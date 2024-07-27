Sometimes, volunteers with the purest intentions are used by those who hide their evil machinations by making the pure-hearted their patsies.

Nowhere has that truism been more true than on July 13th, 2024, at the Fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania.

I will outline how Thomas Crooks conducted all the threat identification he was asked to do for the Trump Rally Event and how he paid for his good intentions with his life.

Spotters work side-by-side with snipers in counter-sniper operations. Crooks’ body position in relation to the sniper rifle indicates that he was in the spotter position, not the sniper position.

Thomas Crooks's only crime was looking through a range finder for the sniper he supported, Maxwell Yearick.

We outlined over a week ago how Crooks and Yearick ascended Building 6 of the American Glass Research Building to take their position as plainclothes countersniper team for the US Secret Service on the roof using a five-foot ladder with a string from Home Depot in Butler, PA.

Using a five-foot ladder on a string, Crooks and Yearick ascended to the six-foot eight-inch air conditioner, then pulled the ladder up on a string, and then used it again to access the rooftop.

However, the ladder and string combination was only used by Yearick to descend after firing the near-fatal shots at Trump, our researchers believe.

It was simple for Crooks to get these shots off, descend the ladder, and then strand his volunteer spotter on the roof by removing the ladder from the string with his exit.

There is a long delay after sniper Yearick takes his shots before the kill shot takes out Crooks, allowing for time for Yearick’s escape.

Fortunately, the IP addresses published by Senator Ron Johnson tell a wholly different and, more importantly, true story that the FBI “lone gunman” compartmentalization reminiscent of the Lee Harvey Oswald narrative after the JFK assassination.

Maxwell Yearick, a 37-year-old Antifa sniper with a long wrap sheet of terrorist activities like trying to burn down buildings in Washington, DC, only had to recruit an impressionable spotter to hold the bag for him at the Trump assassination. So simple. So easy to read.

Maybe the title of this movie is “Revenge On The Nerd,” and the FBI is still denying that Senator Ron Johnson released IP addresses for Maxwell Yearick even exist.

