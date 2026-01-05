George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel W. Hay, PhD's avatar
Joel W. Hay, PhD
6h

Ok so why don’t you get on board with Candice? file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/52/02/E1D36C66-E231-42E8-AE2D-54BECC4FA409/IMG_3193.MOV

Are you to involved with Alex Jones flat Brokeback Mountain?

file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/dc/12/5FF54671-DB5D-4D17-8D00-907FD06ECF21/IMG_3189.HEIC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by George Webb and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Webb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture