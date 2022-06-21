In the Summer of 2020, author George Webb visited every one of the five Normandy invasion beaches and most of the French towns involved in the breakout from the beachheads. In this series, George Webb explores why we are now funding the very same Nazi elements in Ukraine we fought in World War II.

As many in our research community already know, I have likened the modern-day Bilderberg Group to the public relations arm of the reconstituted group of companies that were part of the old Nazi conglomerate of Holocaust medical experiments and death camp fame, IG Farben.

The Big Three of IG Farben fame that are now direct beneficiaries of the CoronaVirus fear pandemic are Bayer, Sanofi Adventis (Hoechst), and BASF. These companies were directly part of the IG Farben cartel in Nazi Germany. More tenuous links can be drawn to GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Merck, and Johnson and Johnson through IG Farben scientists that were secreted out of Germany and Poland at the end of World War II.

Those who have been following the SubStack here know that I have traced all the fear pandemics to Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, his father, and the IG Farben exec turned Dutch Crown Prince, Prince Bernhard, founder of Bilderberg Group.

Prince Bernhard basically ran a Nazi spy ring that had infiltrated NATO, and was taking bribes from weapons manufacturers for the first 22 years of Bilderberg.

My basic premise here is that nothing has changed with Bilderberg, not even the name. The only real change is the names of the Ukrainian businessman that are really Swiss oligarchs that are handling their weapons deals at a commission

I have accused Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky of being a modern-day IG Farben man in Ukraine, managing biological agent stores there on behalf of an international fear pandemic-creating machine.

I have called this process of creating fear pandemics in order to get billions from the US Government “A Clockwork Orange”, referring to the fear-generating group it comes from called Task Force Orange in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. This fear-generating group at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia goes all the way back to 1947 when Nazi master fear generator Reinhard Gehlen brought his psychological operations fear generators there as a result of the Ft. Hunt Agreement. I have done numerous stories about the Nazi art stored there.

I have been going to Ft. Belvoir doing stories since 2017, and many trips were with an ex-cop who was convinced the next fear pandemic, the next “Clockwork Orange”, would come from the IG Farben holdovers at Fort Belvoir called Task Group Orange. Task Force, unfortunately, died unexpectedly in 2018.

My ex-cop research partner talked so much about Task Force Orange so often that I gave her the nickname “Task Force” (and for her formidable investigative prowess). “Task Force” was convinced bioagents had been used by Task Force Orange from Ft. Belvoir in the past.

Task Force said she had Joint Special Operations (JSOC) contacts that assured her of this. and Task Force felt very strongly someday bioagents would be used in America to lock down the population.

I have done numerous videos and live streams since 2017 from the two key US Army forts where the IG Farben bioagent scientists landed after World War II - Ft Detrick and Ft. Belvoir, both before and after Task Force’s untimely death.

So that brings me back to what I believe a Farben Bilder is. A FarbenBilder is a fear pandemic created by the US Army or NATO Psychological operations to get billions of dollars from the US Congress. Think of a FarbenBilder as the old IG Farben guys building a pile of money in Switzerland from the fear of pandemics they create.

And yes, you guessed it, the Prince of Orange that started Bilderberg was an executive for an IG Farber subsidiary called - wait for it - Farben Bilder. And yes, this Prince of Orange was a Nazi SS man who did Psychological Operations for who? IG Farben.

The founder of Bilderberg and host for the first 24 years, Prince Bernhard, Prince of Orange, never really changed jobs from his executive position at Farben Bilden - creating false narratives to get money from the US Congress. In Prince Bernhard’s time, it was continual NATO money from the US Congress, even after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Bilderberg meetings, the subject of so many conspiracy theories, are actually just a very tried and true method of getting a false narrative out - Building a FarbenBilder. Invite elites, have great food, and “OCONUS LURES” (beautiful women spies who bed their targets for inside information or blackmail) for blackmail, and then spin false narratives. And that’s how you create a FarbenBilder. And the US Congress just shelled out $90 Billion for the latest FarbenBilder in Ukraine.

I am at my SubStack limit, so in the next SubStack I will talk about how Klaus Schwab’s family laundered the money for the IG Farben German war contractors.