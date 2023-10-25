In my book, “Good Ship Evergreen”, I talked about how easily a “terrorist organization” could block the Suez Canal after the Suez was indeed blocked by an Evergreen ship. New fuel is now on the fire in the Gaza Strip, because of Hamas claim’s for offshore gas reserves.

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/09/hamas-claims-palestinian-right-offshore-mediterranean-gas

An increase of 6,000 kilometers would be required for all shipping if the Suez Canal were closed, which amounts to an additional nine days at sea for container ships.

In my book, “Good Ship Evergreen”, I predicted the natural place for a false flag in the Middle East was the Suez Canal, and that the 2021 blockage may have simply been a simulation for those insiders who would gain huge profits from foreknowledge of a Suez closure.

I speculated that the controlling interests in the Danish shipping line called Maersk would profit handsomely, short selling just before the Suez Crisis and after buying up discounted assets for pennies on the dollar, much like the House of Rothschild benefitted from the news of Napoleon at Waterloo.

Journalist George Webb wrote “Good Ship Evergreen” the same month the Ever Given crashed in the Suez Canal.

I personally covered one such shipping disaster of the coast of South Carolina.

These shipping “accidents” are far too easy to engineer, and the short selling opportunities are far too great for strategic shipping lanes like the Suez Canal

If you add the possibility of “terrorist bioattack”, which was the subject of my book, Rock Island Virus, you create the possibility for rapacious profiteering. I outlined how the completion of the East Med pipeline in the Mediterranean would make this an advantageous play for Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild in the Israel hardliner, “false flags “R” Us” camp.

I have written about how the East-Med Pipeline has been behind most of his geopolitical news over the past seven years ever since it was conceived by Avi Braverman and DannyRothschild, along with your favorites ex-CIA operatives from Genie Energy.

We will be keeping a close eye on the Suez Canal situation, but a perfect storm seems to be aligning for Avi Braverman and DannyRothschild for a false flag in the Suez Canal using their Hamas infiltrators.

We may actually see Avi Braverman’s interest in a “Passover Virus” or a “final solution virus” as Stan Pottinger called it, and the corresponding final solution vaccine, play out over the Suez in the coming days. wasn’t it none other than Danny Rothschild just a few miles from the “anthrax crash” at flight 93 in Windber, Pennsylvania on September 11th?

Isn’t the Mossad secret laboratory in the Pennsylvania Hills in Windber located there as well, financed by the billionaire Rales brothers and Les Wexner?

By the way we checked out the Victoria Secret and Vanity Fair “underwear factories” in Windber, Pennsylvania, supposedly employing 500 people each in their heyday. We found them to be Mossad fronts, not larger than small general stores employing only five or so employees.

The Lex Wexner “underwear factory” employees seemed a lot more like Chinese PhD scientists working on Gain Of Function viruses function cancer vaccines.

As always, thank you to the great researchers, all around the world that keep our validation verification the best among all citizen journalist outlets.