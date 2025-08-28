📖 Ten Cases of Citizen Journalism Beat the Establishment

By George Webb, Investigative Journalist

Part I. Sandy Hook – Metadata vs Ballistics

I went there and interviewed family members, and the twenty kids and six teachers were really murdered by two guys in black block. I looked at the evidence, the casings, the guns, the ballistics, and nothing matched for Lanza. Scott Pelley and 60 Minutes would later confuse me with Alex Jones, who said it was a hoax. Just another day in mainstream news, I guess.

The mainstream ran the picture of Adam Lanza as the lone madman. The FBI wrote the reports and sealed them. The DOJ said, “Case closed.” Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes called anyone who asked questions a denier. Two guys killing the kids and the teachers is not a denial.

But the metadata told another story. Two men in black bloc. Moving through the school, not Lanza. Lanza found dead in the car, with a gun that didn’t match the bullets. This was coaching. A Vance Boelter type of coaching. A Praetorian Guard type of coaching. Sandy Hook was the template: shooter patsy, real shooters hidden, gun control bill waiting in the wings.

Citizen journalism saw the contradictions first. We said in 2017: this isn’t matching. Ballistics wrong. Eyewitnesses wrong. Timeline wrong. We named the coaches. The mainstream said “conspiracy theory.” Now, with every new shooting, the metadata looks more like Sandy Hook. Ballistics that don’t match. Coaches in the shadows. Citizen journalism solves the riddles. Faster than FBI. Faster than DOJ. Again and again.

Part II. Canfield Fire Massacre – The Brony Boy Trigger

The Canfield Four. Four dead in the fire, bodies left in the ash. Mainstream said it was an accident. We said no. This was the Brony Boy cult. The “Brave Little Pony” kids, peeled off with gender confusion, groomed with banana clips and online chatter.

We had the receipts. The shooter’s notebook. Right on the cover: Brony Boy. His manifesto written with Russian slogans. Not random. Sponsored. Citizen crews mapped the Discord servers, the white vans, the coaches. Legacy media called them “lonely weirdos.” We said: no, this is a system.

The FBI took weeks to release one redacted page. We put up sixty-five receipts in one day. Amazon packages, gun parts, coach connections.

Metadata beat the fire marshals, the police, and the bureau. Citizen journalism solved Canfield before CNN even learned to pronounce “Brony Boy.”

Part III. Franklin and Boys Haven – Roots of the Template

Nebraska, the 1980s. Franklin Credit Union scandal. Orphan boys from Boys Town. Flown to parties, trafficked, experimented on. Congress held hearings. Then they buried them. FBI labeled it conspiracy. DOJ shut it down.

But we didn’t bury it. We saw the template resurface in Louisville. Boys Haven. Owned by the shooter’s family. Pro-trans, pro-trigger training. Catholic school cover, just like Franklin. Same Jesuit choir boy playbook. Citizen journalists knocked on doors, pulled property records, connected Nick Jacobs’ labs and the Franklin witnesses in Omaha.

Yep, Remdesivir with Sina Bavari from Ft. Detrick just happened to get kicked off during the military Live Exercise.

The media told you Franklin was a hoax. The truth: it was the feeder. From Boys Town to Boys Haven, from Franklin to Sandy Hook. Citizen journalism kept the trail alive when Congress killed it.

Part IV. Podesta Group Collapse – Served and Shuttered

K Street in Washington. Podesta Group, big lobbying shop. Untouchable. Until citizen journalists filed suit. We named ARMZ, the Russian uranium broker. We named the address in Moscow. We named the kickbacks.

It only took a complaint. Service at the door. The next day, Podesta Group collapsed. Congressional committees had tried for years. FBI leaked and stalled. DOJ slow-walked. But one citizen complaint cratered a billion-dollar lobbying empire.

Garbage chutes on the top floor. Congressional pages carrying out boxes. Fusion GPS hiding on a farm. All triggered not by a subpoena, but by citizen journalism with metadata and receipts.

Part V. Fusion GPS Retreat – Citizen Lawsuits Bite

Fusion GPS. Glenn Simpson. Steele dossier. Years of hearings. Mueller probe. Russia, Russia, Russia. The press said it was airtight. The FBI said verified.

Citizen journalists went another way. Follow the Blackberrys. Follow the Clinton Global Initiative. Follow Eric Braverman. We showed the encrypted networks. We tied it to Fusion GPS and the Podesta contracts.

The suit named names. ARMZ, Fusion, Glenn Simpson. Fusion didn’t dissolve, but it ran. It hid. For all intents, it was over. Mainstream investigations took four more years to admit the Steele dossier was bunk. Citizen journalism solved it in four months.

Part VI. Awan Brothers Spy Ring – Citizen Journalists Win

Capitol Hill, 1999 to 2016. The Awan family ran IT for Congress. Pakistani nationals with access to everything. FBI shrugged. DOJ looked away. Congress paid them millions.

Citizen journalists asked: who is Imran Awan? Who is Hina Alvi? We showed the Sprayer House. We showed the veterans they moved into houses. We showed the data theft. The mainstream called it Islamophobia. We called it espionage.

By 2017, they were gone. Packed up. Back to Pakistan. Not because of FBI. Not because of Congress. But because citizen journalism burned the shoe leather and made the exposure impossible to ignore.

Part VII. Uranium One / Megatons to Megawatts – Hidden Trail

Uranium One. Hillary Clinton. Rosatom. Congress investigated, and investigated, and stalled. DOJ sat on its hands.

Citizen journalists said: this isn’t just Uranium One. This is Megatons to Megawatts. Soviet warheads decommissioned. Supposed to end up in Piketon, Ohio. Instead, “falling off the truck” on the way. Empty cylinders. Plutonium fouling. Cancer clusters.

We had the workers. We had the school children dying. We had the receipts. FBI had denials. DOJ had redactions. Citizen journalism named the scheme, tied it to DNC kickbacks, and beat the establishment by a decade.

Part VIII. Long Island Serial Killer – Bones, Burlap, and Citizen Crews

Gilgo Beach. Bodies in the marsh. NYPD stalled for decades. FBI circled. Netflix made specials.

Citizen journalists went in 2017. We found the burlap. We found the red diamond mark. We rolled the burlap from the doctor’s backyard to the beach. We showed the multiple killers, not one. State-sponsored. Finders-style.

For thirty years, the official line was confusion. We said: four killers, four bone patterns. Three decades ahead of DOJ. Citizen journalism cracked Gilgo Beach before the state drained the swamp.

Part IX. Kylie – The Missing Girl Case

Utah. Fifteen-year-old Kylie gone. Mother and grandmother begged police. Sheriff shrugged. Said she was a runaway.

The girl’s aunt reached out on Twitter. We wrote the letter to FBI and DOJ. It hit her inbox before 8 a.m. She forwarded it. They waited ninety days. But the paper trail was there, dated, citizen-driven.

Citizen journalism put Kylie’s case in motion. Faster than sheriff, faster than bureau, faster than DOJ. Her sixteenth birthday still possible. That’s the point. Citizen journalism doesn’t wait.

Part X. Clinton Global Initiative – Receipts Shut It Down

CGI. Clinton Global Initiative. The crown jewel. Global summitry. World leaders. UN officials.

Citizen journalism dug into Eric Braverman. Why did he flee? Why wouldn’t he sign? We tied CGI to Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Iran. To encrypted networks. To regime change.

One complaint. One set of receipts. For seven years, CGI went dark. Clinton Foundation crippled. All without Congress. Without FBI. Without DOJ. Citizen journalism did what the establishment wouldn’t.

🔑 Conclusion

Ten cases. Ten wins. Citizen journalism faster than Congress. Faster than FBI. Faster than DOJ. Faster than mainstream press.

Metadata doesn’t lie. Coaches always leave footprints. Slush funds always leak. Patsies always look wrong in the frame.

The citizen crews saw it first. And they’ll see it next.