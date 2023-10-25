In my book, “Good Ship Evergreen”, I talked about how easily a “terrorist organization” could block the Suez Canal after the Suez was indeed blocked by an Evergreen ship. New fuel is now on the fire in the Gaza Strip, because of Hamas claim’s for offshore gas reserves.
https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/09/hamas-claims-palestinian-right-offshore-mediterranean-gas
An increase of 6,000 kilometers would be required for all shipping if the Suez Canal were closed, which amounts to an additional nine days at sea for container ships.
In my book, “Good Ship Evergreen”, I predicted the natural place for a false flag in the Middle East was the Suez Canal, and that the 2021 blockage may have simply been a simulation for those insiders who would gain huge profits from foreknowledge of a Suez closure.
I speculated that the controlling interests in the Danish shipping line called Maersk would profit handsomely, short selling just before the Suez Crisis and after buying up discounted assets for pennies on the dollar, much like the House of Rothschild benefitted from the news of Napoleon at Waterloo.
Journalist George Webb wrote “Good Ship Evergreen” the same month the Ever Given crashed in the Suez Canal.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I personally covered one such shipping disaster of the coast of South Carolina.
These shipping “accidents” are far too easy to engineer, and the short selling opportunities are far too great for strategic shipping lanes like the Suez Canal
If you add the possibility of “terrorist bioattack”, which was the subject of my book, Rock Island Virus, you create the possibility for rapacious profiteering. I outlined how the completion of the East Med pipeline in the Mediterranean would make this an advantageous play for Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild in the Israel hardliner, “false flags “R” Us” camp.
I have written about how the East-Med Pipeline has been behind most of his geopolitical news over the past seven years ever since it was conceived by Avi Braverman and DannyRothschild, along with your favorites ex-CIA operatives from Genie Energy.
We will be keeping a close eye on the Suez Canal situation, but a perfect storm seems to be aligning for Avi Braverman and DannyRothschild for a false flag in the Suez Canal using their Hamas infiltrators.
We may actually see Avi Braverman’s interest in a “Passover Virus” or a “final solution virus” as Stan Pottinger called it, and the corresponding final solution vaccine, play out over the Suez in the coming days. wasn’t it none other than Danny Rothschild just a few miles from the “anthrax crash” at flight 93 in Windber, Pennsylvania on September 11th?
Isn’t the Mossad secret laboratory in the Pennsylvania Hills in Windber located there as well, financed by the billionaire Rales brothers and Les Wexner?
By the way we checked out the Victoria Secret and Vanity Fair “underwear factories” in Windber, Pennsylvania, supposedly employing 500 people each in their heyday. We found them to be Mossad fronts, not larger than small general stores employing only five or so employees.
The Lex Wexner “underwear factory” employees seemed a lot more like Chinese PhD scientists working on Gain Of Function viruses function cancer vaccines.
As always, thank you to the great researchers, all around the world that keep our validation verification the best among all citizen journalist outlets.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Just like the airline stock shorting in the days before 9/11.