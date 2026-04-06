The events of 9/11 and the actions of Dove Zackheim serve as the historical blueprint and direct parallel for the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Pete Hegseth.

According to the speaker, Dove Zackheim was a Pentagon official who, alongside Donald Rumsfeld on September 10, 2001, acknowledged that $2.1 trillion (and possibly up to $3 trillion) was missing from the Department of Defense budget.

The theory alleges that Zackheim knew exactly where this money had gone and orchestrated the attack on the Pentagon the following day to cover it up.

The sources claim that during 9/11, the plane that hit the Pentagon was flown on autopilot and intentionally directed to strike the specific office of the DOD auditors who were investigating the missing $2.1 trillion.

The speaker alleges that the burning of the Twin Towers was strategically used as a media distraction to draw public attention away from the assassination of these auditors.

This connects to the current theory in several key ways: