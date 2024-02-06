Will Supreme Court Dump Trump From Ballot?
Supreme Court Is Considering Excluding Donald Trump From The 2024 Presidential Ballot Because He Is Being Compared To Jefferson Davis, The President of The Confederacy In The Civil War
I am here in Las Vegas within sight of where the Super Bowl will be played in a few days and where Donald Trump will be the Nevada Caucus GOP nominee on Thursday.
Some of the actions I recommended this article of now been taken up in the house of representatives by representative Matt Gaetz.
I am still calling for the House of Representatives to subpoena the Blackberry AtHoc system that is mentioned here in this article which controls all messaging during Continuity of government operations on Capitol Hill and the Biden encrypted blackberries.
Little do most Americans know, as they chomp on Doritos and Cheetos during the Big Game, that a much bigger drama is being played out in the US Supreme Court to nullify Donald Trump's eligibility to run for President.
I have tried to make this point as dramatically as possible by going directly to where the Super Bowl will be played to remind everyone that a much bigger game is afoot.
Trump is actually before the Supreme Court because he is being compared to Jefferson Davis, the President of the Confederacy, as an Insurrectionist. You may remember that Davis led eleven Southern States to vote to secede from the Union, and then led an armed Insurrection against the US Government in the Civil War. Prosecutors can’t even prove Trump ordered Proud Boys leader, Joe Biggs, over the three bicycle gates on the West side of the Capitol because Trump was still speaking when Biggs went over the gates at 12:53.
I have most recently been in Winter Park, Florida, researching the law firm that I believe is hiding this latest nullification effort, Greenberg Traurig, the firm that famously had operatives dangle Hillary DNC emails to Donald Trump through known DIA and FBI informants. This firm was also home to CIA agent, Jack Abramoff, with his classic of Indian casinos, being just one of his capers on Capitol Hill. And of course, Jack Abramoff went on to found the Carlyle group which invested in bioagents and vaccine countermeasures at companies like Emergent Biosolutions in Lansing, Michigan.
There seems to be a never-ending supply of dirty cash from Ukrainian connection mobsters to finance these Trump legal takedowns.
I seem to be the only journalist in the world covering this never before in history event from an objective perspective. While Americans are watching the Super Bowl, literally the chosen candidate of half of the audience could be nullified by the Supreme Court.
I have presented exculpatory evidence of Trump’s involvement on January 6th from a live video I shot at the J6 event over three years ago until today. The signs for Donald Trump in the photo before from Joe Biggs group have been added by AI or graphic artists.
In actual fact, Joe Biggs worked for General Stanley McChrystal in Afghanistan before becoming an FBI Informant. I presented this information a full year before the operation took place on January 6 at the Trump Hotel with Joe Biggs. All of this information was hacked from my most recent Substack.
Joe Biggs was also employed by Jerome Corsi of InfoWars in 2017. Jerome Corsi also offered me a job as the Washington Bureau chief for InfoWars in 2017, and I appeared on InfoWars with Mike Cernovich, predicting “A Clockwork Orange”, a clockwork like lockdown of American society using mostly yellow fear tactics,, similar to the operations performed for Henry Kissinger at the US state department, by former Infowars personnel.
I have presented incontrovertible evidence to show DIA and FBI Informant Joe Biggs orchestrated going over the Capitol bicycle fences at the Capitol’s West Gate at 12:53, far before Donald Trump was even finished speaking a mile away.
Still, no journalist or broadcasting outlet will rebroadcast this exculpatory evidence except my broadcasting partners at The Duke Report and Neighborhood Newest Network.
https://x.com/thedukereport/status/1752451715742466201?s=46&t=Zc6sbU3M2Pfbjaolc8QVPw
To make matters worse, my latest substack entry was hacked, removing information I detailed about Capitol Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberry messaging servers that may have orchestrated the events of January 6th until Ashli Babbit was shot at 2:44PM. After this shooting, I believe the Blackberry messaging servers was removed. I also caught this moment on video live I took at the event.
We will see if this Substack is hacked now. The FBI is allowed to hack written works in order to protect the identity of FBI informants. You can see the man I believe might be “Deep Blackberry”, who knew all about the encrypted Blackberry network used at the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office, in the red stocking cap in the lower right.
I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.
The Senate Sergeant of Arms Office just behind those large magnetic doors in the picture, and it makes sense that Deep Blackberry would want to be present for the removal of the servers.
Our researchers have uncovered information, which validates and verifies my reporting over the last seven years, that these Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberry Servers were installed just after the Anthrax attacks of 9/11, and they have been used to run covert operations and insider energy deals all over the world ever since.
Our researchers have further confirmed that Continuity of Government operations were performed and orchestrated by these servers. Very similar operations were conducted at the Rada in Ukraine with Blackberry messaging servers and still to this day with the Ukrainian military.
We are keeping a close eye on Ukrainian Blackberry hacking experts like Victor Zhora, who I have nicknamed Zorro because “X” marked the spot where Zorro used to strike in the television series.
Zhora is wanted on charges for corruption in Ukraine. I am currently in view of the Las Vegas hotel where Zhora was the keynote speaker at hacking conference know as Black Hat held every year here.
We will continue to cover this story as Super Bowl Sunday will continue to divert attention from this Super Bowl over the future of American Democracy.
Representative Thomas Massie has done some fine questioning of the j6 Committee, but has yet to subpoena any of the Blackberry AtHoc messaging system information which conducts all messaging operations during emergency situations on Capitol Hill.
Representative Matt Gaet has now responded with a supportive Resolution in Congressto declare that Trump had nothing to do with any insurrection-on January 6. He holds a press conference on this topic on Tuesday, November 6 at 11:45 AM.
Blackberry servers like the ones on Capitol Hill with systems like AtHoc may also be used in soft coup where a medical emergency is declared. indeed, the great reset itself may have been a medical soft coup in the form of a pandemic, live exercise.
The fact that the world economic forum relies on Blackberry is evidence enough to look into this further.
I took the liberty of redirecting Doritos upcoming Super Bowl ad with a “Doritos Or Democracy” campaign to highlight how Americans choice in their political leaders is being notified while they’re chomping on their Doritos during the big game.
This picture was shot from my $40 hotel room. I will be long gone by Friday when the price goes up from $50-$1000 a night before the Super Bowl.
I took the liberty of also redirecting the Cheetos advertising campaign at the New York New York casino. The DNC cheaters who orchestrate such events can now be called Cheetos as a heartwarming nickname for election qualifiers.
