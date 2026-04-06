George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

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Larsbro's avatar
Larsbro
2h

I'm curious why the installers of the controlled demolitions for building 7 haven't come forward. Are they all executed after they do their demolition job. Same for twin towers, where you can see giant showers of red-orange sparks shooting away from the towers from the burning thermite. Installers executed?

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