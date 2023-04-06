After three years of evidence gathering, the Potomac Group’s conclusions remain unchanged - the 2019 Wuhan Military Games were essentially just military, clinical drug trials.

Despite recent vehement attacks from Dr. Robert Malone, the March 2020 conclusions that the 2019 Wuhan Military Games were essentially military clinical drugs trials remain unchanged. Malone chose to focus on one Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer that has been a part of several military drug trials at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia instead of the key individual, Virginia Benassi, who received all the Wellcome Trust and WHO CoronaVirus vaccine bids.

Virginia Benassi was on the WHO Collaborating Team from the University of Texas Medical Branch that did the lab leak training for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

https://www.paho.org/sites/default/files/usa-400_eng.pdf

Virginia Benassi was also very active in the International AIDS Relief efforts of 2010, giving her a key post in European Union affairs at a very young age. Pietro Benassi, the Chief of Italian Intelligence’s wife, also fits this description very closely.

Humanitarian health organizations have frequently been accused of providing humanitarian cover for intelligence operations.

Virginia Benassi shows up over and over again when the time comes for the vaccine bids to be sent to the Wellcome Trust or the WHO.

Numerous scientific studies for drug trials in China have been produced by Webb and researchers going back to 2009 with the appearance of Virginia Benassi being a WHO ghost employee.

Three years hence, no other researchers or news outlet has been able to produce a picture of Virginia Benassi despite Webb’s researchers producing proof she had been in China doing drug trials as early as 2009.

Some YouTube pundits like Andy Dybala have suggested Italian Intelligence Chief Pietro Benassi set up the WHO dropbox of benassiv@who.int as the dropbox of the “Friendly Virgin”. Dybala is suggesting that the benassiv@who.int email address is a dropbox for a team of operative and not a specific person.

What appears to be clear is that the vaccine bids were rigged for DARPA’s ADEPT technology (mRNA). The Live Exercise appears to have created the crisis to usher in this technology. Even Chinese scientists now discredit the bat theory, three years later.

On his substack, Dr. Malone repeated the attacks of CNN in 2020 and 60 Minutes in 2021, which attempted to reframe the 2019 Wuhan Military Games as completely separate from the breakout of CoronaVirus. Malone made no attempt to fact check the story, even though all the evidence presented about the Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer’s reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and NATO Intelligence connections were plainly available.

Our Potomac Group reporting of March 2020 that CoronaVirus was actually an interactive process of generating new spikes and vaccines in a decade-long program called USAID PREDICT, was also confirmed by Dr. Andrew Huff.

Journalist George Webb told CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan in March 2020 that CoronaVirus was actually a decade-long drug development and testing program called USAID PREDICT.

We disagree with Dr. Huff’s assessment that USAID PREDICT is an “intelligence failure” though, rather we believe the program’s objective was to test as many CoronaVirus spikes as possible along with potential vaccines since 2009 in Wuhan.

https://torontosun.com/news/world/covid-man-made-former-wuhan-based-scientist-says

Subsequence digital detection data released by Dr. Andrew Huff shows the outbreak occurred undeniably in August or September of 2019. This digital detection data coincides with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s admission on March 20th, 2020 that “we are in a Live Exercise” with President Donald Trump’s rejoinder, “You should have told me”.

Pompeo’s stunning “Live Exercise” comment was almost fact-checking our Potomac Research Group in March 2020 in real time with his March 20 announcement which we all watched together in real-time. Make no mistake, these were military-intel drug trials run by the US State Department, and we were watching the events unfold live. Our conclusions that the private, insider drug trials took place in the United State between January 2020 to late March 2020 as the emphasis now was shifting to an even larger American drug trial for mRNA and Remdesivir. Our Potomoc Group initial findings turned out to be correct in this regard as well.

Our March 2020 Potomac Research Group only questioned whether a virus-like particle was released or a live attenuated virus for the live exercise of Secretary of State Pompeo’s stunning “live exercise” admission. He later confirmed that the Wuhan Military Games were the largest initial “cluster” of virus cases, dispensing with eighteen months of bat conspiracy theories.

In short, our Potomac Group findings of March 2020 that the 2019 Wuhan Military Games was the largest clinical drug trial even until that time was correct. The WHO would soon amplify those trials to stack the deck for a technology we identified in March 2020 as DARPA ADEPT. DARPA ADEPT was code from mRNA. Our initial findings of bid rigging for mRNA with the WHO, Virginia Benassi, and the WHO R&D Blueprint go unchallenged three years later. The Wuhan Military Drug Trials of 2019 would morph into the WHO Solidarity Drug Trials of 2020.

Our Potomac Group correctly identified all the key individuals in the WHO and NATO that were responsible for orchestrating both the 2019 Wuhan Military Drug Trials and the 2020 WHO Solidarity Drug Trials. The Wuhan Games of 2019 were essentially just a practice run for the larger trial. The foregone conclusion was always mRNA and Remdesivir. The conclusions have gone three years without challenge on the basis of fact.

In fact, most of the countries represented at the 2019 Wuhan Military Drug Trials were the same countries conducting military drug trials for Solidarity in 2020, furthering the evidence that the 2019 Wuhan Games were just essentially a practice run for the foregone conclusion for DARPA mRNA and Remdesivir.

A more appropriate name for the 2019 Wuhan Military Games might be the 2019 Wuhan Military Drug Trials For mRNA and Remdesivir. Check back for updates here on this story.