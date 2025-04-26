Remember Link University in Rome, the NATO spy school that Joseph Mifsud used to recruit Russian beauties into the Trump 2016 campaign?

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/14/world/europe/link-university-trump-impeachment.html

The Russian spy girl recruiter has disappeared now, even to the Ukrainian mother of his daughter.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43488581

Joseph Mifsud also mysteriously flew to Washington, DC, after Donald Trump won his Presidential bid and took office in February of 2017, and Mifsud met with Senator Mark Warner.

Senator Warner just happens to be the same Senator who had my 4,000 on-site, YouTube video interviews and reports pulled down from YouTube without warning, at the urging of Donie O’Sullivan from CNN.

CNN failed to report that the “US Army Reservist” was also a Dutch national Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer for the US State Department, reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. CNN has also failed to issue a retraction, stating that the first seven US cases of Coronavirus did, in fact, originate from the 2019 Wuhan Games, which NATO is a key sponsor.

CNN also failed to report on the two key NATO spy school officials, Pietro Benassi and Giuseppe Benassi, as well as the key WHO recipient of vaccine bids, Virginia Benassi, who were the focus of my reporting.

I have had some direct experience now with NATO Intelligence figures who run spy schools, and I believe I have been vindicated that the same NATO spymasters running Trump, Russia, ran the military Live Exercise called CoronaVirus. Now, Virginia Benassi has emerged again at WHO, connected with pandemics.

We shall follow this team of NATO Benassis closely as the WHO rolls out their next pandemic.