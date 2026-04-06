Why Did They Try To Assassinate Hegseth
The 9/11 Pentagon Audit Gives Us A Possible Answer
The events of 9/11 and the actions of Dove Zackheim serve as the historical blueprint and direct parallel for the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Pete Hegseth.
According to the speaker, Dove Zackheim was a Pentagon official who, alongside Donald Rumsfeld on September 10, 2001, acknowledged that $2.1 trillion (and possibly up to $3 trillion) was missing from the Department of Defense budget.
The theory alleges that Zackheim knew exactly where this money had gone and orchestrated the attack on the Pentagon the following day to cover it up.
The sources claim that during 9/11, the plane that hit the Pentagon was flown on autopilot and intentionally directed to strike the specific office of the DOD auditors who were investigating the missing $2.1 trillion.
The speaker alleges that the burning of the Twin Towers was strategically used as a media distraction to draw public attention away from the assassination of these auditors.
This connects to the current theory in several key ways:
The “Second 9/11”: The plot to kill Pete Hegseth is explicitly described as “the second nine 11”.
Steve Feinberg as the New Zackheim: Steve Feinberg is accused of following Zackheim’s exact playbook 25 years later. Just as Zackheim allegedly murdered auditors to hide missing funds, there is a very good chance Feinberg allegedly orchestrated the bombing plot to kill Hegseth to prevent him from conducting a “Doge audit” on the DOD that would expose massive financial leaks.
A Precedent of Ruthlessness: The speaker uses 9/11 to explain the conspirators’ willingness to kill high-profile targets, stating that “after you do nine 11... no murder is a big deal after that”.
PART I — Where I Started : Investigation Bombing, Not The Noise
When former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld stated on September 10, 2001, that trillions of dollars in Department of Defense transactions could not be properly tracked, it raised questions that still echo today.
The Department of Defense auditors looking into the missing 2.1 Trillion dollars were hit by a plane or a missile on 9/11.
The next day, the attacks of September 11 attacks reshaped the national conversation completely. The focus shifted overnight—from accounting discrepancies to national security and war. That pivot wasn’t subtle. It was total.
Hegseth wanted to do a DOGE audit of the Department of Defense - an electronic AI version of what the 9/11 auditors wanted to do.
https://www.meritalk.com/articles/hegseth-welcomes-doge-impact-craves-clean-audit/
Result - Pete Hegseth was almost blown up by Mitch Snow.
Mainstream investigations, including the 9/11 Commission, concluded that the attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden. But even within official findings, there were acknowledged intelligence failures—missed signals, coordination gaps, and fragmented oversight.
That’s where I stayed: not in speculation, but in the gaps.
A 767 plane crash with almost no plane debris? Seems like a missile and/or a bomb to take out the DoD auditors looking into the missing 2.1 trillion dollars in the DoD budget, announced the previous day.
PART II — THE CREATION OF THE MODERN COUNTERTERROR STATE
After 9/11, institutions expanded quickly. One of the most significant was the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), created to centralize intelligence and prevent future attacks.
George Webb at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) in McLean, Virginia.
The logic was simple: failure came from fragmentation. The solution was integration.
A similar investigation collapse occured on 9/11 with the freefall collapse of Building 7 where the Enron gas fraud and Enron Copper investigations were occurring.
But integration brought something else—scale. Massive data collection, inter-agency coordination, and expanded surveillance authorities became normalized under the banner of counterterrorism. Programs revealed years later, including NSA surveillance disclosed by Edward Snowden, showed just how far that expansion went.
The system didn’t just grow—it hardened.
And once systems like that are built, they rarely shrink.
PART III — FOLLOWING THE MONEY: DEFENSE SPENDING AND OVERSIGHT
The Department of Defense remains the largest discretionary spender in the U.S. government. Yet year after year, audits have struggled to fully account for its assets.
In 2018, the Pentagon conducted its first full audit—and failed it. That pattern has continued.
That doesn’t automatically imply wrongdoing—but it does indicate complexity beyond transparency.
Oversight mechanisms exist—Congressional committees, inspectors general—but the scale of operations, global deployments, and contractor networks make complete clarity difficult.
And difficulty in oversight creates space—space where questions persist.
PART IV — PRIVATE CONTRACTORS AND THE SHADOW NETWORK
Modern defense isn’t just government—it’s a network of contractors. Companies like DynCorp and others have played major roles in overseas operations.
These firms operate under government contracts but often outside traditional military structures. That creates layers—accountability becomes distributed, and responsibility diffused.
It’s not illegal. It’s structural.
But when operations span multiple agencies and private entities, the paper trail becomes harder to follow—and easier to fragment.
PART V — THE INFORMATION ENVIRONMENT: FACT, CLAIM, AND NARRATIVE
In the years since 9/11, the information landscape has changed dramatically. Social media, independent journalism, and decentralized platforms have created parallel narratives.
Some claims challenge official accounts. Others amplify misunderstandings.
The key distinction is this:
Verified reporting relies on documents, corroboration, and accountability
Claims in the verification process rely on interpretation, inference, or incomplete data
Major outlets like The New York Times and Reuters continue to investigate defense spending, intelligence operations, and oversight failures.
But the volume of information—has grown exponentially.
PART VI — INTELLIGENCE FAILURES VS. INTENTIONAL DESIGN
One of the central debates in post-9/11 analysis is whether failures were due to:
Incompetence and fragmentation, or
Systemic design flaws
The 9/11 Commission emphasized the former—missed opportunities, lack of coordination.
But critics argue that repeated failures across agencies suggest deeper structural issues.
That’s where investigative work focuses—not on proving intent without evidence, but on identifying patterns.
Patterns don’t prove conspiracy.
But they do point to systemic behavior.
PART VII — MODERN SECURITY AND PERMANENT INFRASTRUCTURE
The post-9/11 era created what some analysts call a “permanent security infrastructure.”
This includes:
Expanded intelligence agencies
Global surveillance capabilities
Continuous military readiness
The U.S. now spends more on defense than the next several countries combined.
That scale changes incentives. Systems built for emergency response become permanent fixtures.
And permanent systems develop their own internal logic.
PART VIII — HIGH-PROFILE FIGURES AND PUBLIC SCRUTINY
Public officials—whether military, intelligence, or political—operate under intense scrutiny.
Figures like Pete Hegseth become part of broader narratives, especially when national security themes are involved.
It’s important to separate:
Documented actions and statements
Speculative or verification of claims in process about events or intent
Mainstream reporting has not substantiated claims of assassination plots involving such figures, but these same sources say the foreign hijackers who could fly a Cessna performed a 330-degree loop with a 767 at treetop level and hit a group of DoD auditors at the Pentagon.
Maintaining that distinction is essential for credible investigation.
PART IX — THE SYSTEM AND THE QUESTIONS THAT REMAIN
Systems don’t speak. People do. Documents do. Patterns do.
The post-9/11 world created a security architecture that is vast, complex, and difficult to fully audit. That alone is not proof of wrongdoing—but it is a reason for continued oversight.
The question isn’t whether narratives exist. They always do.
The question is:
What can be verified?
What can be documented?
And what remains unanswered?
Because the truth, in the end, doesn’t disappear.
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I'm curious why the installers of the controlled demolitions for building 7 haven't come forward. Are they all executed after they do their demolition job. Same for twin towers, where you can see giant showers of red-orange sparks shooting away from the towers from the burning thermite. Installers executed?