Project Veritas parked an LED Truck in front of Pfizer headquarters in New York City on 42nd Street with Jordon Walker’s picture with the bold hashtag #DirectedEvolution.

In 2018, Francis Arnold of Resilience, Inc. won the Nobel Prize for Directed Evolution.

In May 2019, the New York Times featured Nobel Prize-winning scientist Francis Arnold for her Nobel Prize in Directed Evolution.

I also quickly associated Frances Arnold with National Resilience, a CIA In-Q-Tel-funded biopharma manufacturer in Alachua, Florida next to Robert Malone’s Alchem.

Francis Arnold is pictured here with other Board Members of Reslience, Inc including Chris Darby of the CIA’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel.

I had been to Resilience biopharma in Alachua, Florida many times since the breakout of CoronaVirus because it is right next to Robert Malone’s Alchem, a company intimately involved with the evaluation of early therapeutic, repurposed drugs for COVID-19.

Investigative Journalist George Webb is almost arrested for filming Resilience biopharma in Alachua, Florida next to Robert Malone’s Alchem nanoparticle manufacturing.

Investigative Reporter George Webb visits Robert Malone Alchem nanoparticle manufacturer Alchem in Alachua, Florida in 2021, next to the new Resilience biopharma manufacturing facilities.

So when I saw the Project Veritas truck with Jordon Walker’s picture with the giant #DirectedEvolution hashtag, I had cognitive dissonance. Wasn’t that what Robert Malone’s Alchem and Frances Arnold’s Resilience were doing in Alachua, Florida, not Pfizer?

For such a recent Nobel Prize winner, Frances Arnold’s Nobel Prize has already come into question in 2020 for missing entries in her lab book that she claimed to have made in her Directed Evolution work. But at least we have proof she was working in the field of Directed Evolution.

Frances Arnold was also named to Google’s CIA investment arm, Alphabet, in December 2019. The Resilience biopharma factory in Alachua, Florida was built in record time by the CIA’s In-Q-Tel shortly after that. Because Frances Arnold has been involved with three CIA In-Q-Tel startups, this In-Q-Tel involvement led to speculation that the CIA was using her as a front for all their Directed Evolution investments.

Frances Arnold has been a busy entrepreneur on the In-Q-Tel investment circuit with NASA Biofuels Directed Evolution play called Gevo, a crop Directed Evolution startup in Brazil called Provivi, and an unnatural amino-acid maker named Aralez-Bio using Directed Evolution.

With Aralez-Bio OrthoRep platform, a virtually infinite number of unnatural amino acids can be created with Frances Arnold’s Directed Evolution.

With four CIA In-Q-Tel Directed Evolution startups under her belt along with a Nobel Prize for Directed Evolution as well, Frances Arnold seems to be a much better start in chasing down the CIA’s investment in Directed Evolution than Jordan Walker. After a bit of scrutiny, it almost seems like the CIA’s In-Q-Tel would have to hire a song-and-dance man like Jordan Walker to divert attention from all of its Direct Evolution investments.

But, Project Veritas did rent the LED truck, emblazoned Jordan Walker’s picture on it, and parked it next to Pfizer’s headquarters. You can’t argue with that. But only one journalist to date has produced a whitepaper with Jordan Walker’s name on it related to COVID or even pharmacology. That’s still yours truly, George Webb.

To see Peter Duke’s most excellent video of my giving this Jordan Walker Boston Consulting Group white-paper to James O’Keefe in the most public way possible in front of 5,000 witnesses, click here.

In addition to the Jordan Walker Boston Consulting Group white-paper, I also brought all the receipts for all the Purchase Orders from the National Institute of Health to Boston Consulting Group from OCRPRO that included Jordan Walker’s role as a “communications consultant” for Operation Warp Speed.

Clinical Trials Expert Sasha Latypova confirmed that Jordan Walker worked in “communications” for Operation Warp Speed for BCG.

Francis Arnold also won the “American Nobel”, the Draper Award, in 2011 for Directed Evolution, before Jordan was in high school.

To the critics who might say that Francis Arnold received her Nobel Prize for past work and that she is no longer relevant, Dr. Arnold received the prestigious Manfred Eigen award in December of 2022 for Directed Evolution.

Here is a summary of Francis Arnold’s Directed Evolution scientific papers since 1999, going back to when Jordan Walker was ten years old.

Postscript -

I also ran down all parts of the Jordan Walker Directed Evolution story with “monkey mutation”, and I found holes everywhere I looked. See my previous posts on Jordan Walker and James O’Keefe in this Substack.

This first problem with the Project Veritas story was a direct denial from Pfizer.

Second, the Project Veritas lead I received that a “Pearl River Bomb” was going to be dropped about Pfizer using Directed Evolution at its Pearl River plant was a bust. I went to the Pearl River plant, and I watched the third video about Pfizer and Jordan Walker across the street from the Pearl River Plant. No lead or proof materialized.

Investigative Journalist George Webb at Pfizer’s Pearl River, New York plant.

Third, I went to Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, and I held a vigil for any whistleblowers who wanted to meet me or pass me information at two different locations near the plant. No whistleblowers on Directed Evolution came forward.

Investigative Journalist George Webb went to three different Pfizer plant locations to talk with locals and solicit whistleblowers on Directed Evolution for a total of six days.

Fourth, I had gone to both Tufts University and Mass General Hospital, and I had found that Jordan Walker lied about being a urologist (he flunked out in the first year), and he lied completely about being at Mass General.

So basically, I have troves of evidence supporting the theory that CIA In-Q-Tel Nobel Prize Winner, Frances Arnold, was the real lead to follow to track the CIA’s investments in Directed Evolution while Jordan Walker seemed more like a song-and-dance man diversion.