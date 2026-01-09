Part I — Why I Start With December Metadata, Not Belief

I’ve been doing this long enough to know that stories don’t usually announce themselves as lies or truths. They announce themselves as signals - subtle messages sent to US Senators right before a big vote, for instance.

My job isn’t to worship the Senate signal or dismiss it out of hand—it’s to read it, timestamp it, and ask who benefits from its appearance. If Senators get reminded of Zodiac Killers and Rodeo Queens at Arizona hotels right before the National Defense Authorization Act vote to continue the Ukraine War, we have to take notice.

That’s why I start with metadata. Dates. Sequence. Context. When did Mitch post his Zodiac series? December 1st. What followed? What didn’t follow?

Journalism that starts with belief ends in disappointment. Journalism that starts with metadata ends in documents.

Did the Senators voting on NDAA for the Ukraine War receive a Christmas Card from 4th Psych Ops?

There was not one but two subtle December threats to Senators in 2025, a reborn Zodiac Killer emerged from the 4th Psych Ops shadows, and a daily, million-person audience, national reminder aired that a rodeo queen was filmed with “someone very important” on a Special Access Mission flight to Ft. Huachuca.

And that’s why December 2025 matters.

When a person who may be acting as an informant—or at least positioning themselves as one—invokes something as culturally radioactive as Zodiac in December, I don’t gasp. I don’t retweet. I don’t build a shrine. I write the date down and I ask a simple question:

Why now Mitch?