, both of which have millions of passengers a day!

Millions of daily metro and high-speed rail passengers would have infected all of China much faster than 10,000 sick athletes returning to their home countries, but in actual fact, the spread pattern point to a “plane only” dispersion pattern.

It is time to start asking if the 2019 Wuhan Military Games were the biological Hiroshima of our times. Mainstream media has deliberately looked away from the spread pattern to push a false narrative about CoronaVirus, ignoring the Wuhan Metro and High-Speed Rail passenger network of Wuhan.

The Seafood Market is far closer to the Hankou Railway Station than the Tianhe Airport, and far more Chinese travel by rail than air.

The spread pattern in the United States also matches the “plane pattern”.

Furthermore, there is almost no “air pattern” spread of CoronaVirus in China, meaning the “Seafood Market” faction has to rely on one lonely passenger in mid-January 2020 to explain millions of Americans being infected in October, November, and December of 2019, and then January 2020.

Nothing about the story makes any sense. Where is Patient Zero in the US? Nowhere to be found for interview. Where is the epidemiologic tracing from Patient Zero outward? What accounts for the millions of Red Cross blood samples raising antibodies for CoronaVirus in October, November, and December of 2019? Wuhan bats flying to Seattle? How did North America have five different versions of CoronaVirus at the time of the outbreak and China only have three?

By simply putting pins on a map, Dr. John Snow, a layman was able to pinpoint the cause of the 1846-1850 Cholera outbreak in London. The Broad Street pump was identified as the common factor in all the death, and a whole science of epidemiology was born.

Anyone who opens their eyes to the spread pattern can see the truth for themselves. Anyone can see what really happened in Wuhan.