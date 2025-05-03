Will 5G RTT - Round Trip Time, start solving murders and freeing the innocent, or will it be an Orwellian surveillance tool?

Round-trip time is the total time it takes your phone to ping a nearby cell tower and the acknowledgment of the “ping” to be returned to your phone. This “handshaking” is how a cell tower knows it should forward your text messages or place your call.

5G RTT - Round trip time, would not just place Thomas Crooks in Butler, PA for instance, on the 8th of July and 12th of July last year. RTT would show Crooks on the roof, lining up his position as a volunteer sniper on the Beaver County counter sniper team.

It would show Crooks going to the Home Depot to buy a ladder, and THEN practicing its uses on the 8th and the 12th before finding a way of scaling the American Glass Research Building without it.

Suppose all the phone records of the Beaver County counter-sniper team are pulled. In that case, all of the movements of the counter-sniper team can be visualized on July 8th and July 12th before the Trump Assassination attempt on July 13th.

I recommend all the phones of all counter-sniper team be pulled for July 8th, 12th, and 13th to determine how much Crooks practiced with the Beaver County counter-sniper team.

The Thomas Crooks case could be the breakout case in determining the truth about the Trump Assassination, and it may prove to be a new investigative tool—5G Round Trip Time.