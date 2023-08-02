When Robert Malone first burst on the scene with DNC MegaDonor Steve Kirsch and Bret Weinstein from a family of a medical patent dynasty, I perceived them as “replacement whistleblowers” from the recent “black doctor” murders at Ft. Belvoir and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. I had been working with whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency since May of 2017, and the murder of two black Colonels from that medical program in their front yard of May 2021 near Ft. Belvoir was still very fresh in my mind when the podcast aired.

Journalist George Webb wrote and reported extensively about the “Black Doctor Murders” from Ft. Belvoir in the Summer of 2021, immediately after their murders in May of 2021.

But when Robert Malone recently admitted on the Steve Bannon “WAR Room” show that US Intelligence agencies “were at the center of the COVID crisis”, and that Malone was aware of CIA contacts that had been murdered, I must admit, my thoughts raced back to the black doctor murder tracking back to Hillary Clinton in the White House in the late nineties.

I saw this grandstanding move by Malone as yet another attempt to “play the victim” when Malone was so integral to the the DARPA DOMANE program that made all the denial decisions about repurposing known safe and effective therapies for COVID in deference to his own Inovio vaccine and mRNA vaccines. I had had seven years of this DNC tactic of “playing the victim” after throwing the stones, all the way back to the “DNC Hack” of 2016 to cover Hillary Clinton’s bioagent shenanigans in the Arab Spring Wars.

Journalist George Webb has reported on Hillary Clinton and the US State Department’s “Virus Vaccine Game” at Ft. Belvor, Virginia for seven years. This is a screenshot from March 2017.

I had already had four years of the DNC lies and coverups, so I guess I was just fed up with Malone playing the role of yet another DNC victim with DNC Megadonor Steve Kirsch. But I understand many people don’t have this experience with Ft. Belvoir and the “Virus Vaccine Game”, they don’t know the murdered Brenda McDaniel was the person “nurse” for Hillary Clinton in the Bill Clinton White House, and they don’t think Hillary Clinton would sell Afghan War bioagent technology to the Wuhan Lab. So people without this background perceive me to be “attacking” Robert Malone.

Most people did not read my 2020 book, “Awan Minutes To Midnight”, predicting a US lockdown with bioagents. “Awan Minutes To Midnight” talked about this transfer of bioagent warfare technology to China from the knowledge gained in the Afghan War, so they don’t connect Hillary Clinton to the Brenda McDaniel murder or Ft. Belvoir in any way. Most news consumers have never heard of Ft. Belvoir, and even fewer know that Bob Malone’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency is there, the key actor in the “Virus Vaccine Game”.

Most people had also no read “Awan Minutes Past Midnight” which stated were in the midst of a US State Department “Live Exercise”, a direct result of the bioagent technology transfer from Hillary’s Pakistanis on Capitol Hill to none of than the Wuhan Institute of Virology with both a CoronaVirus program AND an Anthrax program.

I admit, I had lived through seven years of DNC dirty tricks, and I perceived Malone, Weinstein, and Kirsch as yet another cover story and more fake whistleblowers like Alexander Vindman.

Alexander Vindman’s brother, Leonid Vindman, had been a key Hillary Clinton money launder and was buying up titanium reserves for missile production in preparation of the Ukrainian War when Alex took the witness stand at the Trump Impeachment.

The recasting of Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas are yet two more examples of DNC and Deep State sheep dipping. Long time NATO bagmen for the CIA and the Atlantic Council and Ukrainian criminal billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, these two henchmen were somehow recasts as intimates of Rudy Guiliani. And on and on it goes with the DNC. And of course, CNN breathlessly repeats every DNC false narrative press release.

So forgive me if I don’t have the same perspective as most on the latest attempt for DARPA and DTRA insiders to sheep dip themselves as heroes.

Malone’s $25 million dollar lawsuit against the medical legends Peter and Ginger Breggin also soured me on Malone early.

Luckily I have researchers send me memes to keep me laughing.